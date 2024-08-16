

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to more than 2-week highs of 1.2886 against the U.S. dollar and 0.8525 against the euro, from early lows of 1.2846 and 0.8525, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to more than a 2-week high of 1.1228 from an early low of 1.1204.



The pound edged up to 192.01 against the yen, from an early low of 191.49.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 0.84 against the euro, 1.15 against the franc and 199.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX