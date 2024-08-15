Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.08.2024
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
15.08.24
08:00 Uhr
4,440 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
15.08.2024 19:01 Uhr
121 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 15 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            39,255 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            400.00 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            388.00 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            393.2754

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,055,156 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,991,294.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 39,255

Volume weighted average price (pence): 393.2754

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1108               394.50      08:33:40          00071036452TRLO1      XLON 
83                390.50      08:56:55          00071036766TRLO1      XLON 
1015               390.50      08:56:55          00071036767TRLO1      XLON 
995                388.00      10:11:22          00071038113TRLO1      XLON 
20000               391.00      10:37:24          00071038569TRLO1      XLON 
1                 395.00      10:49:18          00071038823TRLO1      XLON 
1035               395.00      10:51:20          00071038888TRLO1      XLON 
936                394.50      10:59:02          00071039022TRLO1      XLON 
25                394.50      11:18:59          00071039591TRLO1      XLON 
978                394.50      11:18:59          00071039592TRLO1      XLON 
1200               395.00      11:18:59          00071039593TRLO1      XLON 
387                395.00      11:18:59          00071039595TRLO1      XLON 
459                395.00      11:29:33          00071039930TRLO1      XLON 
520                395.00      11:29:33          00071039931TRLO1      XLON 
289                392.50      12:32:16          00071041048TRLO1      XLON 
673                392.50      12:32:16          00071041049TRLO1      XLON 
489                393.00      13:03:46          00071041596TRLO1      XLON 
1043               392.00      13:24:19          00071041969TRLO1      XLON 
197                396.50      13:51:10          00071043436TRLO1      XLON 
266                398.50      14:02:44          00071044167TRLO1      XLON 
778                398.50      14:02:46          00071044168TRLO1      XLON 
1153               398.50      14:11:00          00071044611TRLO1      XLON 
1041               398.00      14:11:01          00071044612TRLO1      XLON 
685                400.00      14:52:02          00071045979TRLO1      XLON 
142                400.00      14:52:02          00071045980TRLO1      XLON 
20                400.00      14:52:02          00071045981TRLO1      XLON 
188                400.00      14:52:06          00071045983TRLO1      XLON 
1100               400.00      14:52:06          00071045984TRLO1      XLON 
31                400.00      14:52:06          00071045985TRLO1      XLON 
1265               399.50      14:56:08          00071046054TRLO1      XLON 
141                399.00      14:56:08          00071046055TRLO1      XLON 
153                399.00      14:56:08          00071046056TRLO1      XLON 
859                399.00      14:56:08          00071046057TRLO1      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
                        +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  340937 
EQS News ID:  1969167 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1969167&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
