Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2025

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15 August 2024 at 8.15 a.m.

Marimekko's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2025

In 2025, Marimekko Corporation will publish financial information as follows:

Financial Statement Bulletin 2024 on Wednesday 19 February 2025 at 8.00 a.m.

Interim Report 1 January-31 March 2025 on Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 8.00 a.m.

Half-year Financial Report 1 January-30 June 2025 on Wednesday 13 August 2025 at 8.00 a.m.

Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2025 on Friday 31 October 2025 at 8.00 a.m.

Marimekko observes a silent period of 30 days prior to publishing of financial information.

The company's Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors 2024 will be published in week 12, at the latest.

Marimekko's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday 15 April 2025 at 2 p.m. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later by the Board of Directors. A shareholder may request that a matter falling within the competence of the General Meeting shall be placed on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Wednesday 22 January 2025, at the latest. An announcement on the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting will be released after the meeting.

