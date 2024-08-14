Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.: Xtreme One Entertainment Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Marked by Continued Progress in Live Event Execution and Growth in XFC Brand

DETROIT, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink:XONI) (the "Company" or "Xtreme One") today announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024, details of which have been filed within the Company's quarterly disclosure statement accessible at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XONI/disclosure.



"I'm incredibly proud of the efforts our team demonstrated, as their dedication culminated in the successful production of two live XFC Main events during the quarter, XFC 50 and XFC: Grand Prix II," commented Chris Defendis, Xtreme One President. "As we continue to evolve in the space, it is clear that our strategy is working; XFC Grand Prix II saw a 52% increase in ticket sales along with a 71% increase in concurrent streams, endorsing our team and business model and giving us momentum going into our next event in Milwaukee in September. Our strategy to be the premier league for emerging pro MMA fighters is on track and we continue to attract top-tier talent both in the ring and out."

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company incurred a loss of $2.0 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share as the Company continue to make significant investments in the production of live events and building the XFC brand within the MMA category.

During the quarter, the Company achieved a number of significant milestones in pursuit of its strategy to build a successful global Xtreme sports business:

Successfully produced XFC 50: Resurrection in Lakeland Florida on April 12, 2024, featuring eight total bouts with a variety of male and female fighters in various weight classes. The event was held for a live ticketed audience and broadcast live to pay-per-view audiences in the United States and internationally.

XFC Grand Prix II in Detroit, Michigan on May 31, 2024 set a new standard for live and fully produced fights, featuring nine bouts of male and female fighters in various weight classes held in conjunction with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix racing event held that same weekend. The second main event marked sequential improvements in a number of key performance measures, including increased ticket sales, increased streaming viewership, and significant improvements in fan engagement through the Company's website and social media channels.

The Company is in the final preparations for XFC 51: Evolution which is to be held at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 27, 2024.

Additionally, during the second quarter the Company announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to broadcast XFC events live on the American Forces Network.

Defendis added, "While establishing a strong, vibrant, global MMA league can be challenging, we are convinced that the one-two combination of our 50-main event heritage and the investment we're making to build a fighter-first league will resonate with fans and drive the long-term success of Xtreme One. I am convinced the excitement we saw among the fans at Lakeland and Detroit will only continue to grow at XFC 51 and beyond."

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc. worldwide. The XFC has produced over 50 televised professional MMA fights in the U.S. and Latin America since 2006 and was relaunched in 2024 by the new management team and world-class Board at Xtreme One. XFC fights are streamed live on Triller TV, the American Forces Network and a growing number of media platforms. For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFCFight.com.

XTREME ONE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($000's omitted except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 4,143 $ - Accounts receivable 17,705 - Inventory 9,545 - Prepaid expenses 47,673 - Total Current Assets 79,066 - Other Assets Goodwill and Intangibles 595,346 595,346 Total Other Assets 595,346 595,346 Total Assets $ 674,412 $ 595,346 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 358,909 $ 40,348 Accounts payable and accrued expenses-Related party 816,368 198,479 Notes payable 847,468 847,468 Derivative liability 1,542,955 1,344,234 Total Current Liabilities 3,565,700 2,430,529 Long Term Liabilities Notes payable-Related party 1,211,635 - Total Liabilities 4,777,335 2,430,529 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders (Deficit) Preferred stock, Class A convertible, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 2,000,000 and 42,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 2,000 2,000 Preferred stock, Class C convertible, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 184,500 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Preferred stock, Class D, $.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 134,423,434 and 132,073,434 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 134,423 132,073 Additional paid-in capital 8,003,359 7,993,959 Accumulated (Deficit) (12,242,705 ) (9,963,215 ) Total Stockholders' (Deficit) (4,102,923 ) (1,835,183 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) $ 674,412 $ 595,346

XTREME ONE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($000's omitted except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 87,363 $ 15,000 $ 87,363 $ 30,000 Total revenues 87,363 15,000 87,363 30,000 Operating Expenses Cost of revenues 1,159,388 10,500 1,159,388 21,000 General and administrative 620,470 21,950 922,120 28,775 Total operating expenses 1,779,858 32,450 2,081,508 49,775 (Loss) before other expenses (1,692,495 ) (17,450 ) (1,994,145 ) (19,775 ) Other (expense) Derivative loss (198,721 ) (198,721 ) - Interest expense-Related party (41,197 ) (48,697 ) - Interest expense (18,963 ) - (37,927 ) - Total other (258,881 ) - (285,345 ) - (Loss) before income taxes (1,951,376 ) (17,450 ) (2,279,490 ) (19,775 ) Income taxes - - - - Net (loss) $ (1,951,376 ) $ (17,450 ) $ (2,279,490 ) $ (19,775 ) Income per share-Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 134,423,434 102,073,434 133,868,214 102,073,434

XTREME ONE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

($000's omitted)