Ethereum News: Vitalik Buterin mit erstem ETH-Verkauf im Jahr 2024 - wie reagiert der Markt?

Vitalik Buterin deposited 200 $ETH ($530K) to Kraken 9 hours ago.



Notably, this is his first $ETH deposit to a CEX in 2024.



Otherwise, Vitalik Buterin recently moved 3,200 $ETH ($8.32M) to 2 new multisign wallets, probably for donations.



