Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), a growing health and wellness company, has announced a strategic partnership with Cornerstone Marketing Inc, a premier marketing and advertising firm, to enhance the brand's social media presence and expand its advertising efforts across its entire product line, including the popular "Biolete Coffee," now available on Amazon (Amazon.com: The Mushroom Coffee with 10 Grams of Protein by Biolete Premium Coffee Extract with Collagen, Chaga, Lions Mane & L-Theanine 20 Servings: Grocery & Gourmet Food). Additionally, Adia Nutrition aims to leverage Cornerstone Marketing Inc's expertise to increase views and customers for "Cement Factory," a supplement company in which Adia Nutrition holds a stake.





As part of the collaboration, Cornerstone Marketing Inc will take charge of managing and executing Adia Nutrition's social media strategies, aiming to increase brand awareness, engagement, and customer reach across various platforms including Amazon. Cornerstone will also be responsible for assisting ADIA Nutrition with developing and implementing innovative advertising campaigns to promote the unique benefits and features of Adia Nutrition's products, with a particular focus on "Biolete Coffee" and "Cement Factory." Cornerstone Marketing Inc will focus on increasing visibility and driving customer engagement through targeted social media and influencer marketing campaigns.





In addition to traditional marketing methods, Cornerstone Marketing Inc will be leveraging the power of influencers to further amplify Adia Nutrition's message and engage with a broader audience. By collaborating with influencers, Cornerstone will help create authentic connections and foster a community of loyal customers around the Adia Nutrition brand.

"We are excited to partner with Cornerstone Marketing Inc to elevate our social media presence and expand our advertising efforts for Adia Nutrition as a whole," said Larry Powalisz. "Their expertise in the industry, combined with their innovative approach to marketing, will be instrumental in helping us reach our target audience and drive growth for our product line, including 'Biolete Coffee' and 'Cement Factory.'"

The collaboration between Adia Nutrition and Cornerstone Marketing Inc is set to begin immediately, with the first phase of the campaign expected to launch in the coming days.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division specializing in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adia-med.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.com

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

