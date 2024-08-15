Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, August 21, after market closes. We remind all participants to connect through the telephone in order to ask questions.

Earnings Release

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Time: After Market Closes

Conference Call

Thursday, August 22, 2024

Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time

Executives

Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations

To participate, please dial in

1-800-549-8228 (North America, Toll Free)

1-289-819-1520 (Other locations)

Conference ID: 14198

Webcast (click here)

Recording Playback Numbers

1-888-660-6264 (North America, Toll Free)

1-289-819-1325 (Other locations)

Playback Passcode: 14198 #

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2023, Corporación América Airports served 81.1 million passengers, 23.7% above the 65.6 million passengers served in 2022 and 3.6% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Patricio Iñaki Esnaola

Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4899-6716