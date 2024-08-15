Advanced eClinical Ranked #1 on Forbes Education's Best CMA Certification Online List

Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) is proud to announce its top ranking on Forbes Education's prestigious Best CMA Certification Online list for 2024. This recognition is a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to providing superior education and training for future healthcare professionals.

Forbes Education's annual ranking evaluates online Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) programs based on a comprehensive set of criteria including program quality, faculty expertise, student outcomes, and overall value. Advanced eClinical Training has been recognized for its exceptional dedication to excellence in these areas, setting a benchmark for online healthcare education.

Key Reasons for Selection:

1. Comprehensive Curriculum:

Advanced eClinical Training offers a robust and comprehensive curriculum that covers all essential aspects of medical assisting. The program includes extensive coursework in clinical procedures, medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, and administrative practices, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for their roles in healthcare settings.

2. Expert Faculty:

The program is led by a team of experienced and highly qualified instructors who bring real-world expertise and knowledge to the virtual classroom. Their dedication to teaching and mentoring ensures that students receive the best possible education and training.

3. Student Success:

The success of students is at the heart of everything Advanced eClinical Training does. The institution holds a 97% pass rate on the CMA certification exam, with graduates consistently achieving top scores. Additionally, the career services team provides unparalleled support, helping students secure employment in the healthcare industry upon graduation.

4. Innovative Learning Platform:

The state-of-the-art online learning platform provides an engaging and interactive educational experience. Students have access to a wide range of resources, including video lectures, interactive simulations, and real-time support, making learning flexible and accessible.

5. Commitment to Excellence:

Advanced eClinical Training is committed to maintaining the highest standards of education. Continuous efforts to update and enhance the program ensure that it remains relevant and aligned with the latest industry trends and requirements.

6. Guaranteed Job Placement:

Through an extensive partnership network with leading healthcare organizations, Advanced eClinical Training guarantees job placement for its graduates. This network of partnerships ensures that students have access to numerous employment opportunities and can start their careers immediately after completing the program.

7. Convenience and Accessibility:

Advanced eClinical Training understands the importance of convenience and accessibility for its students. The online format allows students to learn at their own pace and from any location, accommodating their personal and professional commitments. This flexibility ensures that a diverse range of students can benefit from the program.

We are honoured to be recognized by Forbes Education as the top online CMA certification program," said Shannan Safarzadeh, CEO of Advanced eClinical Training. "This achievement reflects our dedication to providing our students with the highest quality education and the skills they need to succeed in their healthcare careers. We will continue to strive for excellence and set new standards in healthcare education."

Advanced eClinical Training's ranking as #1 on Forbes Education's Best CMA Certification Online list underscores its role as a leader in healthcare education. The institution remains committed to delivering exceptional training and support to students, empowering them to excel in their careers and make meaningful contributions to the healthcare industry.

For more information about Advanced eClinical Training and its CMA certification program, please visit https://advclinical.org.

About Advanced eClinical Training:

Advanced eClinical Training is a leading provider of online healthcare education, offering a range of certification and training programs designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills required for success in the healthcare industry. Through innovative learning solutions and expert instruction, the institution guarantees job placement for graduates, ensuring they are well-prepared to enter the workforce and make a significant impact in the healthcare field.

