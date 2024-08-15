

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Terran Orbital (LLAP), a provider of satellite-based solutions primarily supporting the aerospace and defense industries. The enterprise value of the deal is approximately $450 million. Lockheed Martin will acquire Terran Orbital for $0.25 in cash for each outstanding share of common stock and retire its existing debt.



Upon closing, Terran Orbital will remain a commercial merchant supplier to industry. The transaction is expected to close in fourth quarter of 2024.



