Main Street Financial Services Corp. Announces Earnings for Second Quarter of 2024

Business Highlights



Successfully completed the merger of Main Street Financial Services Corp. (Main Street) and Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (Wayne) on May 31, 2024, forming a holding company with $1.4 billion in assets

Successfully completed the integration of core-processing systems on June 10, 2024

Tangible book value per share of $11.75 as of June 30, 2024

Upgraded to OTCQX Best Market on July 16, 2024

Declared cash dividend of $0.14 per share on July 19, 2024



WOOSTER, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Main Street Financial Services Corp. (OTCQX: MSWV), (the "Company"), the holding company parent of Main Street Bank Corp. reported a net loss (unaudited) of $3.5 million, or $0.68 per common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Excluding the merger-related expenses (non-GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $1.9 million, or $0.38 per share. Merger-related expenses totaled $6.7 million for the quarter, including $4.6 million attributed to the loss provision expense, $2.1 million in noninterest expense, and a tax-related impact of $1.3 million.

The return on average equity and return on average assets for the second quarter of 2024 was (17.16)% and (1.38)%, compared to 14.36% and 0.92%, for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding merger-related expenses (non-GAAP), return on average equity and return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was 9.56% and 0.77%, respectively.

The Company announced a merger of equals transaction with Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. ("Legacy Wayne") on February 23, 2023. On May 31, 2024 (the "Merger Date"), the Company completed the transaction, forming a financial holding company with assets of $1.4 billion. On the Merger Date, Legacy Wayne merged with and into Main Street, with Main Street surviving the merger (the "Merger"). Immediately following the Merger, Main Street's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Main Street Bank Corp., merged with and into Wayne Savings Community Bank, with Wayne Savings Community Bank surviving the merger. Upon completion of the Merger, Wayne Savings Community Bank was renamed Main Street Bank Corp.

The Merger was accounted for as a reverse merger using the acquisition method of accounting, therefore, Legacy Wayne was deemed the acquirer for financial reporting purposes, even though Main Street was the legal acquirer. Accordingly, Legacy Wayne's historical financial statements are the historical financial statements of the combined company for all periods before the Merger Date. Our consolidated statements of income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, include the results from Main Street on and after May 31, 2024. Results for periods before May 31, 2024, reflect only those of Legacy Wayne and do not include the consolidated statements of income of Main Street. Accordingly, comparisons of our results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, with those of prior periods may not be meaningful. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, dividends paid and all references to share quantities of Main Street have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the Merger.

On July 16, 2024, the Company was qualified to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, enabling more transparent trading and easier access to company information for shareholders. On July 19, 2024, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.14. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on August 16, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 2, 2024.

President and CEO James R. VanSickle commented "I would like to thank all of my teammates at Main Street Bank for their dedication and hard work during the merger and core-processing system conversion this quarter. We remain focused on the merger integration process and ensuring our customers and our communities receive a first-class banking experience."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net interest income was $6.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, up 12.0% from $5.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The net interest margin of 2.69% for the second quarter of 2024 decreased 46 basis points from 3.15% for the second quarter of 2023. Loan yields were 5.78% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, up 66 basis points when compared to 5.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The cost of funds for the second quarter of 2024, was 2.69%, up 106 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2023. The cost of funds increase is largely due to utilizing higher-cost wholesale funding, such as FHLB advances and brokered certificates of deposit, and shifting deposit composition to higher-yielding product offerings.

A provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments of $4.7 million was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The recognized provision expense was primarily due to the acquired loan portfolio, including the impact of "Day 2" non-purchased credit deteriorated loans ("non-PCD") accounting treatment and a reserve for unfunded commitments. The non-PCD related provision expense was $4.2 million, and the provision expense related to unfunded commitments was $0.4 million, totaling $4.6 million in merger-related (non-GAAP) provision.

Noninterest expense totaled $6.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.8 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Merger-related noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) totaled $2.1 million for the quarter, consisting of $0.9 million in professional fees, $0.7 million in compensation, $0.3 million in other expense and $0.2 million in legal expense. Excluding merger-related expenses (non-GAAP), the Company's efficiency ratio was 65.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 61.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

June 30, 2024 Financial Condition

At June 30, 2024, the Company had total assets of $1.4 billion with net loan balances totaling $1.1 billion, which includes a gross balance of $431.4 million in acquired loans from the merger transaction and $12.7 million of organic loan growth during the quarter. Additionally, the Company elected to sell approximately $27 million of the acquired securities portfolio and pay down existing FHLB advances.

The allowance for credit losses was $11.7 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $7.3 million at December 31, 2023. The increase is a result of establishing an allowance for credit losses on the acquired non-PCD loan portfolio during the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses and the related provision for credit losses is based on management's judgment and evaluation of the loan portfolio. Management believes the current allowance for credit losses is adequate, however, changing economic and other conditions may require future adjustments to the allowance for credit losses.

Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) was $6.0 million at June 30, 2024, an increase from $0.4 million at December 31, 2023. The NPL to loan ratio was 0.53% as of June 30, 2024. Past due loan balances of 30 days and more increased from $2.8 million at December 31, 2023, to $4.2 million at June 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming and past due loans is due to the impact of the acquired loan portfolio.

Total liabilities increased to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2024. Total deposits increased to $1.1 billion primarily due to the assumption of $487.4 million in deposits from the merger transaction. The increase in deposits was partially offset by a reduction in the utilization of brokered deposits from $116.7 million at December 31, 2023 to no brokered deposits at June 30, 2024.

Total stockholders' equity was $105.9 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $52.9 million when compared to the December 31, 2023 balance. The increase was primarily driven by the merger between Main Street and Wayne. Total aggregate consideration for the merger was $49.3 million, generating approximately $2.6 million in preliminary goodwill subject to adjustment in accordance with ASC 805. The Company's tangible book value (non-GAAP) was $11.75 per share at June 30, 2024.

Main Street Financial Services Corp. is a holding company headquartered in Wooster, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Main Street Bank Corp. was founded in 1899 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, and mortgage services across its branch infrastructure. Today, Main Street Bank Corp. operates 19 branch locations in Wooster, Ohio, Wheeling, West Virginia and other surrounding communities in Ohio and West Virginia. Additional information about Main Street Bank Corp. is available at www.mymainstreetbank.bank.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This press release includes disclosures of the Company's return on average equity, return on average assets, net income, and efficiency ratios which are excluding costs related to merger activities which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and the Company's marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking-Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and that are intended to be "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this release that are not historical facts and pertain to the Company's future operating results. When used in this release, the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These include but are not limited to: the possibility of adverse economic developments that may, among other things, increase default and delinquency risks in the Company's loan portfolios; shifts in interest rates; shifts in the rate of inflation; shifts in the demand for the Company's loan and other products; unforeseen increases in costs and expenses; lower-than-expected revenue or cost savings in connection with acquisitions; changes in accounting policies; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; and changes in laws, regulations and the competitive environment. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,623 $ 20,884 Securities, net (1) 134,704 86,405 Loans receivable, net 1,106,459 669,603 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,934 3,959 Premises & equipment, net 11,230 4,904 Bank-owned life insurance 21,869 11,706 Other assets 39,882 12,486 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,362,701 $ 809,947 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposit accounts $ 1,080,734 $ 693,126 Other short-term borrowings 25,371 8,743 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 134,000 47,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,711 8,111 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,256,816 756,980 Common stock (7,787,055 shares of $1.00 par value issued) 7,787 398 Additional paid-in capital 55,358 36,715 Retained earnings 51,778 55,342 Treasury Stock, at cost - 0 shares and 1,777,824 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. - (30,330 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,038 ) (9,158 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 105,885 52,967 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,362,701 $ 809,947 (1) Includes available-for-sale and held-to-maturity classifications. Note: The December 31, 2023 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet has been derived from the audited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of that date.

MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Interest income $ 12,572 $ 8,571 Interest expense 6,185 2,867 Net interest income 6,387 5,704 Provision for credit losses 4,720 170 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,666 5,534 Non-interest income 716 706 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,889 1,989 Net occupancy and equipment expense 823 593 Federal deposit insurance premiums 179 165 Franchise taxes 180 101 Advertising and marketing 150 75 Legal 180 339 Professional fees 1,163 122 ATM network 266 103 Auditing and accounting 121 63 Other 772 399 Total non-interest expense 6,723 3,949 Income before federal income taxes (4,341 ) 2,291 Provision for federal income taxes (873 ) 547 Net income $ (3,468 ) $ 1,744 Earnings per share Basic $ (0.68 ) $ 0.45 Diluted $ (0.67 ) $ 0.45

MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data (Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited) June March December September 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest and dividend income $ 12,572 $ 9,694 $ 9,545 $ 9,078 Interest expense 6,185 4,641 4,330 3,673 Net interest income 6,387 5,053 5,215 5,405 Provision for credit losses 4,720 (126 ) 4 138 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,666 5,179 5,211 5,267 Non-interest income 716 678 1,017 691 Non-interest expense 6,723 3,934 3,748 3,733 Income before federal income taxes (4,341 ) 1,923 2,480 2,225 Provision for federal income taxes (873 ) 384 443 452 Net income $ (3,468 ) $ 1,539 $ 2,037 $ 1,773 Earnings per share - basic $ (0.68 ) $ 0.40 $ 0.53 $ 0.46 Earnings per share - diluted $ (0.67 ) $ 0.40 $ 0.53 $ 0.46 Dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Return on average assets -1.38 % 0.76 % 1.02 % 0.91 % Return on average equity -17.16 % 11.63 % 16.90 % 14.41 % Shares outstanding 7,787,055 3,840,575 3,839,702 3,837,609 Book value per share $ 13.60 $ 13.81 $ 13.80 $ 12.40 June March December September 2023 2023 2022 2022 Interest and dividend income $ 8,571 $ 7,901 $ 7,518 $ 6,892 Interest expense 2,867 2,050 1,248 670 Net interest income 5,704 5,851 6,270 6,222 Provision for credit losses* 170 218 381 410 Net interest income after provision for credit losses* 5,534 5,633 5,889 5,812 Non-interest income 706 603 631 636 Non-interest expense 3,949 3,394 3,508 3,350 Income before federal income taxes 2,291 2,842 3,012 3,098 Provision for federal income taxes 547 563 603 589 Net income $ 1,744 $ 2,279 $ 2,409 $ 2,509 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.46 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.65 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.59 $ 0.63 $ 0.65 Dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Return on average assets 0.92 % 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.48 % Return on average equity 14.36 % 19.58 % 22.87 % 22.85 % Shares outstanding 3,837,085 3,831,939 3,825,451 3,823,008 Book value per share $ 12.64 $ 12.51 $ 11.69 $ 10.86 *Adopted ASU 2016-13 during the first quarter 2023: therefore, prior periods provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.