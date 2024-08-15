Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2AU | ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93 | Ticker-Symbol: DG20
Tradegate
15.08.24
09:45 Uhr
12,230 Euro
-0,250
-2,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,22012,43013:41
12,23012,41013:41
ACCESSWIRE
15.08.2024 13:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Energy Announces Second Quarter Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(NYSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 29 cents per share in respect of 2Q24 for the three month period ended June 30, 2024.

Key dates related to this dividend include:

Record Date:

November 29, 2024

Payment Date:

December 27, 2024

Default Currency:

US Dollar

Currency Election Option:

Sterling

Last Date for Currency Election:

December 6, 2024


Diversified will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at https://ir.div.energy/dividend-information. Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the currency election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than December 6, 2024.

Diversified will announce the sterling value of the dividend payable per share approximately two weeks prior to the payment date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("UK MAR"), as it forms part of the UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC

+1 973 856 2757

Doug Kris

dkris@dgoc.com

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

www.div.energy

FTI Consulting

dec@fticonsulting.com

U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.