15.08.2024
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest Select - name change of sub-funds

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 August
2024. 



ISIN:          DK0016303936              
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Navn:          Danske Inv EurInvGradCorBondsRes kl DKKd
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New name         Danske In Select EurInvGradCorBoRes DKKd
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       DKIENEICBR               
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New short name      DSIEIGCBRDKKD              
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 39006                  
-----------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:          DK0060244408              
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Navn:          DI Global Sustainable Future 3 kl DKK d 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New name         Danske Inv Select GloSust Future 3 DKK d
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       DKIGSFUT3                
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New short name      DSIEIGCBRDKKD              
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 38971                  
-----------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:          DK0016205685          
--------------------------------------------------------
Navn:          Danske Inv Engros Kommuner 4 KL
--------------------------------------------------------
New name         Danske Invest Select Kommuner 4
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       DKIENGK4            
--------------------------------------------------------
New short name      DSIEIGCBRDKKD         
--------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 39013             
--------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
