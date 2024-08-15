

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.734 billion, or $6.29 per share. This compares with $2.978 billion, or $10.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.8% to $13.152 billion from $15.801 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.734 Bln. vs. $2.978 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.29 vs. $10.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $13.152 Bln vs. $15.801 Bln last year.



