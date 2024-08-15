First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

Reflects continued growth and high profitability while maintaining financial stability
TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half of 2024, ended June 30, 2024.
Financial Highlights
- Second quarter of 2024 net income of NIS 609 million and return on equity of 19.6%
- First half 2024 net income of NIS 1,178 million and return on equity of 19.2%
- Credit to the public increased 4.5% compared to end of the first quarter of 2024 and 2.4% compared to 2023-end
- First half 2024 income from credit losses of approximately NIS 73 million, compared to expenses of NIS 171 million in the first half of 2023 with approximately half of the income from collections from previously written-off customer debt
- Deposit to the public increased by 3.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024, and by 6.8% compared to the 2023-end.
- The portfolio of customers' assets increased 4.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024, and by 12.4% compared to the 2023-end, to approximately NIS 755 billion.
- Equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank increased by 11.7% to NIS 12.6 billion, compared to the end of the first half of 2023
- Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.34%
- The Bank's Board of Directors decided to distribute a dividend amounting to 40% of the net income for the quarter
Financial Results of the Second Quarter 2024
Net income for the First International Bank Group was NIS 609 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.7 % compared to the second quarter last year and an increase/decrease of 7 % compared to the prior quarter. The return on equity was 19.6%. The net income for the first half of the year was NIS 1,178 million and the return on equity was 19.2%.
Revenues were NIS 3,220 million in the first half of the year, compared to NIS 3,435 million in the first half of last year. The financing income from operating activities amounted to NIS 2,435 million in the first half of the year, compared to NIS 2,682 million in the first half of last year, a decrease of 9.2%. The decrease was due, among other factors, by customers shifting funds into interest-bearing accounts, rather than maintaining non-interest-bearing current account balances.
Income from credit losses amounted to NIS 73 million in the first half of the year, compared with expenses of NIS 171 million in the first half of last year. Approximately NIS 40 million of the income was due to income from specific customers from the collection of debts that had been previously written off in the financial accounts, with the balance due to a decrease in the collective provision for credit losses. In the second quarter of 2024, the income from credit losses amounted to NIS 71 million compared with expenses of NIS 99 million in the prior quarter.
The high-quality credit to non-performing loans ratio (NPL) was stable and was 0.59% at the end of the second quarter. The ratio indicates the quality of the credit portfolio (the balance of the non-accrual loans or those that are in arrears of 90 days or more) as a percentage of total credit to the public. The total coverage ratio (the percentage of the total allowance for credit losses to the total amount of the credit to the public) was 1.44%, compared to 1.23% as of the end of the first half of last year.
Operating and other expenses were stable at NIS 1,463 million in the first half of the year, compared to NIS 1,464 million in the first half of last year. The efficiency ratio was 45.4%.
Credit to the public was approximately NIS 122 billion, an increase of 2.4% compared to the 2023-end and an increase of 4.5% compared to the end of the first quarter of 2024.
Deposits by the public were approximately NIS 204.1 billion, an increase of 6.8% compared to the 2023-end and an increase of 3.8% compared to the end of the first quarter of 2024.
The total customers' assets portfolio increased by 4.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and by 12.4% compared to the 2023-end, amounting to approximately NIS 755 billion.
Equity attributed to the Bank's shareholders increased to approximately NIS 12.6 billion, an increase of 4.5% compared to the 2023-end and increase by 11.7% compared to the end of the first half of last year. The tier 1 capital ratio was 11.34%, which is approximately 23% above the regulatory equity requirement. The liquidity coverage ratio was high and stood at 172%.
Taking into consideration the Supervisor of the Bank's directives with regard to capital planning and profit distribution policies, the Board of Directors decided to approve the distribution of a cash dividend to the shareholders at a rate of 40% of net income. The Board of Directors will continue to discuss the implementation of the Bank's dividend distribution policy, in light of the developments and their impact on the economy and on the Bank.
Management Comment
Eli Cohen, CEO of First International Bank, commented, "We continued to focus on growth across all types of activities and our results reflect this, both in terms of credit balances and in the volume of the customers' assets, which have grown in all segments. The growth in credit is being carried out while maintaining qualitative and professional underwriting and an appropriate level of risk. The overall value of our customers' balances has increased by more than 23% in the past year, reflecting the trust that our customers place in our stability and us.
"We at the First International Bank have a strategy of providing added value to customers through our unique value propositions, our new and innovative products, as well as our professional advice across all core activities and sectors.
The State of Israel has been going through a challenging period of warfare on multiple fronts for over 10 months, which is having significant and complex economic implications. At the First International Bank, we hold the Otzar HaChayal brand, providing banking for the security forces, offering them the best banking value proposition. We are continuing to assist those customers who have been impacted directly by the security situation, including reserve soldiers, evacuees and others. Support includes waiving charges and interest on overdrafts, deferring repayments on loans and mortgages, offering interest-free loans to reservists and career soldiers, providing assistance funding to small businesses, and more.
The First International Bank looks forward to the safe return of all the hostages, as well as the safe return home of the IDF soldiers and all the evacuees."
CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES
Principal financial ratios
For the six months
For the year
2024
2023
2023
in %
Principal execution indices
Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)
19.2
22.6
19.7
Return on average assets(1)
1.05
1.22
1.06
Ratio of equity capital tier 1
11.34
10.64
11.35
Leverage ratio
5.20
5.20
5.26
Liquidity coverage ratio
172
134
156
Net stable funding ratio
149
134
146
Ratio of total income to average assets (1)
2.9
3.4
3.2
Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)
2.1
2.6
2.4
Ratio of fees to average assets (1)
0.6
0.8
0.7
Efficiency ratio
45.4
42.6
43.5
Credit quality indices
Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public
1.32
1.12
1.36
Ratio of total provision for credit losses (2) to credit to the public
1.44
1.23
1.50
Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public
0.59
0.49
0.60
Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public
230.4
237.9
234.5
Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)
(0.08)
-
0.03
Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)
(0.12)
0.29
0.42
Principal data from the statement of income
For the six months
2024
2023
NIS million
Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank
1,178
1,218
Interest Income, net
2,336
2,593
Expenses (income) from credit losses
(73)
171
Total non-Interest income
884
842
Of which: Fees
727
756
Total operating and other expenses
1,463
1,464
Of which: Salaries and related expenses
872
915
Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
11.74
12.14
Principal data from the balance sheet
30.6.24
30.6.23
31.12.23
NIS million
Total assets
232,809
208,130
221,593
of which: Cash and deposits with banks
77,663
58,553
68,866
Securities
27,237
22,963
26,985
Credit to the public, net
120,436
118,686
117,622
Total liabilities
219,604
196,313
208,947
of which: Deposits from the public
204,069
179,013
191,125
Deposits from banks
2,735
4,145
4,314
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
4,689
4,713
4,767
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
12,615
11,292
12,071
Additional data
30.6.24
30.6.23
31.12.23
Share price (0.01 NIS)
14,410
14,420
14,990
Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)
495
486
795
(1) Annualized.
(2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
For the six months
For the year
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Interest Income
2,879
2,523
5,455
4,699
9,850
Interest Expenses
1,658
1,205
3,119
2,106
4,884
Interest Income, net
1,221
1,318
2,336
2,593
4,966
Expenses (income) from credit losses
(71)
99
(73)
171
502
Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses
1,292
1,219
2,409
2,422
4,464
Non- Interest Income
Non-Interest Financing income
47
43
147
79
142
Fees
362
368
727
756
1,502
Other income
9
6
10
7
8
Total non- Interest income
418
417
884
842
1,652
Operating and other expenses
Salaries and related expenses
430
466
872
915
1,746
Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment
86
83
173
167
341
Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets
32
30
63
60
122
Other expenses
184
161
355
322
668
Total operating and other expenses
732
740
1,463
1,464
2,877
Profit before taxes
978
896
1,830
1,800
3,239
Provision for taxes on profit
364
307
643
622
1,090
Profit after taxes
614
589
1,187
1,178
2,149
The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes
22
19
40
84
113
Net profit:
Before attribution to non-controlling interests
636
608
1,227
1,262
2,262
Attributed to non-controlling interests
(27)
(21)
(49)
(44)
(90)
Attributed to shareholders of the Bank
609
587
1,178
1,218
2,172
NIS
Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
6.07
5.85
11.74
12.14
21.65
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
For the six months
For the year
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests
636
608
1,227
1,262
2,262
Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests
(27)
(21)
(49)
(44)
(90)
Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
609
587
1,178
1,218
2,172
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:
Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net
(200)
56
(244)
26
213
Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)
1
6
12
3
25
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
(199)
62
(232)
29
238
Related tax effect
73
(22)
90
(11)
(81)
Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after
(126)
40
(142)
18
157
Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests
(5)
3
(5)
5
9
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes
(121)
37
(137)
13
148
Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests
510
648
1,085
1,280
2,419
Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests
(22)
(24)
(44)
(49)
(99)
Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
488
624
1,041
1,231
2,320
(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(NIS million)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Cash and deposits with banks
77,663
58,553
68,866
Securities
27,237
22,963
26,985
Securities borrowed
30
104
57
Credit to the public
122,044
120,028
119,240
Provision for Credit losses
(1,608)
(1,342)
(1,618)
Credit to the public, net
120,436
118,686
117,622
Credit to the government
1,421
961
1,055
Investment in investee company
825
751
786
Buildings and equipment
859
880
877
Intangible assets
348
309
328
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
2,670
3,588
3,651
Other assets(2)
1,320
1,335
1,366
Total assets
232,809
208,130
221,593
Liabilities and Capital
Deposits from the public
204,069
179,013
191,125
Deposits from banks
2,735
4,145
4,314
Deposits from the Government
719
608
750
Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase
744
-
-
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
4,689
4,713
4,767
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
2,388
3,184
3,784
Other liabilities(1)(3)
4,260
4,650
4,207
Total liabilities
219,604
196,313
208,947
Shareholders' equity
12,615
11,292
12,071
Non-controlling interests
590
525
575
Total capital
13,205
11,817
12,646
Total liabilities and capital
232,809
208,130
221,593
(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 152 million and NIS 137 million and NIS 165 million at 30.6.24, 30.6.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 3 million and NIS 12 million and NIS 10 million at 30.6.24, 30.6.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 28 million and NIS 24 million and NIS 11 million at 30.6.24, 30.6.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)
For the three months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as of March 31, 2024
927
(171)
11,599
12,355
597
12,952
Net profit for the period
-
-
609
609
27
636
Dividend
-
-
(228)
(228)
(29)
(257)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(121)
-
(121)
(5)
(126)
Balance as at June 30, 2024
927
(292)
11,980
12,615
590
13,205
For the three months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as of March 31, 2023
927
(327)
10,288
10,888
501
11,389
Net profit for the period
-
-
587
587
21
608
Dividend
-
-
(220)
(220)
-
(220)
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
37
-
37
3
40
Balance as at June 30, 2023
927
(290)
10,655
11,292
525
11,817
For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as at December 31, 2023 (audited)
927
(155)
11,299
12,071
575
12,646
Net profit for the period
-
-
1,178
1,178
49
1,227
Dividend
-
-
(497)
(497)
(29)
(526)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(137)
-
(137)
(5)
(142)
Balance as at June 30, 2024
927
(292)
11,980
12,615
590
13,205
For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as at December 31, 2022 (audited)
927
(303)
9,935
10,559
476
11,035
Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial
-
-
(10)
(10)
-
(10)
Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023, following initial implementation
927
(303)
9,925
10,549
476
11,025
Net profit for the period
-
-
1,218
1,218
44
1,262
Dividend
-
-
(488)
(488)
-
(488)
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
13
-
13
5
18
Balance as at June 30, 2023
927
(290)
10,655
11,292
525
11,817
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)
(NIS million)
For the year ended December 31, 2023 (audited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as at December 31, 2022
927
(303)
9,935
10,559
476
11,035
Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial
-
-
(10)
(10)
-
(10)
Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023, following initial implementation
927
(303)
9,925
10,549
476
11,025
Net profit for the period
-
-
2,172
2,172
90
2,262
Dividend
-
-
(798)
(798)
-
(798)
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
148
-
148
9
157
Balance as at December 31, 2023
927
(155)
11,299
12,071
575
12,646
* Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments - credit losses (ASC-326).
(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).
(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.
Contact:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
[email protected]
+972-3-519-6224
SOURCE First International Bank of Israel