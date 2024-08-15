Anzeige
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 16 August 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 66,136,909 shares (DKK 66,136,909)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        28,193 shares (DKK 28,193)      
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  66,165,102 shares (DKK 66,165,102)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     107 shares - DKK 962.00   
            ·     27,188 shares - DKK 1,032.00
            ·     279 shares - DKK 1,050.00  
            ·     125 shares - DKK 1,334.50  
            ·     484 shares - DKK 1,432.00  
            ·     10 shares - DKK 1,615.00  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                 
-------------------------------------------------------------



For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
