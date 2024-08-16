Essity's targets to reach net-zero emissions validated by Science Based Targets initiative

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity's targets to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 have been validated by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The validation applies to all near- and long-term targets in Scope 1, 2, and 3. The roadmap has been developed as part of the U.N. Global Compact's "Business Ambition for 1.5°C".

Essity's long-term target is to achieve net zero emissions across the value chain no later than 2050. The company's near-term Scope 1 and 2 target (energy use within the company and purchased energy) is to reach a 35% reduction by 2030 and the near-term Scope 3 target (including purchased goods and services, transportation, production waste and end-of-life treatment of sold products) has been updated from 18% to a 35% reduction within the same timeframe. All targets are relative to a 2016 baseline.

"Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time, and Essity has made a firm commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Our progress is driven by a sense of urgency throughout the organization, together with a strong innovation focus, and collaboration with customers, partners, and suppliers." says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

