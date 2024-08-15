Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.08.2024

WKN: A3DSUR | ISIN: US59982U2006
NASDAQ
14.08.24
22:00 Uhr
2,680 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
15.08.2024 14:38 Uhr
85 Leser
Mill City Ventures III Ltd.: Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) (Mill City or the "Company") a non-bank lender and specialty finance company, today announced financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024.

2Q 2024 Highlights

  • Pre-tax earnings from lending operations increased in the second quarter to $490,570 from $337,457 in the prior-year period, a 45% increase. In the six-month period, pre-tax earnings reached $962,150 compared to a loss of $(690,332) in the prior-year period resulting in a net earnings of $0.12 earnings per share compared to a loss of $(0.10) per share in the prior-year period.

  • Investment income from lending operations decreased 2% to $888,629 in the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, from $907,502 in the prior-year period. For the six-month period, investment income was $1.72 million compared to $1.77 million in the prior-year period, a 3% decrease.

  • Shareholder equity increased to $19.4 million from $18.6 million at December 31, 2023.

  • At June 30, 2024, the Company had $5.4 million in cash, compared with $376,024 at December 31, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Polinsky, expressed optimism based on the Company cash position and the investment opportunities believed to be available for the remainder of 2024. "We are excited to complete 2024 and continue the Company's successes moving through 2024 and beyond. We believe we have only scratched the surface of what the Company is capable of in terms of providing valuable short-term liquidity to borrowers and long-term reliable returns to our shareholders."

About Mill City

Founded in 2007, Mill City is a short-term non-bank lending and specialty finance company. Additional information can be found at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should carefully read the risk factors set forth in the Company's prospectus on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on April 26, 2022, as amended, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release, other than as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Joseph A. Geraci
Chief Financial Officer
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.
jg@millcityventures3.com

SOURCE: Mill City Ventures III Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
