Globant Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

Growth Outlook Remains Strong, Executing on Profitability

Second quarter revenues of $587.5 million, up 18.1% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.87 for the second quarter

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.51 for the second quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $587.5 million, representing 18.1% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.7% compared to 36.3% in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.1% compared to 38.3% in the second quarter of 2023.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.2% compared to 9.4% in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.1% compared to 15.0% in the second quarter of 2023.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.87 compared to $0.85 in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.51 compared to $1.36 in the second quarter of 2023.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $1,158.5 million, representing 19.4% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.5% compared to 36.0% in the first six months of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.0% compared to 38.2% in the first six months of 2023.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 8.8% compared to 9.4% in the first six months of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.0% compared to 15.0% in the first six months of 2023.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.89 compared to $1.70 in the first six months of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $3.04 compared to $2.64 in the first six months of 2023.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2024



Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $180.4 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $142.9 million from $323.3 million as of December 31, 2023, driven mainly by payments of bonuses, investments in our platform business, partial repayment of our credit facility and a number of M&A earnout payments. As of June 30, 2024, we had a total amount of $125 million drawn from our credit facility.

Globant completed the second quarter of 2024 with 29,112 Globers, 27,133 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the second quarter of 2024 was as follows: 56.3% from North America (top country: US), 23.0% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 16.9% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 3.8% from New Markets 1 (top country: Saudi Arabia).

(top country: Saudi Arabia). Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the second quarter of 2024 represented 8.3%, 21.0% and 30.3% of revenues, respectively.

During the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, Globant served a total of 958 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 329 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 283 for the same period one year ago.

In terms of currencies, 67.1% of Globant's revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were denominated in US dollars.

"As we celebrate our tenth anniversary as a public company, Globant remains steadfast in its commitment to long-term growth and industry leadership. Our recent quarterly results demonstrate robust revenue growth and strong performance across all regions and verticals, particularly in media, sports, and entertainment. Our AI-related revenues have significantly grown by nearly 130% in the first half of 2024, underscoring our pivotal role in the ongoing AI revolution. With the unveiling of our AI agents, which enhance the software development life cycle, and the introduction of the Globant GUT Network at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, we are poised to meet the growing demands for AI-based solutions across the global economy. Our entrepreneurial and innovative mindset continues to drive us forward, fostering lasting client relationships and delivering exceptional shareholder returns," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder. "As we look ahead, we are optimistic about our record-high pipeline and the transformative potential of generative AI to shape the future of our industry."

"We are very proud of the results today, which reflect our strong execution. This quarter, we achieved revenues of $587.5 million, up 18.1% year-over-year, driven by a broad-based performance. Our ability to maintain high profitability, despite the challenging economic environment, is a reflection of our operational efficiency. As we look ahead, we are maintaining a strong growth outlook for the remainder of the year. This is supported by our continued expansion across different regions and our investments in broadening our service offering. Additionally, the increase in AI-related revenues is translating into tangible revenue growth for Globant. We remain encouraged by the opportunities ahead for the company, and are committed to delivering industry leading growth and profitability," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2024 Third Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the third quarter and the full year of 2024:

Third quarter 2024 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $611.0 million to $617.0 million, or 12.1% to 13.2% year-over-year growth.

Third quarter 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.0% to 16.0%.

Third quarter 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $1.60 to $1.64 (assuming an average of 44.4 million diluted shares outstanding during the third quarter).

Fiscal year 2024 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $2,407.0 million to $2,421.0 million, implying a 14.8% to 15.5% year-over-year revenue growth.

Fiscal year 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.0% to 15.5%.

Fiscal year 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $6.30 to $6.50 (assuming an average of 44.3 million diluted shares outstanding during 2024).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder, Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, Patricia Pomies, Globant's COO, and Diego Tártara, Globant's CTO, will discuss the second quarter 2024 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F2Q24EarningsCall

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 29,100 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Six Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023















Revenues 1,158,539

969,952

587,461

497,531 Cost of revenues (746,769)

(620,814)

(377,912)

(316,690) Gross profit 411,770

349,138

209,549

180,841















Selling, general and administrative expenses (306,699)

(247,533)

(154,585)

(128,176) Net impairment losses on financial assets (5,327)

(11,358)

(3,162)

(6,641) Other operating income and expenses, net 1,961

614

1,961

614 Profit from operations 101,705

90,861

53,763

46,638













46638 Finance income 2,527

2,176

1,402

941 Finance expense (13,502)

(9,402)

(6,233)

(5,230) Other financial results, net 5,606

8,429

532

4,667 Financial results, net (5,369)

1,203

(4,299)

378















Share of results of investment in associates 56

15

70

(41) Other income and expenses, net 10,606

1,301

595

(186) Profit before income tax 106,998

93,380

50,129

46,789















Income tax (23,044)

(20,089)

(10,104)

(9,883) Net income for the period 83,954

73,291

40,025

36,906















Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:













- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (43,013)

1,252

(24,405)

(1,489) - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI 1,019

(2,331)

894

(2,356) - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges (13,133)

3,879

(4,378)

(327) Total comprehensive income for the period 28,827

76,091

12,136

32,734















Net income attributable to:













Owners of the Company 83,718

73,412

38,658

36,993 Non-controlling interest 236

(121)

1,367

(87) Net income for the period 83,954

73,291

40,025

36,906















Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:













Owners of the Company 30,598

75,027

11,589

32,898 Non-controlling interest (1,771)

1,064

547

(164) Total comprehensive income for the period 28,827

76,091

12,136

32,734 Earnings per share













Basic 1.94

1.73

0.89

0.87 Diluted 1.89

1.70

0.87

0.85 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)













Basic 43,172

42,362

43,244

42,426 Diluted 44,220

43,309

44,292

43,373

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

157,629

307,223 Investments

22,736

16,070 Trade receivables

578,819

499,283 Other assets

25,312

31,753 Other receivables

64,745

54,786 Other financial assets

4,338

15,418 Total current assets

853,579

924,533









Non-current assets







Investments

2,115

1,833 Other assets

4,973

4,088 Other receivables

26,243

26,475 Deferred tax assets

59,763

60,777 Investment in associates

1,482

1,426 Other financial assets

37,008

34,864 Property and equipment

151,873

162,736 Intangible assets

284,518

285,661 Right-of-use assets

120,676

119,400 Goodwill

1,076,761

1,105,073 Total non-current assets

1,765,412

1,802,333 TOTAL ASSETS

2,618,991

2,726,866









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Trade payables

101,251

124,545 Payroll and social security taxes payable

191,950

221,843 Borrowings

125,605

156,916 Other financial liabilities

67,659

68,750 Lease liabilities

31,809

47,852 Tax liabilities

25,797

33,229 Income tax payable

5,565

11,287 Other liabilities

1,611

896 Total current liabilities

551,247

665,318









Non-current liabilities







Trade payables

3,173

2,981 Borrowings

1,777

2,191 Other financial liabilities

91,070

135,238 Lease liabilities

84,205

70,884 Deferred tax liabilities

19,861

21,098 Income tax payable

4,372

- Payroll and social security taxes payable

3,470

5,139 Provisions for contingencies

20,718

28,336 Total non-current liabilities

228,646

265,867 TOTAL LIABILITIES

779,893

931,185









Capital and reserves







Issued capital

52,039

51,705 Additional paid-in capital

1,041,459

1,022,918 Other reserves

(95,168)

(42,048) Retained earnings

780,807

697,089 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,779,137

1,729,664 Non-controlling interests

59,961

66,017 Total equity

1,839,098

1,795,681 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,618,991

2,726,866

Globant S.A.

Selected Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net Income for the period

40,025

36,906 Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

41,788

61,928 Changes in working capital

(71,646)

(62,444) Cash flows from operating activities

10,167

36,390 Capital expenditures

(38,155)

(27,822) Cash flows from investing activities

(60,656)

(35,510) Cash flows from financing activities

(17,514)

(13,256) Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents

(68,003)

(12,376)

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)

Six Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit













Gross profit 411,770

349,138

209,549

180,841 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,958

13,033

8,525

6,601 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 12,901

8,778

5,759

3,188 Adjusted gross profit 440,629

370,949

223,833

190,630 Adjusted gross profit margin 38.0 %

38.2 %

38.1 %

38.3 %















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses













Selling, general and administrative expenses (306,699)

(247,533)

(154,585)

(128,176) Depreciation and amortization expense 50,507

40,489

25,442

20,710 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 26,714

24,995

14,399

13,865 Acquisition-related charges (a) 15,584

9,118

5,986

4,570 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (213,894)

(172,931)

(108,758)

(89,031) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (18.5) %

(17.8) %

(18.5) %

(17.9) %















Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations













Profit from operations 101,705

90,861

53,763

46,638 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 39,615

33,773

20,158

17,053 Acquisition-related charges (a) 32,880

21,142

14,736

10,727 Adjusted profit from operations 174,200

145,776

88,657

74,418 Adjusted profit from operations margin 15.0 %

15.0 %

15.1 %

15.0 %















Reconciliation of net income for the period













Net income for the period 83,718

73,412

38,658

36,993 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 39,425

33,749

20,077

17,029 Acquisition-related charges (a) 26,380

20,761

16,440

10,889 Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (15,117)

(13,660)

(8,313)

(6,053) Adjusted net income 134,406

114,262

66,862

58,858 Adjusted net income margin 11.6 %

11.8 %

11.4 %

11.8 %















Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS













Adjusted net income 134,406

114,262

66,862

58,858 Diluted shares 44,220

43,309

44,292

43,373 Adjusted diluted EPS 3.04

2.64

1.51

1.36

































(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)









Metrics Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024











Total Employees 25,947 27,505 29,150 28,991 29,112 IT Professionals 24,163 25,575 27,116 26,933 27,133











North America Revenues % 60.6 58.9 57.4 56.0 56.3 Latin America Revenues % 22.0 21.6 22.9 22.9 23.0 Europe Revenues % 13.8 15.9 15.8 17.2 16.9 New Markets Revenues % 3.6 3.6 3.9 3.9 3.8











USD Revenues % 73.9 72.5 68.6 68.4 67.1 Other Currencies Revenues % 26.1 27.5 31.4 31.6 32.9











Top Customer % 8.8 8.7 8.2 8.3 8.3 Top 5 Customers % 23.7 22.5 21.4 21.8 21.0 Top 10 Customers % 33.3 32.2 30.8 30.1 30.3











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)* 835 889 930 955 958 Customers with>$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 283 305 311 318 329













(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

1 Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

