

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 89.77 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 89.33.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 2-day highs of 1.8228 and 0.6025 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.8335 and 0.5984, respectively.



The kiwi edged up to 1.1008 against the Australian dollar, from an early more than a 2-week low of 1.1058.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 94.00 against the yen, 1.78 against the euro, 0.62 against the greenback and 1.08 against the aussie.



