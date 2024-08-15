Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
15.08.24
08:10 Uhr
1,828 Euro
+0,006
+0,33 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8121,86810:34
Dow Jones News
15.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
207 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 14 August 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8380     GBP1.5780 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8260     GBP1.5660 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8322     GBP1.5726

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 638,254,260 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,316      1.8380        XDUB     08:50:50      00029145019TRDU1 
2,260      1.8380        XDUB     08:50:50      00029145018TRDU1 
2,345      1.8380        XDUB     08:50:50      00029145017TRDU1 
302       1.8320        XDUB     09:07:40      00029145134TRDU1 
1,962      1.8320        XDUB     09:07:40      00029145135TRDU1 
69        1.8360        XDUB     09:30:53      00029145220TRDU1 
2,211      1.8360        XDUB     09:30:53      00029145219TRDU1 
659       1.8340        XDUB     09:39:38      00029145254TRDU1 
1,519      1.8340        XDUB     09:39:38      00029145253TRDU1 
138       1.8340        XDUB     09:39:38      00029145252TRDU1 
1,657      1.8340        XDUB     09:39:38      00029145251TRDU1 
1,657      1.8340        XDUB     09:39:38      00029145250TRDU1 
435       1.8340        XDUB     09:39:38      00029145255TRDU1 
336       1.8360        XDUB     10:05:20      00029145286TRDU1 
2,150      1.8360        XDUB     10:05:20      00029145285TRDU1 
4,836      1.8340        XDUB     10:05:35      00029145288TRDU1 
2,144      1.8340        XDUB     10:05:35      00029145287TRDU1 
559       1.8360        XDUB     10:44:57      00029145416TRDU1 
1,169      1.8360        XDUB     10:44:57      00029145415TRDU1 
676       1.8360        XDUB     10:44:57      00029145414TRDU1 
2,412      1.8340        XDUB     10:52:23      00029145459TRDU1 
2,150      1.8340        XDUB     10:52:23      00029145458TRDU1 
2,186      1.8340        XDUB     10:52:23      00029145457TRDU1 
4,721      1.8340        XDUB     11:23:08      00029145529TRDU1 
2,382      1.8340        XDUB     11:23:08      00029145528TRDU1 
2,229      1.8300        XDUB     11:32:22      00029145561TRDU1 
4,479      1.8300        XDUB     11:58:12      00029145613TRDU1 
2,362      1.8300        XDUB     12:25:14      00029145654TRDU1 
5,179      1.8260        XDUB     12:29:03      00029145657TRDU1 
1,500      1.8300        XDUB     12:58:40      00029145727TRDU1 
596       1.8300        XDUB     12:58:40      00029145726TRDU1 
2,276      1.8320        XDUB     13:09:04      00029145754TRDU1 
4,420      1.8300        XDUB     13:14:14      00029145763TRDU1 
2,176      1.8300        XDUB     13:14:14      00029145762TRDU1 
2,124      1.8300        XDUB     13:41:26      00029145860TRDU1 
1,624      1.8280        XDUB     13:44:50      00029145866TRDU1 
2,522      1.8280        XDUB     13:44:50      00029145865TRDU1 
90        1.8320        XDUB     14:03:42      00029145917TRDU1 
837       1.8320        XDUB     14:03:42      00029145916TRDU1 
1,252      1.8320        XDUB     14:03:42      00029145915TRDU1 
2,343      1.8320        XDUB     14:11:14      00029145932TRDU1 
6,354      1.8300        XDUB     14:14:31      00029145941TRDU1 
1,461      1.8280        XDUB     14:40:03      00029146204TRDU1 
392       1.8320        XDUB     15:01:10      00029146332TRDU1 
392       1.8320        XDUB     15:01:10      00029146331TRDU1 
2,500      1.8320        XDUB     15:01:10      00029146330TRDU1 
2,892      1.8320        XDUB     15:01:10      00029146329TRDU1 
392       1.8320        XDUB     15:01:10      00029146333TRDU1 
2,892      1.8320        XDUB     15:01:10      00029146336TRDU1 
82        1.8320        XDUB     15:01:10      00029146335TRDU1 
2,108      1.8320        XDUB     15:01:10      00029146334TRDU1 
2,144      1.8320        XDUB     15:01:10      00029146337TRDU1 
4,809      1.8380        XDUB     15:04:52      00029146366TRDU1 
2,547      1.8380        XDUB     15:04:52      00029146364TRDU1 
2,417      1.8300        XDUB     15:14:48      00029146377TRDU1 
2,301      1.8300        XDUB     15:14:48      00029146376TRDU1 
1,604      1.8280        XDUB     15:20:19      00029146389TRDU1 
2,196      1.8340        XDUB     15:30:30      00029146424TRDU1 
1,484      1.8300        XDUB     15:34:56      00029146462TRDU1 
2,238      1.8300        XDUB     15:34:56      00029146461TRDU1 
2,289      1.8300        XDUB     15:34:56      00029146460TRDU1 
739       1.8300        XDUB     15:34:56      00029146459TRDU1 
2,114      1.8320        XDUB     15:52:58      00029146515TRDU1 
2,049      1.8320        XDUB     15:52:58      00029146514TRDU1 
638       1.8320        XDUB     15:53:00      00029146522TRDU1 
339       1.8320        XDUB     15:53:00      00029146521TRDU1 
2,049      1.8320        XDUB     15:53:00      00029146520TRDU1 
2,049      1.8320        XDUB     15:53:00      00029146519TRDU1 
702       1.8340        XDUB     16:07:29      00029146553TRDU1 
1,773      1.8340        XDUB     16:07:29      00029146552TRDU1 
236       1.8340        XDUB     16:11:59      00029146567TRDU1 
2,272      1.8340        XDUB     16:11:59      00029146566TRDU1 
2,123      1.8320        XDUB     16:12:43      00029146569TRDU1 
4,381      1.8320        XDUB     16:12:43      00029146568TRDU1 
2,464      1.8300        XDUB     16:20:55      00029146606TRDU1 
2,136      1.8300        XDUB     16:22:31      00029146613TRDU1 
1,182      1.8300        XDUB     16:22:31      00029146612TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,179      1.5720        XLON     08:50:56      00029145020TRDU1 
2,257      1.5740        XLON     09:34:49      00029145222TRDU1 
1,350      1.5780        XLON     10:23:37      00029145322TRDU1 
741       1.5780        XLON     10:23:37      00029145321TRDU1 
2,065      1.5780        XLON     10:28:32      00029145329TRDU1 
250       1.5780        XLON     10:28:32      00029145328TRDU1 
2,073      1.5740        XLON     10:52:19      00029145456TRDU1 
2,039      1.5720        XLON     10:52:31      00029145460TRDU1 
2,191      1.5720        XLON     11:56:21      00029145611TRDU1 
2,261      1.5700        XLON     12:29:36      00029145659TRDU1 
2,223      1.5720        XLON     13:09:06      00029145757TRDU1 
2,091      1.5720        XLON     13:30:19      00029145834TRDU1 
316       1.5720        XLON     13:52:08      00029145884TRDU1 
1,817      1.5720        XLON     13:52:08      00029145883TRDU1 
1,974      1.5720        XLON     14:13:49      00029145940TRDU1 
424       1.5660        XLON     14:18:06      00029145950TRDU1 
4,594      1.5700        XLON     14:55:48      00029146258TRDU1 
2,094      1.5760        XLON     15:04:52      00029146365TRDU1 
178       1.5760        XLON     15:04:52      00029146363TRDU1 
2,150      1.5760        XLON     15:04:52      00029146362TRDU1 
4,024      1.5720        XLON     15:05:26      00029146368TRDU1 
2,224      1.5700        XLON     15:53:00      00029146518TRDU1 
2,199      1.5700        XLON     15:53:00      00029146517TRDU1 
2,229      1.5720        XLON     15:53:00      00029146516TRDU1 
4,057      1.5720        XLON     16:20:44      00029146605TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  340659 
EQS News ID:  1968375 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
