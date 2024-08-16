

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index declined unexpectedly in June after rising in the previous two months, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index dropped 1.3 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in May. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.3 percent increase.



Among the individual components, wholesale trade, transport and postal activities, finance and insurance, medical, health care and welfare, information and communications, and utilities decreased in May.



On the other side, living and amusement-related services, business-related services, real estate, and retail trade increased.



