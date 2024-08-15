Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - OysterLink, a restaurant and hospitality job platform, announces its list of the Top 10 restaurants in Miami with the best work environment.

Best Restaurants in Miami to Work At

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the leisure and hospitality industry has the highest quit rate versus other industries, recording a 4.9% in June 2024. Despite the numbers decreasing by 1.3% compared to June 2023, employee retention remains a challenge.

OysterLink recognizes the importance of highlighting businesses that provide the best work environments based on employee feedback. These companies contribute to improving the industry's figures and the lives of its employees.

The top Miami restaurants to work at are:

Joe's Stone Crab - Started in 1913 by Joe Weiss. It has employed generations of families due to their familial work culture. Branja - A carefully curated space by MasterChef Tom Aviv offering mentorship opportunities to employees. Amara at Paraiso - The waterfront restaurant by James Beard Award-winning Chef and Owner Michael Schwartz also provides a great experience to its employees. Ostrow Brasserie - Miami's first Kosher-French restaurant by Chef Olivia Ostrow has a people-first work culture resulting in a healthy work environment. Zuma - A Japanese restaurant offering growth opportunities and free educational classes. Michael's Genuine Food & Drink - Michael Schwartz's flagship restaurant also joins the list for its focus on teamwork and effective communication with management. KYU - This award-winning Asian concept restaurant boasts a lower staff turnover rate than industry standards. Ariete - A Michelin-star restaurant serving modern American dishes with Cuban flair offers competitive pay and employee perks like food discounts and parking. Stubborn Seed - Another multi-award-winning restaurant joins the list for its emphasis on staff involvement and appreciation. Some employees highlight working with Top Chef and Owner Jeremy Ford. Lira Beirut Eatery - The restaurant by Gigi and Farid Lutfi brings the flavors of Lebanon to Miami backed up by a team that they consider a recipe for success.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform in the restaurant and hospitality industry. It features market trends and celebrity interviews to guide career growth. Currently, OysterLink attracts over 150,000 monthly visitors and is growing.

