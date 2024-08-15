Broadway Licensing Global: New Resources Empower Teachers to Produce Harry Potter and the Cursed Child School Edition

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Licensing Global, in collaboration with Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, is announcing the release of comprehensive supplemental resources for educators and administrators producing the Harry Potter and the Cursed ChildSchool Edition. These resources include an Illusions Guide, a Scenic Design Guide, and a Director's Guide, all designed to help schools stage this magical production.

"At the outset of our partnership, BLG and the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child team aimed to prioritize educational theatre programs and facilitate their ability to bring this story to life," says Ted Chapin, Interim Chief Executive Officer of BLG. "The introduction of these supplemental guides underscores our commitment to supporting schools in creating a remarkable theatrical experience, regardless of their budget or resources."

The Illusions Guide, crafted by the production's Illusions and Magic Designer, Jamie Harrison, takes the stress out of staging magic. This comprehensive guide includes ground rules and concrete staging ideas for the most complex illusions in the production, ensuring that even schools with limited technical capabilities can create enchanting effects.

The Scenic Design Guide, created by Set Designer Christine Jones, elevates set design from concept to execution. It offers insights on budget and resource management, provides a scene breakdown, and includes a prop list to simplify complex compositions, making it accessible for schools with varying resources.

The Director's Guide, written by John Tiffany, is the ultimate companion for the production process. This guide offers Tiffany's unique vision, tips, script annotations for character development and staging, as well as a comprehensive plan to fit everything into a limited timeframe, ensuring directors can effectively lead their cast and crew.

Additional resources, including a Costuming Guide, Lighting Guide and other products are slated to be available for schools later in the year.

The newly released School Edition of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has already seen great success in pilot productions. In March, Riverside School in London staged a black box performance in their secondary school cafeteria, with many students participating in a play for the first time. In early May, Hoboken High School in New Jersey produced a more elaborate show involving over 100 students across the district, resulting in sold-out performances and standing ovations.

Schools interested in licensing the show or learning more can visit: LicenseCursedChild.com.

ABOUT HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo with a North American tour launching in Chicago in September 2024. Based on an original story by?J.K. Rowling,?Jack Thorne?and?John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by?Jack Thorne, directed by?John Tiffany.??It's time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. "You'll be wondering 'how'd they do that?' for days to come" (People Magazine).

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stage Rights, and Broadway on Demand) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 40 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning iconic works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Stephen King, Elvis, the Bee-Gees, the Beatles, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

MEDIA CONTACT & ASSETS

For Broadway Licensing Global:

Hannah Thulin | Account Director, Interdependence |

broadwaylicensinggroup@interdependence.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197168/Broadway_Licensing_Group_Imani_Jade_Powers_as_Delphi_Diggory_Erik_as_Scorpius.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2217930/Broadway_Licensing_Global_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-resources-empower-teachers-to-produce-harry-potter-and-the-cursed-child-school-edition-302221448.html