DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 15 August 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8520 GBP1.5860 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8340 GBP1.5720 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8472 GBP1.5807

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 638,054,260 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 62 1.834 XDUB 09:34:59 00029146934TRDU1 2,299 1.834 XDUB 09:35:12 00029146935TRDU1 2,392 1.834 XDUB 09:43:35 00029146961TRDU1 2,299 1.834 XDUB 09:53:02 00029146978TRDU1 2,178 1.834 XDUB 09:54:13 00029146985TRDU1 2,279 1.848 XDUB 10:12:08 00029147060TRDU1 2,327 1.848 XDUB 10:19:58 00029147077TRDU1 4,255 1.848 XDUB 10:26:40 00029147086TRDU1 2,110 1.846 XDUB 10:26:40 00029147087TRDU1 4,366 1.844 XDUB 11:08:37 00029147208TRDU1 4,174 1.844 XDUB 11:08:37 00029147207TRDU1 3,475 1.842 XDUB 11:20:47 00029147256TRDU1 348 1.842 XDUB 11:20:47 00029147257TRDU1 2,257 1.84 XDUB 11:39:48 00029147349TRDU1 2,179 1.842 XDUB 11:39:48 00029147348TRDU1 2,117 1.836 XDUB 11:54:59 00029147395TRDU1 2,174 1.834 XDUB 12:06:35 00029147411TRDU1 4,458 1.846 XDUB 12:31:55 00029147507TRDU1 592 1.846 XDUB 12:40:43 00029147516TRDU1 2,493 1.846 XDUB 12:43:14 00029147523TRDU1 2,108 1.85 XDUB 13:14:49 00029147576TRDU1 2,108 1.848 XDUB 13:15:50 00029147584TRDU1 1,679 1.848 XDUB 13:15:50 00029147583TRDU1 300 1.848 XDUB 13:15:50 00029147582TRDU1 2,107 1.848 XDUB 13:15:50 00029147581TRDU1 128 1.848 XDUB 13:15:50 00029147580TRDU1 1,538 1.85 XDUB 14:32:47 00029148085TRDU1 1,538 1.85 XDUB 14:32:47 00029148084TRDU1 5,375 1.85 XDUB 14:36:48 00029148102TRDU1 2,440 1.85 XDUB 14:43:30 00029148159TRDU1 3,333 1.85 XDUB 14:43:30 00029148158TRDU1 994 1.85 XDUB 14:43:30 00029148157TRDU1 3,538 1.85 XDUB 15:02:18 00029148477TRDU1 2,867 1.85 XDUB 15:02:18 00029148476TRDU1 1,030 1.852 XDUB 15:35:17 00029148585TRDU1 800 1.852 XDUB 15:35:17 00029148584TRDU1 432 1.852 XDUB 15:35:17 00029148583TRDU1 2,359 1.85 XDUB 15:37:39 00029148593TRDU1 247 1.852 XDUB 15:40:06 00029148599TRDU1 654 1.852 XDUB 15:40:06 00029148598TRDU1 2,395 1.85 XDUB 15:40:57 00029148608TRDU1 2,457 1.85 XDUB 15:43:28 00029148625TRDU1 2,282 1.85 XDUB 15:46:10 00029148660TRDU1 2,499 1.85 XDUB 15:48:22 00029148662TRDU1 2,286 1.85 XDUB 15:50:42 00029148685TRDU1 2,377 1.85 XDUB 15:52:49 00029148688TRDU1 2,311 1.85 XDUB 15:55:09 00029148732TRDU1 2,560 1.85 XDUB 15:57:27 00029148773TRDU1 2,508 1.85 XDUB 15:59:37 00029148786TRDU1 997 1.85 XDUB 16:01:53 00029148807TRDU1 1,360 1.85 XDUB 16:01:53 00029148808TRDU1 2,293 1.85 XDUB 16:04:03 00029148812TRDU1 2,205 1.85 XDUB 16:05:48 00029148816TRDU1 2,389 1.85 XDUB 16:07:37 00029148834TRDU1 2,147 1.85 XDUB 16:09:29 00029148850TRDU1 2,530 1.85 XDUB 16:11:19 00029148853TRDU1 2,296 1.848 XDUB 16:11:53 00029148865TRDU1 2,234 1.848 XDUB 16:11:53 00029148864TRDU1 2,307 1.85 XDUB 16:16:25 00029148886TRDU1 2,306 1.85 XDUB 16:16:25 00029148885TRDU1 10,282 1.85 XDUB 16:16:25 00029148884TRDU1 2,070 1.848 XDUB 16:18:06 00029148895TRDU1 2,274 1.848 XDUB 16:18:06 00029148894TRDU1 122 1.848 XDUB 16:18:06 00029148896TRDU1 2,156 1.848 XDUB 16:23:47 00029148934TRDU1 1,805 1.848 XDUB 16:23:47 00029148933TRDU1 2,143 1.848 XDUB 16:23:47 00029148932TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,075 1.5720 XLON 09:55:18 00029146988TRDU1 2,058 1.5820 XLON 10:26:40 00029147085TRDU1 3,267 1.5780 XLON 11:32:07 00029147307TRDU1 647 1.5780 XLON 11:32:07 00029147308TRDU1 2,147 1.5740 XLON 11:39:48 00029147347TRDU1 2,147 1.5780 XLON 11:39:48 00029147346TRDU1 2,161 1.5800 XLON 12:34:30 00029147508TRDU1 2,368 1.5860 XLON 13:02:27 00029147563TRDU1 2,105 1.5800 XLON 13:15:50 00029147579TRDU1 2,186 1.5800 XLON 13:15:50 00029147578TRDU1 2,361 1.5820 XLON 14:10:27 00029147922TRDU1 2,263 1.5820 XLON 14:29:43 00029148054TRDU1 2,192 1.5820 XLON 14:39:38 00029148114TRDU1 2,056 1.5820 XLON 14:51:15 00029148200TRDU1 2,360 1.5840 XLON 15:02:00 00029148475TRDU1 1,438 1.5820 XLON 15:15:46 00029148535TRDU1 719 1.5820 XLON 15:15:46 00029148534TRDU1 400 1.5840 XLON 15:35:01 00029148582TRDU1 1,650 1.5840 XLON 15:35:01 00029148581TRDU1 2,155 1.5840 XLON 15:41:41 00029148610TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)