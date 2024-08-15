John Deere Company: Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.734 Billion

- Strong ag margins highlight continued value delivery amid market fluctuations.
- Global ag fundamentals are expected to remain weak as construction moderates.
- Full-year net income forecast unchanged despite challenging environment.
MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company reported net income of $1.734 billion for the third quarter ended July 28, 2024, or $6.29 per share, compared with net income of $2.978 billion, or $10.20 per share, for the quarter ended July 30, 2023. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $5.855 billion, or $21.04 per share, compared with $7.797 billion, or $26.35 per share, for the same period last year.
Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 17 percent, to $13.152 billion, for the third quarter of 2024 and decreased 11 percent, to $40.572 billion, for nine months. Net sales were $11.387 billion for the quarter and $35.484 billion for nine months, compared with $14.284 billion and $41.765 billion last year, respectively.
"John Deere's third-quarter results showcase our disciplined execution in the face of challenging conditions in the global agricultural and construction sectors," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "Despite facing significant headwinds, our teams have demonstrated resiliency in adapting to market fluctuations, allowing us to remain focused on advancing our strategy and consistently providing exceptional value to our customers."
Company Outlook & Summary
Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2024 is forecasted to be approximately $7.0 billion.
"In response to weak market conditions, we have taken steps to reduce costs and strategically align our production with customer needs," said May. "Although these decisions were difficult, they are vital for our continued success and competitiveness. Our commitment to our customers is at the heart of everything we do, and we are confident that these proactive measures will allow us to continue investing in innovative, high-quality products and solutions that improve our customers' lives."
Deere & Company
Third Quarter
Year to Date
$ in millions, except per share amounts
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales and revenues
$
13,152
$
15,801
-17 %
$
40,572
$
45,839
-11 %
Net income
$
1,734
$
2,978
-42 %
$
5,855
$
7,797
-25 %
Fully diluted EPS
$
6.29
$
10.20
$
21.04
$
26.35
Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.
Production & Precision Agriculture
Third Quarter
$ in millions
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales
$
5,099
$
6,806
-25 %
Operating profit
$
1,162
$
1,782
-35 %
Operating margin
22.8 %
26.2 %
Production and precision agriculture sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes and employee-separation programs' expenses, presented as a special item below. These factors were partially offset by price realization and lower warranty expenses.
Small Agriculture & Turf
Third Quarter
$ in millions
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales
$
3,053
$
3,739
-18 %
Operating profit
$
496
$
732
-32 %
Operating margin
16.2 %
19.6 %
Small agriculture and turf sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower shipment volumes and higher warranty expenses, partially offset by price realization.
Construction & Forestry
Third Quarter
$ in millions
2024
2023
% Change
Net sales
$
3,235
$
3,739
-13 %
Operating profit
$
448
$
716
-37 %
Operating margin
13.8 %
19.1 %
Construction and forestry sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix and unfavorable price realization.
Financial Services
Third Quarter
$ in millions
2024
2023
% Change
Net income
$
153
$
216
-29 %
Financial services net income for the quarter decreased due to a higher provision for credit losses and less-favorable financing spreads, partially offset by income earned on higher average portfolio balances and favorable discrete tax items.
Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2024
Agriculture & Turf
U.S. & Canada:
Large Ag
Down ~ 15%
Small Ag & Turf
Down ~ 10%
Europe
Down ~ 15%
South America (Tractors & Combines)
Down 15 to 20%
Asia
Down moderately
Construction & Forestry
U.S. & Canada:
Construction Equipment
Down 5 to 10%
Compact Construction Equipment
Flat to Down 5%
Global Forestry
Down ~ 10%
Global Roadbuilding
Flat to Down 5%
Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2024
Currency
Price
$ in millions
Net Sales
Translation
Realization
Production & Precision Ag
Down 20% to 25%
~ Flat
Up ~ 2.0%
Small Ag & Turf
Down 20% to 25%
~ Flat
Up ~ 2.0%
Construction & Forestry
Down 10% to 15%
~ Flat
Up ~ 0.5%
Financial Services
Net Income
~$ 720
Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2024 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecasted to be approximately $720 million. Results are expected to be higher than fiscal year 2023 due to income earned on higher average portfolio balances, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and less-favorable financing spreads. A correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers impacted 2023 financial results. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," "Deere Segment Outlook," and "Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements" relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.
Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:
- changes in and compliance with U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, economic sanctions, data privacy, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emissions), and farming policies;
- political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East;
- adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, interest rate volatility, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth, and regional or global liquidity constraints;
- worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy;
- the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;
- the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
- accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;
- the ability to integrate new technology, including automation and machine learning, and deliver precision technology and solutions to customers;
- changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
- the ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;
- dealer practices and their ability to manage inventory and distribution of John Deere products and to provide support and service precision technology solutions;
- changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;
- governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy;
- higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
- availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;
- delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
- the company's equipment fails to perform as expected, which could result in warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations;
- the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified employees;
- the impact of workforce reductions on employee retention, morale, and institutional knowledge;
- security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to John Deere information technology infrastructure and products;
- loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
- legislation introduced or enacted that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as right to repair or right to modify legislation;
- investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;
- events that damage the company's reputation or brand, such as the recent social media campaign targeting the company's stance on certain social issues or the company's response thereto;
- the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as world grain stocks, available farm acres, acreage planted, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and
- housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment.
Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.
DEERE & COMPANY
THIRD QUARTER 2024 PRESS RELEASE
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 28
July 30
%
July 28
July 30
%
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Net sales and revenues:
Production & precision ag net sales
$
5,099
$
6,806
-25
$
16,529
$
19,826
-17
Small ag & turf net sales
3,053
3,739
-18
8,663
10,886
-20
Construction & forestry net sales
3,235
3,739
-13
10,292
11,053
-7
Financial services revenues
1,489
1,228
+21
4,259
3,375
+26
Other revenues
276
289
-4
829
699
+19
Total net sales and revenues
$
13,152
$
15,801
-17
$
40,572
$
45,839
-11
Operating profit: *
Production & precision ag
$
1,162
$
1,782
-35
$
3,857
$
5,160
-25
Small ag & turf
496
732
-32
1,393
2,028
-31
Construction & forestry
448
716
-37
1,682
2,179
-23
Financial services
191
286
-33
657
565
+16
Total operating profit
2,297
3,516
-35
7,589
9,932
-24
Reconciling items **
62
98
-37
111
29
+283
Income taxes
(625)
(636)
-2
(1,845)
(2,164)
-15
Net income attributable to Deere & Company
$
1,734
$
2,978
-42
$
5,855
$
7,797
-25
*
Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit for financial services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.
**
Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
DEERE & COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
For the Three and Nine Months Ended July 28, 2024 and July 30, 2023
(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
11,387
$
14,284
$
35,484
$
41,765
Finance and interest income
1,461
1,253
4,207
3,326
Other income
304
264
881
748
Total
13,152
15,801
40,572
45,839
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
7,848
9,624
24,205
28,288
Research and development expenses
567
528
1,664
1,571
Selling, administrative and general expenses
1,278
1,110
3,608
3,392
Interest expense
840
623
2,478
1,671
Other operating expenses
264
310
930
971
Total
10,797
12,195
32,885
35,893
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
2,355
3,606
7,687
9,946
Provision for income taxes
625
636
1,845
2,164
Income of Consolidated Group
1,730
2,970
5,842
7,782
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
1
2
4
5
Net Income
1,731
2,972
5,846
7,787
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3)
(6)
(9)
(10)
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
1,734
$
2,978
$
5,855
$
7,797
Per Share Data
Basic
$
6.32
$
10.24
$
21.13
$
26.48
Diluted
6.29
10.20
21.04
26.35
Dividends declared
1.47
1.25
4.41
3.70
Dividends paid
1.47
1.25
4.29
3.58
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
274.5
290.8
277.1
294.4
Diluted
275.6
292.1
278.2
295.9
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
July 28
October 29
July 30
2024
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,004
$
7,458
$
6,576
Marketable securities
1,140
946
841
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
7,469
7,739
9,297
Financing receivables - net
43,896
43,673
41,302
Financing receivables securitized - net
8,274
7,335
7,001
Other receivables
2,270
2,623
3,118
Equipment on operating leases - net
7,118
6,917
6,709
Inventories
7,696
8,160
9,350
Property and equipment - net
7,092
6,879
6,418
Goodwill
3,960
3,900
3,994
Other intangible assets - net
1,030
1,133
1,199
Retirement benefits
3,126
3,007
3,573
Deferred income taxes
1,898
1,814
1,360
Other assets
2,903
2,503
2,659
Assets held for sale
2,965
Total Assets
$
107,841
$
104,087
$
103,397
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
15,294
$
17,939
$
17,143
Short-term securitization borrowings
7,869
6,995
6,608
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
14,397
16,130
15,340
Deferred income taxes
481
520
506
Long-term borrowings
42,692
38,477
38,112
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,156
2,140
2,536
Liabilities held for sale
1,803
Total liabilities
84,692
82,201
80,245
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
84
97
101
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
23,062
21,785
23,048
Noncontrolling interests
3
4
3
Total stockholders' equity
23,065
21,789
23,051
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
107,841
$
104,087
$
103,397
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months Ended July 28, 2024 and July 30, 2023
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
5,846
$
7,787
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
222
(64)
Provision for depreciation and amortization
1,598
1,527
Impairments and other adjustments
53
173
Share-based compensation expense
159
112
Credit for deferred income taxes
(125)
(429)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables related to sales
(2,446)
(5,059)
Inventories
234
(663)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(1,015)
47
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
31
(595)
Retirement benefits
(246)
(116)
Other
(172)
176
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,139
2,896
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
19,143
17,592
Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities
333
127
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
1,451
1,445
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(21,113)
(20,714)
Purchases of marketable securities
(572)
(213)
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,043)
(887)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(2,165)
(1,968)
Collateral on derivatives - net
390
240
Other
(95)
(185)
Net cash used for investing activities
(3,671)
(4,563)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)
(992)
5,040
Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)
15,512
9,972
Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)
(10,792)
(5,862)
Repurchases of common stock
(3,227)
(4,663)
Dividends paid
(1,202)
(1,065)
Other
(88)
(43)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(789)
3,379
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(6)
125
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(327)
1,837
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
7,620
4,941
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
7,293
$
6,778
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
(1)Special Items
2024
Employee-Separation Programs
In the third quarter of 2024, the company implemented employee-separation programs for its salaried workforce in several geographic areas, including the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The programs' main purpose was to help meet the company's strategic priorities while reducing overlap and redundancy in roles and responsibilities. The programs were largely involuntary in nature with the expense recorded when management committed to a plan, the plan was communicated to the employees, and the employees were not required to provide service beyond the legal notification period.
The total programs' pretax expenses are estimated to be approximately $150 million, with $124 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024. The remaining expenses are expected to be recorded primarily in 2025. The expenses for the three months and nine months ended July 28, 2024 were recorded as follows in millions of dollars:
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
Employee-Separation Programs:
Cost of sales
$
18
$
9
$
8
$
35
Research and development expenses
19
6
1
26
Selling, administrative and general expenses
25
14
11
$
9
59
Total operating profit decrease
$
62
$
29
$
20
$
9
120
Non-operating profit expenses*
4
Total
$
124
*Relates primarily to corporate expenses.
Annual pretax savings from these programs are estimated to be approximately $230 million, of which $100 million is estimated to be realized in 2024.
Banco John Deere
In the third quarter of 2024, the company's board of directors authorized the sale of 50 percent of the company's ownership in its wholly owned subsidiary, Banco John Deere S.A. (BJD). BJD, located in Brazil, is included in the company's financial services segment and finances retail and wholesale loans for agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The transaction will reduce the company's incremental risk as it continues to grow in the Brazilian market. As a result, the company classified the BJD business as held for sale, including a reversal of $38 million in allowance for credit losses, and the establishment of a $53 million valuation allowance on the assets held for sale. The net impact of these entries was a pretax and after-tax loss of $15 million recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses."
In August 2024, the company entered into an agreement with a Brazilian bank, Banco Bradesco S.A., to invest and become 50 percent owner of BJD.
2023
Brazil Tax Ruling
In the third quarter of 2023, the Brazil Superior Court of Justice published a favorable tax ruling regarding taxability of local incentives, which allowed the company to record a $243 million reduction in the provision for income taxes and $47 million of interest income.
Financial Services Financing Incentives Correction
In the second quarter of 2023, the company corrected the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which impacted the timing of expense recognition and the presentation of incentive costs in the consolidated financial statements. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023 in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" by financial services.
Summary of 2024 and 2023 Special Items
The following table summarizes the operating profit impact of the special items recorded in millions of dollars for the three months and nine months ended July 28, 2024 and July 30, 2023.
Three Months
Nine Months
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
2024 Expense:
Employee-separation programs
$
62
$
29
$
20
$
9
$
120
$
62
$
29
$
20
$
9
$
120
BJD remeasurement
15
15
15
15
Total 2024 expense
62
29
20
24
135
62
29
20
24
135
2023 Expense:
Financing incentives correction
173
173
Period over period change
$
62
$
29
$
20
$
24
$
135
$
62
$
29
$
20
$
(149)
$
(38)
(2) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the equipment operations and financial services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services" which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."
DEERE & COMPANY
(3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three Months Ended July 28, 2024 and July 30, 2023
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
11,387
$
14,284
$
11,387
$
14,284
Finance and interest income
155
210
$
1,537
$
1,335
$
(231)
$
(292)
1,461
1,253
1
Other income
246
222
130
110
(72)
(68)
304
264
2, 3
Total
11,788
14,716
1,667
1,445
(303)
(360)
13,152
15,801
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
7,855
9,630
(7)
(6)
7,848
9,624
4
Research and development expenses
567
528
567
528
Selling, administrative and general expenses
962
913
318
199
(2)
(2)
1,278
1,110
4
Interest expense
91
94
812
622
(63)
(93)
840
623
1
Interest compensation to Financial Services
168
199
(168)
(199)
1
Other operating expenses
(16)
34
343
336
(63)
(60)
264
310
3, 5
Total
9,627
11,398
1,473
1,157
(303)
(360)
10,797
12,195
Income before Income Taxes
2,161
3,318
194
288
2,355
3,606
Provision for income taxes
583
564
42
72
625
636
Income after Income Taxes
1,578
2,754
152
216
1,730
2,970
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
2
1
1
2
Net Income
1,578
2,756
153
216
1,731
2,972
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3)
(6)
(3)
(6)
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
1,581
$
2,762
$
153
$
216
$
1,734
$
2,978
1
Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.
2
Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3
Elimination of income and expense between Equipment Operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenues and expenses.
4
Elimination of intercompany service fees.
5
Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Nine Months Ended July 28, 2024 and July 30, 2023
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
35,484
$
41,765
$
35,484
$
41,765
Finance and interest income
441
444
$
4,466
$
3,609
$
(700)
$
(727)
4,207
3,326
1
Other income
732
639
341
378
(192)
(269)
881
748
2, 3
Total
36,657
42,848
4,807
3,987
(892)
(996)
40,572
45,839
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
24,226
28,306
(21)
(18)
24,205
28,288
4
Research and development expenses
1,664
1,571
1,664
1,571
Selling, administrative and general expenses
2,844
2,630
771
769
(7)
(7)
3,608
3,392
4
Interest expense
314
298
2,354
1,604
(190)
(231)
2,478
1,671
1
Interest compensation to Financial Services
510
496
(510)
(496)
1
Other operating expenses
76
172
1,018
1,043
(164)
(244)
930
971
3, 5
Total
29,634
33,473
4,143
3,416
(892)
(996)
32,885
35,893
Income before Income Taxes
7,023
9,375
664
571
7,687
9,946
Provision for income taxes
1,700
2,020
145
144
1,845
2,164
Income after Income Taxes
5,323
7,355
519
427
5,842
7,782
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
3
4
2
4
5
Net Income
5,323
7,358
523
429
5,846
7,787
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9)
(10)
(9)
(10)
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
5,332
$
7,368
$
523
$
429
$
5,855
$
7,797
1
Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.
2
Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3
Elimination of income and expense between Equipment Operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenues and expenses.
4
Elimination of intercompany service fees.
5
Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
Jul 28
Oct 29
Jul 30
Jul 28
Oct 29
Jul 30
Jul 28
Oct 29
Jul 30
Jul 28
Oct 29
Jul 30
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,385
$
5,720
$
4,858
$
1,619
$
1,738
$
1,718
$
7,004
$
7,458
$
6,576
Marketable securities
155
104
3
985
842
838
1,140
946
841
Receivables from Financial Services
3,951
4,516
5,312
$
(3,951)
$
(4,516)
$
(5,312)
6
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
1,150
1,320
1,589
8,890
8,687
9,991
(2,571)
(2,268)
(2,283)
7,469
7,739
9,297
7
Financing receivables - net
82
64
60
43,814
43,609
41,242
43,896
43,673
41,302
Financing receivables securitized - net
2
8,272
7,335
7,001
8,274
7,335
7,001
Other receivables
1,821
1,813
2,599
494
869
599
(45)
(59)
(80)
2,270
2,623
3,118
7
Equipment on operating leases - net
7,118
6,917
6,709
7,118
6,917
6,709
Inventories
7,696
8,160
9,350
7,696
8,160
9,350
Property and equipment - net
7,058
6,843
6,385
34
36
33
7,092
6,879
6,418
Goodwill
3,960
3,900
3,994
3,960
3,900
3,994
Other intangible assets - net
1,030
1,133
1,199
1,030
1,133
1,199
Retirement benefits
3,047
2,936
3,503
80
72
71
(1)
(1)
(1)
3,126
3,007
3,573
8
Deferred income taxes
2,192
2,133
1,393
35
68
65
(329)
(387)
(98)
1,898
1,814
1,360
9
Other assets
2,236
1,948
2,083
675
559
583
(8)
(4)
(7)
2,903
2,503
2,659
Assets held for sale
2,965
2,965
Total Assets
$
39,765
$
40,590
$
42,328
$
74,981
$
70,732
$
68,850
$
(6,905)
$
(7,235)
$
(7,781)
$
107,841
$
104,087
$
103,397
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
983
$
1,230
$
1,773
$
14,311
$
16,709
$
15,370
$
15,294
$
17,939
$
17,143
Short-term securitization borrowings
1
7,868
6,995
6,608
7,869
6,995
6,608
Payables to Equipment Operations
3,951
4,516
5,312
$
(3,951)
$
(4,516)
$
(5,312)
6
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
13,880
14,862
14,403
3,141
3,599
3,307
(2,624)
(2,331)
(2,370)
14,397
16,130
15,340
7
Deferred income taxes
420
452
420
390
455
184
(329)
(387)
(98)
481
520
506
9
Long-term borrowings
6,592
7,210
7,299
36,100
31,267
30,813
42,692
38,477
38,112
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,048
2,032
2,423
109
109
114
(1)
(1)
(1)
2,156
2,140
2,536
8
Liabilities held for sale
1,803
1,803
Total liabilities
23,924
25,786
26,318
67,673
63,650
61,708
(6,905)
(7,235)
(7,781)
84,692
82,201
80,245
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
84
97
101
84
97
101
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
23,062
21,785
23,048
7,308
7,082
7,142
(7,308)
(7,082)
(7,142)
23,062
21,785
23,048
10
Noncontrolling interests
3
4
3
3
4
3
Financial Services equity
(7,308)
(7,082)
(7,142)
7,308
7,082
7,142
10
Adjusted total stockholders' equity
15,757
14,707
15,909
7,308
7,082
7,142
23,065
21,789
23,051
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
39,765
$
40,590
$
42,328
$
74,981
$
70,732
$
68,850
$
(6,905)
$
(7,235)
$
(7,781)
$
107,841
$
104,087
$
103,397
6
Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.
7
Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
8
Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.
9
Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.
10
Elimination of Financial Services' equity.
DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months Ended July 28, 2024 and July 30, 2023
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
5,323
$
7,358
$
523
$
429
$
5,846
$
7,787
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
10
3
212
(67)
222
(64)
Provision for depreciation and amortization
932
872
773
757
$
(107)
$
(102)
1,598
1,527
11
Impairments and other adjustments
53
173
53
173
Share-based compensation expense
159
112
159
112
12
Distributed earnings of Financial Services
250
31
(250)
(31)
13
Credit for deferred income taxes
(49)
(322)
(76)
(107)
(125)
(429)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables related to sales
106
(293)
(2,552)
(4,766)
(2,446)
(5,059)
14, 16
Inventories
391
(534)
(157)
(129)
234
(663)
15
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(924)
730
212
303
(303)
(986)
(1,015)
47
16
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
13
(619)
18
24
31
(595)
Retirement benefits
(241)
(115)
(5)
(1)
(246)
(116)
Other
(109)
247
44
(15)
(107)
(56)
(172)
176
11, 12, 15
Net cash provided by operating activities
5,702
7,358
1,754
1,496
(3,317)
(5,958)
4,139
2,896
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
19,826
18,440
(683)
(848)
19,143
17,592
14
Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities
56
68
277
59
333
127
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
1,451
1,445
1,451
1,445
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(21,395)
(21,043)
282
329
(21,113)
(20,714)
14
Purchases of marketable securities
(220)
(19)
(352)
(194)
(572)
(213)
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,041)
(885)
(2)
(2)
(1,043)
(887)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(2,377)
(2,143)
212
175
(2,165)
(1,968)
15
Decrease (increase) in investment in Financial Services
11
(811)
(11)
811
17
Increase in trade and wholesale receivables
(3,255)
(6,270)
3,255
6,270
14
Collateral on derivatives - net
390
240
390
240
Other
(88)
(210)
(8)
24
1
1
(95)
(185)
Net cash used for investing activities
(1,282)
(1,857)
(5,445)
(9,444)
3,056
6,738
(3,671)
(4,563)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)
81
(152)
(1,073)
5,192
(992)
5,040
Change in intercompany receivables/payables
558
1,476
(558)
(1,476)
Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)
115
60
15,397
9,912
15,512
9,972
Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)
(1,061)
(116)
(9,731)
(5,746)
(10,792)
(5,862)
Repurchases of common stock
(3,227)
(4,663)
(3,227)
(4,663)
Capital Investment from Equipment Operations
(11)
811
11
(811)
17
Dividends paid
(1,202)
(1,065)
(250)
(31)
250
31
(1,202)
(1,065)
13
Other
(37)
4
(51)
(47)
(88)
(43)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(4,773)
(4,456)
3,723
8,615
261
(780)
(789)
3,379
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
12
108
(18)
17
(6)
125
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(341)
1,153
14
684
(327)
1,837
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
5,755
3,781
1,865
1,160
7,620
4,941
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
5,414
$
4,934
$
1,879
$
1,844
$
7,293
$
6,778
11
Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
12
Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.
13
Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities.
14
Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.
15
Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.
16
Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
17
Elimination of change in investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.
