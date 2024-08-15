Accountfully Celebrates Its Sixth Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List

Accountfully Makes the List at No. 4,134, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 108 Percent

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Accountfully, a leading bookkeeping, accounting and tax firm based in Charleston, South Carolina, proudly announces its sixth consecutive year on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America. This milestone underscores Accountfully's commitment to empowering small businesses across diverse sectors, nationwide, to achieve their entrepreneurial visions through expert financial management.

Brad and Meredith Ebenhoeh, Co-Founders of Accountfully

Accountfully co-founders Brad and Meredith Ebenhoeh celebrate year six on the Inc. 5000 list with confetti bombs under the famous logo Moss wall in the Charleston, South Carolina, headquarters.

Since 2012, Accountfully has redefined accounting for small businesses, specializing in scalable solutions that cater to businesses ranging from startups to those with $10mm+ revenue per year. By providing bookkeeping, accounting, tax and finance services, Accountfully has become a trusted partner, empowering clients to focus on bringing their game-changing ideas to life while building a strong financial foundation. The company offers a wide range of services that cater to basic needs and go beyond to support omnichannel inventory management and complex tax scenarios. Clients range from startups to service companies to consumer packaged goods companies that require high levels of agile accounting support.

"Our journey to the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth year in a row is a testament to our dedication to client success and our team's deep experience and strong industry connections," said Brad Ebenhoeh, CEO and co-founder of Accountfully. "We are honored to support a wide array of businesses in achieving their goals by delivering a robust menu of services that range from the basics like bookkeeping to more specialized options like advanced inventory management, controller-level support, and CFO-level advisory."

Accountfully's success lies in its ability to provide clients with real-time financial data that allows companies to make bold, forward-moving business decisions in real-time. By leveraging modern, cloud-based tech and continually cultivating a team with unique industry expertise, Accountfully provides services that streamline financial operations and drive business goals for the companies that need it most. This approach not only offers affordable and scalable accounting and tax solutions, but also empowers clients to add additional, more specialized services that propel their businesses forward.

"We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us to manage their financial needs," added Ebenhoeh. "As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering exceptional, specialized services with our clients' success in mind."

As Accountfully marks its sixth year on the Inc. 5000 list, the firm looks forward to expanding its impact and serving as a catalyst for small business growth nationwide.

About Accountfully

Accountfully has been empowering small businesses through expert financial management since 2012. Accountfully continues to redefine outsourced accounting by delivering excellent client service and matching business leaders with the services, tools, and connections they need to be successful.

Access to Hi-Res Photos and Logos: https://bit.ly/Accountfully_2024_Inc5000

Contact Information

Media Manager

Accountfully

marketing@accountfully.com

(888) 211-5745 Ext 1

Related Files

teal tagline logo

SOURCE: Accountfully

View the original press release on newswire.com.