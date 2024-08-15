Openly Begins Expansion into Delaware

Openly to Begin Offering Comprehensive Homeowners Insurance Options to Independent Agents in Delaware

Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, today announced it has begun offering its comprehensive coverage options to independent insurance agents and policyholders in Delaware. This launch marks the company's expansion into its 24th state, following two successful rollouts in Connecticut and Virginia earlier this year.

"Using cutting-edge data and technology, Openly empowers independent agents to deliver exceptional coverage and service to homeowners in Delaware with speed and ease," said Ty Harris, CEO and co-founder of Openly. "Openly believes in the independent agent channel, and we look forward to continuing our expansion to more states."

Exclusively partnering with independent agents, Openly collaborates closely with industry professionals to ensure homeowners receive robust protection tailored to meet their needs. The Delaware launch will occur in phases over the course of 2024, gradually extending access to more agencies. This phased approach aims to provide personalized support and attention during the initial rollout phase.

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly combines deep insurance expertise with advanced data and technology to deliver straightforward, customer-focused home insurance policies. The Delaware launch follows Openly's successful entry into Connecticut and Virginia earlier this year, continuing its momentum in expanding across the U.S.

About Openly

Openly is a remote-first premium homeowners insurance provider. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage, market-leading technology, and exceptional service. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. In 2024, Openly was named a Forbes America's Best Startup Employer and earned recognition across two Comparably awards; Best Company Outlook for small/medium-sized businesses and Best HR Team . For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyllc .

