Donnerstag, 15.08.2024
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
15.08.2024 10:48 Uhr
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 14 August 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 14 August 2024 710.62 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 699.62 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

15 August 2024


