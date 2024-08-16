Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Historisches MUSK-TRUMP Interview: Atomenergie im Fokus! Panther Minerals auf dem Weg zum Energie-Riese?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
16.08.2024 09:58 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRUB LN) 
Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Aug-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 15-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.8769 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 446188 
CODE: PRUB LN 
ISIN: LU2621112452 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2621112452 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRUB LN 
Sequence No.:  341153 
EQS News ID:  1969669 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1969669&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.