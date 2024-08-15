Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.08.2024
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
WKN: 850866 | ISIN: US2441991054 | Ticker-Symbol: DCO
Tradegate
15.08.24
13:05 Uhr
330,95 Euro
+11,95
+3,75 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
DEERE & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
326,85326,9013:06
324,45326,4513:06
DEERE
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEERE & COMPANY330,95+3,75 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.