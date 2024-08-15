HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Total revenue was $664.4 million and increased 14% Total revenue was $664.4 million and increased 14% Cloud revenue was $481.7 million and increased 26% Cloud revenue was $481.7 million and increased 26% Operating income was $128.8 million and increased 22% Operating income was $201.7 million and increased 19% Operating margin was 19.4% compared to 18.1% last year Operating margin was 30.4% compared to 29.2% last year Diluted EPS was $1.76 and increased 34% Diluted EPS was $2.64 and increased 24% Operating cash flow was $169.7 million and increased 160%

"We are pleased to conclude the first half of 2024 with strong Q2 results across the board. Total revenue increased 14% to $664 million, once again driven by industry-leading cloud growth of 26%," said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE. "The growing adoption of our extensive and innovative portfolio of AI solutions fueled an all-time record quarter for CXone bookings.

"Our consistently robust top line results continue to drive top-tier software industry profitability. We reported our fourth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP operating margin of at least 30% and exceeded the high end our non-GAAP earnings per share guidance range with $2.64. Additionally, we generated $170 million in operating cash in Q2, and $725 million over the past 12 months."

Mr. Eilam continued, "We continue to gain market share with the most comprehensive CX platform in CXone, rapid innovation in AI that is experiencing significant enterprise adoption and the flexibility afforded by our rock-solid financial position. We are positioned to further expand our market leadership and deliver long-term growth."

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30:

Revenues: Second quarter 2024 total revenues increased 14% to $664.4 million compared to $581.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit: Second quarter 2024 gross profit was $439.6 million compared to $391.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 gross margin was 66.2% compared to 67.4% for the second quarter of 2023.

Operating Income: Second quarter 2024 operating income increased 22% to $128.8 million compared to $105.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 operating margin was 19.4% compared to 18.1% for the second quarter of 2023.

Net Income: Second quarter 2024 net income increased 33% to $115.8 million compared to $87.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 net income margin was 17.4% compared to 15.0% for the second quarter of 2023.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 increased 34% to $1.76 compared to $1.31 in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Second quarter 2024 operating cash flow was $169.7 million. In the second quarter 2024, $146.1 million was used for share repurchases. As of June 30, 2024, total cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1,503.6 million. Our debt was $457.9 million, resulting in net cash and investments of $1,045.7 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30:

Revenues: Second quarter 2024 total revenues increased 14% to $664.4 million compared to $581.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit: Second quarter 2024 gross profit was $469.4 million compared to $416.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 gross margin was 70.7% compared to 71.6% for the second quarter of 2023.

Operating Income: Second quarter 2024 operating income increased 19% to $201.7 million compared to $169.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 operating margin was 30.4% compared to 29.2% for the second quarter of 2023.

Net Income: Second quarter 2024 net income increased 23% to $174.2 million compared to $141.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 net income margin was 26.2% compared to 24.4% for the second quarter of 2023.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 increased 24% to $2.64 compared to $2.13 in the second quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance:

Third-Quarter 2024:

Third-quarter 2024 non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $676 million to $686 million, representing 13% growth year over year at the midpoint.

Third-quarter 2024 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $2.62 to $2.72, representing 18% growth year over year at the midpoint.

Full-Year 2024:

Full-year 2024 non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $2,715 million to $2,735 million, representing 15% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2023.

The Company increased full-year 2024 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share which are expected to be in a range of $10.60 to $10.80, representing 22% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2023.

Explanation of Non-GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related and other expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments.

The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it's never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world's #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center - and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "seek," "may," "will," "intend," "should," "project," "anticipate," "plan," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management regarding the future of the Company's business, performance, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economic environment, and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company's revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties, contingencies, and risks, including, economic, competitive and other factors, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company's growth strategy, success and growth of the Company's cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company's dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company's business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, the effect of unexpected events or geo-political conditions, such as the impact of conflicts in the Middle East, that may disrupt our business and the global economy and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 739,556 $ 511,795 Short-term investments 764,042 896,044 Trade receivables 580,101 585,154 Debt hedge option - 121,922 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 216,908 197,967 Total current assets 2,300,607 2,312,882 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 181,689 174,414 Deferred tax assets 190,471 178,971 Other intangible assets, net 245,299 305,501 Operating lease right-of-use assets 98,957 104,565 Goodwill 1,820,746 1,821,969 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 214,050 219,332 Total long-term assets 2,751,212 2,804,752 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,051,819 $ 5,117,634 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 73,129 $ 66,036 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 342,405 302,649 Current maturities of operating leases 13,057 13,747 Debt - 209,229 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 509,779 528,660 Total current liabilities 938,370 1,120,321 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 60,839 52,458 Operating leases 96,861 102,909 Deferred tax liabilities 8,057 8,596 Debt 457,930 457,081 Other long-term liabilities 22,900 21,769 Total long-term liabilities 646,587 642,813 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Nice Ltd's equity 3,455,172 3,341,132 Non-controlling interests 11,690 13,368 Total shareholders' equity 3,466,862 3,354,500 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,051,819 $ 5,117,634

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Cloud $ 481,693 $ 381,948 $ 950,099 $ 749,515 Services 147,611 158,945 296,524 318,802 Product 35,096 40,220 77,086 84,655 Total revenue 664,400 581,113 1,323,709 1,152,972 Cost of revenue: Cloud 170,702 134,984 340,680 266,580 Services 46,663 47,019 92,749 94,924 Product 7,418 7,710 14,023 14,805 Total cost of revenue 224,783 189,713 447,452 376,309 Gross profit 439,617 391,400 876,257 776,663 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 86,522 78,640 174,354 156,741 Selling and marketing 157,645 151,964 312,660 300,443 General and administrative 66,626 55,367 138,980 120,543 Total operating expenses 310,793 285,971 625,994 577,727 Operating income 128,824 105,429 250,263 198,936 Financial and other income, net (15,645) (9,350) (29,654) (18,071) Income before tax 144,469 114,779 279,917 217,007 Taxes on income 28,684 27,424 57,759 52,711 Net income $ 115,785 $ 87,355 $ 222,158 $ 164,296 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.82 $ 1.37 $ 3.50 $ 2.57 Diluted $ 1.76 $ 1.31 $ 3.36 $ 2.47 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,534 63,723 63,406 63,831 Diluted 65,856 66,435 66,192 66,548

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 115,785 $ 87,355 $ 222,158 $ 164,296 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 51,520 42,033 103,280 83,879 Share-based compensation 42,226 39,314 86,630 84,275 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities (2,096) (224) (3,328) 1,046 Deferred taxes, net (15,773) (8,994) (11,407) (16,872) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables, net (6,707) (8,665) 1,430 8,087 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,740 (10,674) 10,501 (22,046) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,372 2,435 6,653 5,503 Trade payables 17,702 (9,668) 6,939 (10,848) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (40,836) (48,832) (43,704) (49,526) Deferred revenue 4,742 (18,424) 50,281 14,823 Operating lease liabilities (3,976) (3,494) (7,776) (7,401) Amortization of discount on long-term debt 425 1,129 974 2,283 Loss from extinguishment of debt - 37 - 37 Other 1,544 1,926 1,527 2,789 Net cash provided by operating activities 169,668 65,254 424,158 260,325 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (6,455) (4,513) (16,976) (17,619) Purchase of Investments (105,991) (121,817) (437,113) (191,359) Proceeds from sales of marketable investments 51,971 107,653 568,121 172,552 Capitalization of internal use software costs (15,238) (14,491) (31,174) (28,627) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (75,713) (33,168) 82,858 (65,053) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 520 765 2,312 1,724 Purchase of treasury shares (146,088) (65,196) (187,603) (129,911) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest - - (2,681) (1,480) Repayment of debt - (1,534) (87,435) (1,534) Net cash used in financing activities (145,568) (65,965) (275,407) (131,201) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,309) 546 (3,248) 1,713 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (52,922) (33,333) 228,361 65,784 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 794,597 $ 632,212 $ 513,314 $ 533,095 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 741,675 $ 598,879 $ 741,675 $ 598,879 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 739,556 $ 598,079 $ 739,556 $ 598,079 Restricted cash included in other current assets $ 2,119 $ 800 $ 2,119 $ 800 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 741,675 $ 598,879 $ 741,675 $ 598,879

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP revenues $ 664,400 $ 581,113 $ 1,323,709 $ 1,152,972 Non-GAAP revenues $ 664,400 $ 581,113 $ 1,323,709 $ 1,152,972 GAAP cost of revenue $ 224,783 $ 189,713 $ 447,452 $ 376,309 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (24,133) (19,396) (49,500) (38,765) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (150) (257) (410) (506) Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1,2) (2,852) (2,253) (5,854) (4,200) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (2,617) (2,864) (4,995) (5,748) Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (30) (140) (60) (278) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 195,001 $ 164,803 $ 386,633 $ 326,812 GAAP gross profit $ 439,617 $ 391,400 $ 876,257 $ 776,663 Gross profit adjustments 29,782 24,910 60,819 49,497 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 469,399 $ 416,310 $ 937,076 $ 826,160 GAAP operating expenses $ 310,793 $ 285,971 $ 625,994 $ 577,727 Research and development (1,2) (7,484) (7,783) (15,627) (16,181) Sales and marketing (1,2) (13,210) (13,055) (27,382) (24,157) General and administrative (1,2) (17,429) (14,059) (37,260) (35,355) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4,972) (4,428) (10,211) (8,943) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 8 36 23 76 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 267,706 $ 246,682 $ 535,537 $ 493,167 GAAP financial and other income, net $ (15,645) $ (9,350) $ (29,654) $ (18,071) Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt (425) (1,166) (974) (2,320) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (35) (578) (79) (578) Non-GAAP financial and other income, net $ (16,105) $ (11,094) $ (30,707) $ (20,969) GAAP taxes on income $ 28,684 $ 27,424 $ 57,759 $ 52,711 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 14,963 11,793 28,779 24,101 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 43,647 $ 39,217 $ 86,538 $ 76,812 GAAP net income $ 115,785 $ 87,355 $ 222,158 $ 164,296 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 29,255 24,081 60,121 48,214 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (8) (36) (23) (76) Share-based compensation (1) 43,622 40,154 89,266 85,919 Acquisition related and other expenses (2) - - 1,912 - Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt 425 1,166 974 2,320 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 35 578 79 578 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (14,963) (11,793) (28,779) (24,101) Non-GAAP net income $ 174,151 $ 141,505 $ 345,708 $ 277,150 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.76 $ 1.31 $ 3.36 $ 2.47 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.64 $ 2.13 $ 5.22 $ 4.16 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 65,856 66,435 66,192 66,548 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 65,856 66,435 66,192 66,548

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based compensation Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of cloud revenue $ 2,852 $ 2,253 $ 5,792 $ 4,200 Cost of services revenue 2,617 2,864 4,995 5,748 Cost of product revenue 30 140 60 278 Research and development 7,484 7,783 15,297 16,181 Sales and marketing 13,210 13,055 26,739 24,157 General and administrative 17,429 14,059 36,383 35,355 $ 43,622 $ 40,154 $ 89,266 $ 85,919 (2) Acquisition related and other expenses Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of cloud revenue $ - $ - $ 62 $ - Research and development - - 330 - Sales and marketing - - 643 - General and administrative - - 877 - $ - $ - $ 1,912 $ -

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 115,785 $ 87,355 $ 222,158 $ 164,296 Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 51,520 42,033 103,280 83,879 Share-based compensation 42,226 39,314 86,630 84,275 Financial and other expense/ (income), net (15,645) (9,350) (29,654) (18,071) Acquisition related and other expenses - - 1,912 - Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (8) (36) (23) (76) Taxes on income 28,684 27,424 57,759 52,711 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 222,562 $ 186,740 $ 442,062 $ 367,014

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Net cash provided by operating activities $ 169,668 $ 65,254 $ 424,158 $ 260,325 Purchase of property and equipment (6,455) (4,513) (16,976) (17,619) Capitalization of internal use software costs (15,238) (14,491) (31,174) (28,627) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 147,975 $ 46,250 $ 376,008 $ 214,079 (a) Free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as operating cash flows from continuing operations less capital expenditures of the continuing operations and less capitalization of internal use software costs.

