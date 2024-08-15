DJ Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc (ANRJ LN) Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Aug-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 391.9427 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 103892 CODE: ANRJ LN ISIN: FR0010930644 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ LN Sequence No.: 340683 EQS News ID: 1968501 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 15, 2024 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)