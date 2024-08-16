Mindful Drinking Fest: A New Era of Zero-Proof Creativity: The NO FUN Cocktail Competition Challenges Mixologists to Think Outside the Glass

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Prepare for a competition where the only buzz is from pure creativity. The inaugural NO FUN Cocktail Competition, launching on Aug. 15, 2024, is inviting bartenders and cocktail creators nationwide to showcase their most entertaining zero-proof cocktails via social media. The finals will be held in person at the Mindful Drinking Fest in Washington, D.C., on Jan.10, 2025, challenging participants to prove that fun knows no boundaries - even without alcohol.

Bartender Björn Taylor Creating a Non-Alcoholic Cocktail at Shopify's Zero Proof Lounge Pop-Up

Picture from Shopify's non-alcoholic mixologist pop-up event during last month's Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans, where we jointly teased the NO FUN Cocktail Competition to 200+ category tastemakers & mixologists.

This groundbreaking event, created in partnership with Shopify, Fluère, Roots Divino, and other top-tier brands, celebrates the art of mindful drinking and the limitless potential of zero-proof cocktails. It's not just about making a great drink; it's about capturing the spirit of fun without alcohol.

"Non-alcoholic drinks have more versatility than cocktails with alcohol. You can bring them along to events and experiences that bring you joy outside of a bar or drinking place," said Derek Brown, competition co-founder and a leading voice in the mindful drinking movement.

NO FUN's competition also reflects a shift in drinking habits, with more people opting for no- and low-alcohol drinks. "The shift towards low- and no-alcohol products isn't a passing fad. We've seen strong growth over the past three years from nonalcoholic brands on our platform," said Chris Schmicker, Shopify Brand Marketing Director. "Through our partnership with Derek and the launch of the NO FUN competition, we're excited to spotlight the pioneering brands that define this category today, alongside the talented mixologists who have proven that zero-proof cocktails are every bit as inventive and delicious as their alcoholic counterparts."

How to Enter:

Create a 30-90 second reel demonstrating your non-alcoholic cocktail designed for a fun, alcohol-free event. The cocktail must include at least one Fluère spirit (Botanical Blend, Raspberry Blend, Spiced Cane, Smoked Agave or Bitter) and one or more of the featured brands (Roots Divino Aperitif Rosso or Bianco, Everleaf Forest, Mountain or Marine, The Pathfinder Hemp & Root, TÖST or TÖST Rosé Sparkling Beverages).

Post the reel on Instagram, tagging @Mindfuldrinkingfest, @Shopify, and any brands used in the caption, including the hashtag NoFunCompetition. Creativity is key - entrants can describe or act out their chosen event while presenting their cocktail and its recipe.

The competition runs through Oct. 15, 2024. Four finalists will be announced in late October and invited to compete in a live variety contest at the Mindful Drinking Fest in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 10, 2025. Finalists will be provided with travel, lodging, a performance budget, and a producer to help create a show-stopping presentation around their NO FUN cocktail. Whether it's flash mobs, skate ramps or audience participation - anything goes as long as it highlights the NO FUN spirit.

The winner will receive a grand prize of $1,000 and an unforgettable trip to the Athens Bar Show in November 2025 with Roots Divino; all four finalists will receive a NutriBullet Ultra, a versatile tool perfect for crafting the best non-alcoholic cocktails, along with additional prizes from our partners.

"We have not seen a non-alcoholic cocktail competition of this scope before," says Tanya Cohn, Marketing Director, Fluère. "We are excited to be part of it and see bartenders breaking the stigma and proving that great taste and social connection don't require alcohol."

