

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to 0.8564 against the euro and 1.2858 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 0.8589 and 1.2820, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 189.33 and 1.1131 from early lows of 188.76 and 1.1092, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 1.29 against the greenback, 190.00 against the yen and 1.14 against the franc.



