PR Newswire
15.08.2024 12:16 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

Reflects continued growth and high profitability while maintaining financial stability

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half of 2024, ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

  • Second quarter of 2024 net income of NIS 609 million and return on equity of 19.6%
  • First half 2024 net income of NIS 1,178 million and return on equity of 19.2%
  • Credit to the public increased 4.5% compared to end of the first quarter of 2024 and 2.4% compared to 2023-end
  • First half 2024 income from credit losses of approximately NIS 73 million, compared to expenses of NIS 171 million in the first half of 2023 with approximately half of the income from collections from previously written-off customer debt
  • Deposit to the public increased by 3.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024, and by 6.8% compared to the 2023-end.
  • The portfolio of customers' assets increased 4.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024, and by 12.4% compared to the 2023-end, to approximately NIS 755 billion.
  • Equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank increased by 11.7% to NIS 12.6 billion, compared to the end of the first half of 2023
  • Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.34%
  • The Bank's Board of Directors decided to distribute a dividend amounting to 40% of the net income for the quarter

Financial Results of the Second Quarter 2024

Net income for the First International Bank Group was NIS 609 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.7 % compared to the second quarter last year and an increase/decrease of 7 % compared to the prior quarter. The return on equity was 19.6%. The net income for the first half of the year was NIS 1,178 million and the return on equity was 19.2%.

Revenues were NIS 3,220 million in the first half of the year, compared to NIS 3,435 million in the first half of last year. The financing income from operating activities amounted to NIS 2,435 million in the first half of the year, compared to NIS 2,682 million in the first half of last year, a decrease of 9.2%. The decrease was due, among other factors, by customers shifting funds into interest-bearing accounts, rather than maintaining non-interest-bearing current account balances.

Income from credit losses amounted to NIS 73 million in the first half of the year, compared with expenses of NIS 171 million in the first half of last year. Approximately NIS 40 million of the income was due to income from specific customers from the collection of debts that had been previously written off in the financial accounts, with the balance due to a decrease in the collective provision for credit losses. In the second quarter of 2024, the income from credit losses amounted to NIS 71 million compared with expenses of NIS 99 million in the prior quarter.

The high-quality credit to non-performing loans ratio (NPL) was stable and was 0.59% at the end of the second quarter. The ratio indicates the quality of the credit portfolio (the balance of the non-accrual loans or those that are in arrears of 90 days or more) as a percentage of total credit to the public. The total coverage ratio (the percentage of the total allowance for credit losses to the total amount of the credit to the public) was 1.44%, compared to 1.23% as of the end of the first half of last year.

Operating and other expenses were stable at NIS 1,463 million in the first half of the year, compared to NIS 1,464 million in the first half of last year. The efficiency ratio was 45.4%.

Credit to the public was approximately NIS 122 billion, an increase of 2.4% compared to the 2023-end and an increase of 4.5% compared to the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Deposits by the public were approximately NIS 204.1 billion, an increase of 6.8% compared to the 2023-end and an increase of 3.8% compared to the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The total customers' assets portfolio increased by 4.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and by 12.4% compared to the 2023-end, amounting to approximately NIS 755 billion.

Equity attributed to the Bank's shareholders increased to approximately NIS 12.6 billion, an increase of 4.5% compared to the 2023-end and increase by 11.7% compared to the end of the first half of last year. The tier 1 capital ratio was 11.34%, which is approximately 23% above the regulatory equity requirement. The liquidity coverage ratio was high and stood at 172%.

Taking into consideration the Supervisor of the Bank's directives with regard to capital planning and profit distribution policies, the Board of Directors decided to approve the distribution of a cash dividend to the shareholders at a rate of 40% of net income. The Board of Directors will continue to discuss the implementation of the Bank's dividend distribution policy, in light of the developments and their impact on the economy and on the Bank.

Management Comment

Eli Cohen, CEO of First International Bank, commented, "We continued to focus on growth across all types of activities and our results reflect this, both in terms of credit balances and in the volume of the customers' assets, which have grown in all segments. The growth in credit is being carried out while maintaining qualitative and professional underwriting and an appropriate level of risk. The overall value of our customers' balances has increased by more than 23% in the past year, reflecting the trust that our customers place in our stability and us.

"We at the First International Bank have a strategy of providing added value to customers through our unique value propositions, our new and innovative products, as well as our professional advice across all core activities and sectors.

The State of Israel has been going through a challenging period of warfare on multiple fronts for over 10 months, which is having significant and complex economic implications. At the First International Bank, we hold the Otzar HaChayal brand, providing banking for the security forces, offering them the best banking value proposition. We are continuing to assist those customers who have been impacted directly by the security situation, including reserve soldiers, evacuees and others. Support includes waiving charges and interest on overdrafts, deferring repayments on loans and mortgages, offering interest-free loans to reservists and career soldiers, providing assistance funding to small businesses, and more.

The First International Bank looks forward to the safe return of all the hostages, as well as the safe return home of the IDF soldiers and all the evacuees."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES








Principal financial ratios


For the six months
ended June 30,


For the year
ended
December 31,



2024


2023


2023







in %

Principal execution indices







Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

19.2

22.6

19.7

Return on average assets(1)

1.05

1.22

1.06

Ratio of equity capital tier 1

11.34

10.64

11.35

Leverage ratio

5.20

5.20

5.26

Liquidity coverage ratio

172

134

156

Net stable funding ratio

149

134

146

Ratio of total income to average assets (1)

2.9

3.4

3.2

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)

2.1

2.6

2.4

Ratio of fees to average assets (1)

0.6

0.8

0.7

Efficiency ratio

45.4

42.6

43.5

Credit quality indices




Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.32

1.12

1.36

Ratio of total provision for credit losses (2) to credit to the public

1.44

1.23

1.50

Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.59

0.49

0.60

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public

230.4

237.9

234.5

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)

(0.08)

-

0.03

Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)

(0.12)

0.29

0.42






Principal data from the statement of income


For the six months
ended June 30,



2024


2023





NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank


1,178


1,218

Interest Income, net

2,336

2,593

Expenses (income) from credit losses

(73)

171

Total non-Interest income

884

842

Of which: Fees

727

756

Total operating and other expenses

1,463

1,464

Of which: Salaries and related expenses

872

915

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

11.74

12.14








Principal data from the balance sheet


30.6.24


30.6.23


31.12.23







NIS million

Total assets


232,809


208,130


221,593

of which: Cash and deposits with banks

77,663

58,553

68,866

Securities

27,237

22,963

26,985

Credit to the public, net

120,436

118,686

117,622

Total liabilities

219,604

196,313

208,947

of which: Deposits from the public

204,069

179,013

191,125

Deposits from banks

2,735

4,145

4,314

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,689

4,713

4,767

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

12,615

11,292

12,071








Additional data


30.6.24


30.6.23


31.12.23

Share price (0.01 NIS)


14,410


14,420


14,990

Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)

495

486

795

(1) Annualized.
(2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)














For the three months
ended June 30


For the six months
ended June 30


For the year
Ended
December 31



2024


2023


2024


2023


2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


(audited)

Interest Income


2,879


2,523


5,455


4,699


9,850

Interest Expenses

1,658

1,205

3,119

2,106

4,884

Interest Income, net

1,221

1,318

2,336

2,593

4,966

Expenses (income) from credit losses

(71)

99

(73)

171

502

Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses

1,292

1,219

2,409

2,422

4,464

Non- Interest Income






Non-Interest Financing income

47

43

147

79

142

Fees

362

368

727

756

1,502

Other income

9

6

10

7

8

Total non- Interest income

418

417

884

842

1,652

Operating and other expenses






Salaries and related expenses

430

466

872

915

1,746

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

86

83

173

167

341

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

32

30

63

60

122

Other expenses

184

161

355

322

668

Total operating and other expenses

732

740

1,463

1,464

2,877

Profit before taxes

978

896

1,830

1,800

3,239

Provision for taxes on profit

364

307

643

622

1,090

Profit after taxes

614

589

1,187

1,178

2,149

The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes

22

19

40

84

113

Net profit:






Before attribution to non-controlling interests

636

608

1,227

1,262

2,262

Attributed to non-controlling interests

(27)

(21)

(49)

(44)

(90)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

609

587

1,178

1,218

2,172









NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

6.07

5.85

11.74

12.14

21.65

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(NIS million)














For the three months
ended June 30


For the six months
ended June 30


For the year
Ended
December 31



2024


2023


2024


2023


2023



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)

Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests


636


608


1,227


1,262


2,262

Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests

(27)

(21)

(49)

(44)

(90)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

609

587

1,178

1,218

2,172

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:






Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

(200)

56

(244)

26

213

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

1

6

12

3

25

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

(199)

62

(232)

29

238

Related tax effect

73

(22)

90

(11)

(81)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after
taxes

(126)

40

(142)

18

157

Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests

(5)

3

(5)

5

9

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes

(121)

37

(137)

13

148

Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests

510

648

1,085

1,280

2,419

Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests

(22)

(24)

(44)

(49)

(99)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

488

624

1,041

1,231

2,320

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(NIS million)










June 30,


December 31,



2024


2023


2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets







Cash and deposits with banks

77,663

58,553

68,866

Securities

27,237

22,963

26,985

Securities borrowed

30

104

57

Credit to the public

122,044

120,028

119,240

Provision for Credit losses

(1,608)

(1,342)

(1,618)

Credit to the public, net

120,436

118,686

117,622

Credit to the government

1,421

961

1,055

Investment in investee company

825

751

786

Buildings and equipment

859

880

877

Intangible assets

348

309

328

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

2,670

3,588

3,651

Other assets(2)

1,320

1,335

1,366

Total assets

232,809

208,130

221,593

Liabilities and Capital




Deposits from the public

204,069

179,013

191,125

Deposits from banks

2,735

4,145

4,314

Deposits from the Government

719

608

750

Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase

744

-

-

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,689

4,713

4,767

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

2,388

3,184

3,784

Other liabilities(1)(3)

4,260

4,650

4,207

Total liabilities

219,604

196,313

208,947

Shareholders' equity

12,615

11,292

12,071

Non-controlling interests

590

525

575

Total capital

13,205

11,817

12,646

Total liabilities and capital

232,809

208,130

221,593

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 152 million and NIS 137 million and NIS 165 million at 30.6.24, 30.6.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 3 million and NIS 12 million and NIS 10 million at 30.6.24, 30.6.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 28 million and NIS 24 million and NIS 11 million at 30.6.24, 30.6.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)
















For the three months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)



Share
capital and
premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss


Retained
earnings (2)


Total
share-
holders'
equity


Non-
controlling
interests


Total
capital

Balance as of March 31, 2024

927

(171)

11,599

12,355

597

12,952

Net profit for the period

-

-

609

609

27

636

Dividend

-

-

(228)

(228)

(29)

(257)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(121)

-

(121)

(5)

(126)

Balance as at June 30, 2024

927

(292)

11,980

12,615

590

13,205
















For the three months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited)



Share
capital and
premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained
earnings (2)


Total
share-
holders'
equity


Non-
controlling
interests


Total
capital

Balance as of March 31, 2023

927

(327)

10,288

10,888

501

11,389

Net profit for the period

-

-

587

587

21

608

Dividend

-

-

(220)

(220)

-

(220)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

37

-

37

3

40

Balance as at June 30, 2023

927

(290)

10,655

11,292

525

11,817
















For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)



Share
capital and
premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss


Retained
earnings (2)


Total
share-
holders'
equity


Non-
controlling
interests


Total
capital

Balance as at December 31, 2023 (audited)

927

(155)

11,299

12,071

575

12,646

Net profit for the period

-

-

1,178

1,178

49

1,227

Dividend

-

-

(497)

(497)

(29)

(526)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(137)

-

(137)

(5)

(142)

Balance as at June 30, 2024

927

(292)

11,980

12,615

590

13,205
















For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited)



Share
capital and
premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained
earnings (2)


Total
share-
holders'
equity


Non-
controlling
interests


Total
capital

Balance as at December 31, 2022 (audited)

927

(303)

9,935

10,559

476

11,035

Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial
implementation in investee company*

-

-

(10)

(10)

-

(10)

Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023, following initial implementation

927

(303)

9,925

10,549

476

11,025

Net profit for the period

-

-

1,218

1,218

44

1,262

Dividend

-

-

(488)

(488)

-

(488)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

13

-

13

5

18

Balance as at June 30, 2023

927

(290)

10,655

11,292

525

11,817

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)

(NIS million)
















For the year ended December 31, 2023 (audited)



Share
capital and
premium(1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained
earnings(2)


Total


Non-
controlling
interests


Total
capital

Balance as at December 31, 2022

927

(303)

9,935

10,559

476

11,035

Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial
implementation in investee company *

-

-

(10)

(10)

-

(10)

Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023, following initial implementation

927

(303)

9,925

10,549

476

11,025

Net profit for the period

-

-

2,172

2,172

90

2,262

Dividend

-

-

(798)

(798)

-

(798)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

148

-

148

9

157

Balance as at December 31, 2023

927

(155)

11,299

12,071

575

12,646

* Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments - credit losses (ASC-326).

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).
(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:
 Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
[email protected]
+972-3-519-6224

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

