

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $181 million, or $0.123 per share. This compares with $257 million, or $0.178 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Amcor plc reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $3.673 billion from $3.535 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $181 Mln. vs. $257 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.123 vs. $0.178 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.673 Bln vs. $3.535 Bln last year.



