

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar recovered from recent weakness against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to 0.6628 against the U.S. dollar, from a recent 3-day low of 0.6571.



Against the yen and the NZ dollar, the aussie advanced to 97.67 and 1.1036 from recent lows of 96.83 and 1.0973, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.6614 and 0.9086 from recent 1-week lows of 1.6749 and 0.9017, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.68 against the greenback, 102.00 against the yen, 1.12 against the kiwi, 1.60 against the euro and 0.93 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX