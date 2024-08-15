IBM: Expanding AI Learning to the Tennis Community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / IBM

By Justina Nixon-Saintil | VP and Chief Impact Officer

As summer heats up and sports fans around the globe turn their attention to exciting events like the US Open, a new wave of technology is emerging on the court. Recent research by IBM and Morning Consult found that more than half (55%) of young tennis fans are optimistic about the positive impact of AI on sports. This growing enthusiasm highlights a key lesson for today's students and young learners: understanding AI is becoming increasingly important as AI continues to shape the future of work and sports. At this time, embracing AI is not just an option but a necessity for the next generation and current workforce to keep advancing their careers.

Imagine a young tennis player who's passionate about the game, but also curious about the latest tech trends, or a sports journalist responsible for commenting on the matches. In today's AI-driven world, that's the reality for many people, and opportunities where sports and technology intersect are becoming increasingly important. This can only be done through new more accessible content and the right partners.

AI and tennis: A dynamic duo

As said before, AI is increasingly important. An IBM study found that over half of CEOs are hiring for generative AI roles that didn't exist last year. But the truth is that people don't know where to start this learning journey, with 40% of students saying that the greatest barrier to learning new skills is that they don't know where to start.

This is why we designed and launched new free IBM SkillsBuild AI content, tailored for both tennis fans and those interested in delving into tech. This content dives into the world of AI through the lens of tennis. It is a way to connect with learners that are eager to learn about AI, or looking to deepen their knowledge, with a more engaging and fun approach.

You can start with an interactive microlearning session that showcases how cutting-edge tech is transforming the game of tennis. Think electronic line calling, real-time player analytics, and enhanced highlights. If you're ready for a more comprehensive exploration, you can also check out the "Learn AI Skills with Tennis" guidebook. This beginner-friendly resource breaks down AI concepts like data modeling, different AI types, including large language models (LLMs) like IBM Granite, and AI ethics, all while tying these topics back to the sport. Imagine learning how to convert raw match data into AI-ready formats or crafting effective prompts that make AI work as seamlessly as a well-executed serve. It's a crafty way to understand AI while enjoying the thrill of tennis.

This is all part of what we do with IBM SkillsBuild, ensuring that our content is timely and relevant, driven by market needs to close the skills gap.

Expanding AI education through meaningful collaborations

Collaboration is key to the work we do to foster access to education and training and close the skills gap. At IBM, we are expanding AI education collaborations with governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations to deliver AI training to students, and adult learners, including teachers and faculty, meeting the learners where they are. Our new collaboration with the USTA Foundation is a great example of this. Their mission to bring tennis and education together to help youth from under-resourced communities become more engaged in school and learning aligns with our work to increase access to technology education.

Through IBM SkillsBuild we're offering USTA Foundation free access to career readiness resources, benefitting around 25,000 under-resourced youth from 250 of the foundation's chapters in under-resourced communities across the US. With a focus on emerging technologies, like AI, and professional workplace skills, IBM is offering access to a wide variety of courses such as AI fundamentals, cybersecurity, and data science, along with public speaking and resume writing. Students and teaching professionals can also earn IBM digital credentials and benefit from customized learning plans tailored to their career goals, including specialized workshops and expert guidance from IBM volunteers. This builds on IBM's 30+ year partnership with the USTA, providing AI, cloud, and data capabilities - including our large language model called Granite - to help create more engaging experiences for millions of tennis fans.

How AI and tennis empowers future innovators and athletes

The blend of AI and tennis highlights a future where technology enhances sports and career opportunities. Our collaboration with the USTA Foundation through IBM SkillsBuild exemplifies the power of integrating AI education into various fields, such as sports, offering resources to young players and teaching professionals. By making AI accessible and engaging, we are not only preparing the next generation for future careers but also igniting their passion for both technology and sports.

At IBM, we're committed to skilling 30 million people by 2030, including 2 million in AI by 2026. To learn more about IBM SkillsBuild visit skillsbuild.org

Learn more about IBM and USTA's work: https://newsroom.ibm.com/2024-08-15-ibm-and-the-usta-serve-up-new-and-enhanced-generative-ai-features-for-2024-us-open-digital-platforms

