Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 16 August 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 66,136,909 shares (DKK 66,136,909) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 28,193 shares (DKK 28,193) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 66,165,102 shares (DKK 66,165,102) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 107 shares - DKK 962.00 · 27,188 shares - DKK 1,032.00 · 279 shares - DKK 1,050.00 · 125 shares - DKK 1,334.50 · 484 shares - DKK 1,432.00 · 10 shares - DKK 1,615.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66