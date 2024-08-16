

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales from the UK and foreign trade from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for July. Sales are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month, reversing the 1.2 percent decrease in June.



At 2.30 am ET, Switzerland's industrial output data is due. Production is expected to fall 2.9 percent on a yearly basis, following a 3.1 percent decrease in the first quarter.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes producer prices for July. Economists forecast producer prices to grow 1.1 percent annually after rising 1.0 percent in June.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area foreign trade data for June. The trade surplus is seen falling to EUR 13.3 billion from EUR 13.9 billion in May.



