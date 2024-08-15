Unveil the Future of Automotive Innovation: AUXITO's Groundbreaking Product Line Debuts at MIMS Automobility Moscow

MOSCOW, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leading manufacturer of automotive lighting systems AUXITO is scheduled to formally present at the MIMS Automobility Moscow Exhibition on August 19, 2024. Celebrated for its creative approach and quality of design and engineering, AUXITO will present its newest high-performance LED car lighting products internal and exterior lighting options as well as headlights.

Apart from displaying its innovative lighting system, AUXITO will provide a fresh collection of items including air inflators and jump starters. AUXITO's "GO SAFE, GO FUN" theme is to give drivers, and owners a more secure and pleasant driving environment. These fresh products highlight AUXITO's dedication to creativity and goal of improving driver enjoyment and safety.

"Our debut at MIMS Automobility Moscow Exhibition is an exciting opportunity to showcase our latest innovations and connect with industry professionals and consumers in the region," said Ivan, CEO of AUXITO. "We are very excited to present our new product line, which reflects our dedication to enhancing safety and enjoyment for drivers worldwide."

Key Highlights of AUXITO's Exhibition Advanced LED Technology: AUXITO's LED lighting solutions stand out for their exceptional energy efficiency and remarkable visibility, making them a top choice for consumers seeking reliable automotive lighting. New Products: AUXITO has introduced jump starters and air inflators that are specifically designed to enhance safety and convenience for users. These products are tailored to meet the needs of modern drivers. Global Trade: AUXITO proudly offers its products in over 60 countries worldwide. The company is committed to continuous innovation and maintaining high-quality standards in all its offerings.



Welcome to AUXITO at the MIMS Moscow Exhibition

Discover how AUXITO's innovative lighting solutions and new product range can enhance your driving experience. Visit us at the MIMS Automobility Moscow Exhibition at Booth No. S307, Pavilion 7, from August 19 to August 22, 2024.

About AUXITO

The leading manufacturer of automotive lighting AUXITO is well-known for its dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation. Established in 2015, AUXITO-which emphasizes automobile LED light bulbs, jump starters, and air inflators-has become a reputable name in the market. AUXITO, with a worldwide presence in more than 60 countries, keeps pushing for excellence and defining new benchmarks in automotive solutions.

Exhibition Venue: IEC "Expocentre" 14, Krasnopresnenskaya nab., Moscow, Russia

