

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Thursday after rising notably in the previous session on bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.



Investors were reacting to a mixed set of economic activity data from China released earlier in the day.



China's industrial production slowed for a third straight month in July, unemployment rose, and home sales pointed to continued weakness in the property sector, while retail sales, a key proxy for consumer spending, ticked up slightly from a year -a slew of data revealed.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher after climbing 0.8 percent on Wednesday.



China-linked LVMH, Kering and Hermes International were little changed as underwhelming data boosted hopes for more stimulus.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX