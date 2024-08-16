Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 15 August 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8520     GBP1.5860 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8340     GBP1.5720 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8472     GBP1.5807

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 638,054,260 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
62        1.834         XDUB     09:34:59      00029146934TRDU1 
2,299      1.834         XDUB     09:35:12      00029146935TRDU1 
2,392      1.834         XDUB     09:43:35      00029146961TRDU1 
2,299      1.834         XDUB     09:53:02      00029146978TRDU1 
2,178      1.834         XDUB     09:54:13      00029146985TRDU1 
2,279      1.848         XDUB     10:12:08      00029147060TRDU1 
2,327      1.848         XDUB     10:19:58      00029147077TRDU1 
4,255      1.848         XDUB     10:26:40      00029147086TRDU1 
2,110      1.846         XDUB     10:26:40      00029147087TRDU1 
4,366      1.844         XDUB     11:08:37      00029147208TRDU1 
4,174      1.844         XDUB     11:08:37      00029147207TRDU1 
3,475      1.842         XDUB     11:20:47      00029147256TRDU1 
348       1.842         XDUB     11:20:47      00029147257TRDU1 
2,257      1.84         XDUB     11:39:48      00029147349TRDU1 
2,179      1.842         XDUB     11:39:48      00029147348TRDU1 
2,117      1.836         XDUB     11:54:59      00029147395TRDU1 
2,174      1.834         XDUB     12:06:35      00029147411TRDU1 
4,458      1.846         XDUB     12:31:55      00029147507TRDU1 
592       1.846         XDUB     12:40:43      00029147516TRDU1 
2,493      1.846         XDUB     12:43:14      00029147523TRDU1 
2,108      1.85         XDUB     13:14:49      00029147576TRDU1 
2,108      1.848         XDUB     13:15:50      00029147584TRDU1 
1,679      1.848         XDUB     13:15:50      00029147583TRDU1 
300       1.848         XDUB     13:15:50      00029147582TRDU1 
2,107      1.848         XDUB     13:15:50      00029147581TRDU1 
128       1.848         XDUB     13:15:50      00029147580TRDU1 
1,538      1.85         XDUB     14:32:47      00029148085TRDU1 
1,538      1.85         XDUB     14:32:47      00029148084TRDU1 
5,375      1.85         XDUB     14:36:48      00029148102TRDU1 
2,440      1.85         XDUB     14:43:30      00029148159TRDU1 
3,333      1.85         XDUB     14:43:30      00029148158TRDU1 
994       1.85         XDUB     14:43:30      00029148157TRDU1 
3,538      1.85         XDUB     15:02:18      00029148477TRDU1 
2,867      1.85         XDUB     15:02:18      00029148476TRDU1 
1,030      1.852         XDUB     15:35:17      00029148585TRDU1 
800       1.852         XDUB     15:35:17      00029148584TRDU1 
432       1.852         XDUB     15:35:17      00029148583TRDU1 
2,359      1.85         XDUB     15:37:39      00029148593TRDU1 
247       1.852         XDUB     15:40:06      00029148599TRDU1 
654       1.852         XDUB     15:40:06      00029148598TRDU1 
2,395      1.85         XDUB     15:40:57      00029148608TRDU1 
2,457      1.85         XDUB     15:43:28      00029148625TRDU1 
2,282      1.85         XDUB     15:46:10      00029148660TRDU1 
2,499      1.85         XDUB     15:48:22      00029148662TRDU1 
2,286      1.85         XDUB     15:50:42      00029148685TRDU1 
2,377      1.85         XDUB     15:52:49      00029148688TRDU1 
2,311      1.85         XDUB     15:55:09      00029148732TRDU1 
2,560      1.85         XDUB     15:57:27      00029148773TRDU1 
2,508      1.85         XDUB     15:59:37      00029148786TRDU1 
997       1.85         XDUB     16:01:53      00029148807TRDU1 
1,360      1.85         XDUB     16:01:53      00029148808TRDU1 
2,293      1.85         XDUB     16:04:03      00029148812TRDU1 
2,205      1.85         XDUB     16:05:48      00029148816TRDU1 
2,389      1.85         XDUB     16:07:37      00029148834TRDU1 
2,147      1.85         XDUB     16:09:29      00029148850TRDU1 
2,530      1.85         XDUB     16:11:19      00029148853TRDU1 
2,296      1.848         XDUB     16:11:53      00029148865TRDU1 
2,234      1.848         XDUB     16:11:53      00029148864TRDU1 
2,307      1.85         XDUB     16:16:25      00029148886TRDU1 
2,306      1.85         XDUB     16:16:25      00029148885TRDU1 
10,282      1.85         XDUB     16:16:25      00029148884TRDU1 
2,070      1.848         XDUB     16:18:06      00029148895TRDU1 
2,274      1.848         XDUB     16:18:06      00029148894TRDU1 
122       1.848         XDUB     16:18:06      00029148896TRDU1 
2,156      1.848         XDUB     16:23:47      00029148934TRDU1 
1,805      1.848         XDUB     16:23:47      00029148933TRDU1 
2,143      1.848         XDUB     16:23:47      00029148932TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,075      1.5720        XLON     09:55:18      00029146988TRDU1 
2,058      1.5820        XLON     10:26:40      00029147085TRDU1 
3,267      1.5780        XLON     11:32:07      00029147307TRDU1 
647       1.5780        XLON     11:32:07      00029147308TRDU1 
2,147      1.5740        XLON     11:39:48      00029147347TRDU1 
2,147      1.5780        XLON     11:39:48      00029147346TRDU1 
2,161      1.5800        XLON     12:34:30      00029147508TRDU1 
2,368      1.5860        XLON     13:02:27      00029147563TRDU1 
2,105      1.5800        XLON     13:15:50      00029147579TRDU1 
2,186      1.5800        XLON     13:15:50      00029147578TRDU1 
2,361      1.5820        XLON     14:10:27      00029147922TRDU1 
2,263      1.5820        XLON     14:29:43      00029148054TRDU1 
2,192      1.5820        XLON     14:39:38      00029148114TRDU1 
2,056      1.5820        XLON     14:51:15      00029148200TRDU1 
2,360      1.5840        XLON     15:02:00      00029148475TRDU1 
1,438      1.5820        XLON     15:15:46      00029148535TRDU1 
719       1.5820        XLON     15:15:46      00029148534TRDU1 
400       1.5840        XLON     15:35:01      00029148582TRDU1 
1,650      1.5840        XLON     15:35:01      00029148581TRDU1 
2,155      1.5840        XLON     15:41:41      00029148610TRDU1 
948       1.5840        XLON     15:55:03      00029148696TRDU1 
1,063      1.5840        XLON     15:55:03      00029148695TRDU1 
2,287      1.5840        XLON     16:06:35      00029148830TRDU1 
2,026      1.5800        XLON     16:16:25      00029148883TRDU1 
2,196      1.5800        XLON     16:16:25      00029148882TRDU1 
2,725      1.5780        XLON     16:21:01      00029148909TRDU1

