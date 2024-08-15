Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Diebold Nixdorf First ATM Solution Provider to Support Microsoft Windows 11

Combined with Diebold Nixdorf's latest software and hardware, Windows 11 will be supported through October 2034, giving financial institutions an advantage in terms of investment protection.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, announced today that it is the first ATM solution provider ready to support the Microsoft® Windows 11® IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 operating system. This is the first long-term support channel version of Windows 11 IoT Enterprise Edition. It includes a range of new features that enhance security, speed and usability for financial institutions and is available for order today with any DN Series® devices equipped with the latest processor.

Financial Institutions and ATM deployers will face mandatory changes to their self-service channel in the next few years. A mix of payment card industry (PCI) compliance requirements, technology shifts, and supplier support may necessitate new software and hardware components. The move to the latest operating system will allow financial institutions to effectively meet these regulatory compliance standards.

Combined with Diebold Nixdorf's DN Series ATMs, Vynamic® Connection Points 7 and Vynamic® Transaction Middleware software, the version of Windows 11 recommended for use on ATMs will be supported through October 2034. This ensures a stable and scalable long-term platform for financial institutions to enhance the consumer experience with new services and transactions.

Joe Myers, executive vice president of Global Banking at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "Being the first ATM solution provider to support Windows 11 demonstrates our forward-thinking development approach and dedication to safeguarding our customers' investments. As a trusted partner and advisor to financial institutions, we are helping them alleviate some of the stress and burden of upcoming technological changes and providing the tools and insights to drive innovation."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

