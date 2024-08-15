Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMGF | ISIN: CA7237472005 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NU
Frankfurt
14.08.24
08:18 Uhr
0,016 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIONEER MEDIA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIONEER MEDIA HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.08.2024 07:42 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CCTV Pioneer Media & Entertainment Co., Ltd: The second season of "China in Intangible Cultural Heritage" continues its spectacular journey

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated second season of "China in Intangible Cultural Heritage," a grand cultural series jointly launched by China Media Group and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, which was produced by CCTV Pioneer Media & Entertainment Co., Ltd., continues with a new episode.

This episode continues to embrace the production philosophy of "Thought + Art + Technology," remaining steadfast in its mission to enhance the protection and transmission of intangible cultural heritage, with a focus on nurturing inheritors and illuminating the enchanting brilliance of these treasures. The series employs cutting-edge technology, including "5G + 4K/8K + AI," to showcase the deep historical roots, meticulous craftsmanship, ethnic rhythms, Chinese wisdom, and Eastern aesthetics of intangible cultural heritage. It vividly presents the timeless and ever-evolving beauty of these cultural gems in the new era.

Guangxi is not only rich in natural resources but also a vibrant mosaic of diverse cultures, where Zhuang, Han, Yao, Miao, Dong, Mulao, Maonan, Hui, Jing, Shui, Yi, and Gelao ethnic groups coexist. This convergence of multiple ethnic cultures and art forms creates a colorful cultural landscape and contributes to the region's abundant intangible cultural heritage. Today, Guangxi boasts 70 items on the national list of intangible cultural heritage, 1,115 items on the regional list, and three of these items that have been inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In this episode, join hosts Long Yang, Shan Jixiang-Director of the Expert Committee of the China Cultural Relics Academy and Director of the Academic Committee of the Palace Museum-and actor and singer Wang Zulan, as they embark on an exploration of Guangxi's intangible cultural heritage. Together, they will visit the Ethnic Village in Nanning's Qingxiu Mountain Scenic Area and the First Port of the Maritime Silk Road in Beihai, where you can experience the unique charm of Guangxi's intangible cultural heritage.

The program aired on August 10th at 8:00PM on CCTV-1, with exclusive online premiere on the CCTV APP and CCTV.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-second-season-of-china-in-intangible-cultural-heritage-continues-its-spectacular-journey-302223216.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.