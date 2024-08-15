BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427
15 August 2024
END
Release