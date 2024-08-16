Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
15.08.24
21:02 Uhr
25,690 Euro
-0,020
-0,08 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,73025,78009:09
25,77025,78009:08
PR Newswire
16.08.2024 08:36 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity's targets to reach net-zero emissions validated by Science Based Targets initiative

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity's targets to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 have been validated by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The validation applies to all near- and long-term targets in Scope 1, 2, and 3. The roadmap has been developed as part of the U.N. Global Compact's "Business Ambition for 1.5°C".

Essity's long-term target is to achieve net zero emissions across the value chain no later than 2050. The company's near-term Scope 1 and 2 target (energy use within the company and purchased energy) is to reach a 35% reduction by 2030 and the near-term Scope 3 target (including purchased goods and services, transportation, production waste and end-of-life treatment of sold products) has been updated from 18% to a 35% reduction within the same timeframe. All targets are relative to a 2016 baseline.

"Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time, and Essity has made a firm commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Our progress is driven by a sense of urgency throughout the organization, together with a strong innovation focus, and collaboration with customers, partners, and suppliers." says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-s-targets-to-reach-net-zero-emissions-validated-by-science-based-targets-initiative,c4025129

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4025129/2947857.pdf

Essity's targets to reach net-zero emissions validated by Science Based Targets initiative

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/science-based-target-logo,c3324924

SCIENCE BASED TARGET logo

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-products,c3324923

Essity-products

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essitys-targets-to-reach-net-zero-emissions-validated-by-science-based-targets-initiative-302224206.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.