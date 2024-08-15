Bevel Launches a Health Companion to Improve Longevity and Performance

New York-Based Startup Introduces a Product to Transform Wearable Data Into Actionable Health Insights

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Bevel, a health technology company, announced its public launch today, unveiling a health companion that transforms wearable data into actionable insights. The product aims to help individuals enhance longevity and optimize performance by providing personalized recommendations based on real-time health data.









Founded by Grey Nguyen, Ben Yang, and Aditya Agarwal, Bevel has been developing its product quietly for the past year. The company launched its product in January 2024 and is now ready to share its long-term vision.

"We're excited to introduce Bevel to the public," said Grey Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of Bevel. "The current healthcare system is designed to cure your illnesses, not to help you stay healthy. With Bevel, we want to bring back the notion that you are in control of your own health. Through continuous monitoring and personalized recommendations, Bevel equips users with tools to make better daily decisions."

Bevel's leadership team brings together a wealth of experience in technology and product development. Aditya Agarwal, who serves as a co-founder, was an early employee at Facebook and later became the CTO of Dropbox. His expertise in scaling technology products has been valuable in connecting advanced science with real-world applications.

The company has assembled an impressive advisory board featuring renowned scientists and world-class athletes. Bevel's advisors include Ashton Eaton, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the decathlon; Eric Verdin, CEO and president of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging; and Scott Delp, professor at Stanford and director of the Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance.

"What excites me about Bevel is its potential to democratize access to the kind of insights that were once available only to elite athletes," said Eaton. "This technology has the power to help everyone achieve their personal best, whether that's in sports, daily life or long-term health."

As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to pushing the boundaries of health technology while maintaining the highest data privacy and security standards.

"Our vision extends beyond providing insights," explained Ben Yang, co-founder and CTO of Bevel. "We're building a comprehensive health ecosystem that empowers users to be the CEO of their own health, with doctors and technology as advisors, not managers.

Yang also emphasized the importance of data protection. "We understand the sensitive nature of health data. That's why we've designed Bevel with a 'privacy-first' approach. Users' data never leaves their devices without their explicit permission."

Bevel is now available for public access, inviting health-conscious individuals to experience a new era of personalized health.

About Bevel

Bevel is a New York-based health technology company. Our health companion transforms data from wearable devices into actionable insights, helping users improve their longevity and optimize their performance. By combining advanced technology with current health and fitness research, Bevel is working towards a new era of personal health.

