Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Explores the Power of Color in Costa Rican Art

MÍRAME Fine Art highlights how Costa Rican artists use color to explore cultural identity and emotional depth. The gallery examines how five prominent artists use distinctive palettes to convey complex narratives and psychological states.

Alonso Durán, Guanacaste Sunset II

Acrylic on Canvas

Carolina Guillermet: The Emotional Impact of Color

Inspired by her architectural interests and the urban landscapes of San José, Carolina Guillermet's work is deeply rooted in color theory. She explores how colors interact, combine, and contrast to evoke specific emotional responses. Through her vibrant geometric paintings and tapestries, Guillermet uses color to influence perception and stir deep emotions.

Guillermet's compositions celebrate Latin American color traditions and resonate deeply on an emotional level, pushing the boundaries of how color can shape identity in Costa Rican contemporary art.

Milo Gonzalez: Evoking Costa Rican Life Through Color

Milo Gonzalez reinterprets Costa Rican figurative painting with a predominantly earthy palette, which he energizes with vivid tones, bringing to life a variety of scenes, from daily Costa Rican culture to intimate, domestic moments.

Influenced by Cubism and modernist masters, Gonzalez applies his colors spontaneously, merging tradition with modern vibrancy and blending Costa Rican cultural identity with wider, emotional depth.

Katrin Aason: Reviving Tradition through Natural Dyes

Katrin Aason creates geometric woven ribbon works that blends tradition and innovation. She creates her own bright colors from natural dyes like avocado pits, cuculmeca, and onion skins. Reviving ancient dyeing techniques, her work connects deeply with Costa Rican heritage, using color as a narrative tool tied to Central and South American history.

Aason invites viewers to explore layers of cultural meaning through these natural colors, challenging traditional boundaries and establishing her work as a key part of Costa Rican contemporary art.

Lucía Howell Vargas: Dance and Visual Art

Lucía Howell Vargas combines her dance background with visual art, using movement in her performances to influence reflections and colors. Her paintings often employ a palette of soft blues and greys, contrasted with flashes of pink and black, creating dynamic interplay between light and reflection.

Howell Vargas transforms everyday objects into striking visual experiences on canvas, inspiring colors reminiscent of photo negatives that evoke a sense of introspection.

Alonso Durán: Mathematical Precision Meets Organic Expression

Alonso Durán's abstract paintings combine mathematics with spontaneous, organic expression. He meticulously mixes his own colors, giving each painting a unique visual language. His works primarily feature warm palettes with bold highlights, capturing the energy of Costa Rica's landscapes.

Durán's use of color explores the interplay of chaos and order found in nature, guided by his mathematical expertise. His canvases weave together time, movement, and space, creating a dynamic visual experience.

MÍRAME Fine Art highlights the voices of Costa Rican artists, who bring fresh, innovative perspectives to the wider Central American art scene.

