Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia Hartford", "Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Ava Tahmasebi as an independent director to the Board of the Company. Additionally, Dr. Shoaib Sheikh has been appointed as head of the company's advisory committee.

Ms. Ava Tahmasebi is a seasoned executive with over a decade of experience in driving innovation and business growth within the startup ecosystem. She holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Wireless Networks and has recently updated her skills through a Data Analytics program at the University of Toronto. Ms. Tahmasebi has played a pivotal role in mentoring over 50 startups, steering them towards notable success. As CEO of Startup Station, a Toronto-based startup studio with a focus on women entrepreneurs, she has refined her expertise in transforming nascent ideas into successful, market-ready businesses. Startup Station is a member of the National Angel Capital Organization (NACO).

Dr. Shoaib Sheikh, MD, FACS, is a surgeon who has served on multiple provincial, national and international boards and committees for the past 17 years. The nature of involvement has been from board of directors, executive committees, editorial boards and provincial review committees. Dr. Sheikh has served for two full terms on the Board of Governors of the American College of Surgeons which has 90,000 member surgeons and has served on the finance committee of the College of Surgeons. Dr. Shiekh also owns 8,414,095 common shares of Belgravia Hartford which represents 12.49% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

Mr. Mehdi Azodi, The CEO & President of Belgravia stated "The addition of Ms. Tahmasebi to the board strengthens the governance and adds fresh perspective on future investments and due diligence process. The appointment of Dr. Sheikh provides the board and legal team with global business experience and access to capital injection for the company to build out a new business platform and fund the company's litigation affairs."

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment holding company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Belgravia is focused on growing its assets and holdings and increasing its net asset value (NAV). Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned investment activities & related returns, the timing for completion of research and development activities, the potential value of royalties, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

