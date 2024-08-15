Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.08.2024
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
15.08.2024 12:06 Uhr
Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of trading update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

15 August 2024

Moonpig Group plc

Notice of Trading Update

Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and the Netherlands, will issue a Trading Update on 18 September 2024 at 7.00 am, ahead of its AGM which is being held that day.

Enquiries

Brunswick Group

+44 20 7404 5959, moonpig@brunswickgroup.com

Sarah West, Fiona Micallef-Eynaud,

Sofie Brewis

Moonpig Group

investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


