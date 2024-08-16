Lazydays Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: GORV) today reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
John North, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our team has focused on maintaining healthy vehicle inventory, improving F&I per unit and achieving substantial total gross margin improvement sequentially. However, the seasonal improvement in sales volume we had anticipated to occur in the second quarter did not materialize. On a same-store basis, we saw a decline in both new and used unit volume relative to the first quarter, partially offset by significantly improved gross profit per unit sold reflecting the benefits of the inventory actions we took earlier this year. Our same store F&I was over $5,300 per unit, up 6.9%, despite average selling prices being lower by approximately 17% on a blended basis.
We have continued to focus on maintaining our healthy inventory position while increasing our efforts to procure more used units directly from consumers as trade-ins on vehicle sales have been off approximately 50% compared to our historical averages. As of today, our new inventory is comprised of 26% model year 2025 units and 69% model year 2024 units, with less than 140 2023 units remaining. Also of note, over 75% of our inventory is towable product, up from 70% at the same time last year."
Commenting on operational changes since the end of the second quarter, John stated, "Given the current unit sales volume, we have implemented further cost reduction actions in August that should be substantially complete by the end of September. We anticipate these decisions will save approximately $25 million annually. We have also closed our Waller, Texas dealership, and consolidated our retail operations from two locations to one in the Surprise, Arizona market.
While these decisions are painful, they are necessary. Despite these two store actions, we remain enthusiastic about operating the rest of our best-in-class locations and will continue to adjust our expense structure as necessary to seek to match the revenue opportunities available. We would note that we are not contemplating, nor are we in discussions with counterparties regarding strategic transactions involving significant store divestitures or business combinations at this time.
As usual, I want to thank our entire team for delivering the improvements in operating results that are within our control and providing exceptional customer experiences as we await the market recovery. We remain confident in the earnings power of our company and look forward to unlocking its full potential as the industry recovers."
Total revenue for the second quarter was $238.7 million compared to $308.4 million for the same period in 2023. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $509.3 million compared to $604.0 million for the same period in 2023.
Net loss for the second quarter was $44.2 million compared to net income of $3.6 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $18.4 million compared to adjusted net income of $3.9 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss per diluted share was $3.22 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.12 for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share was $1.42 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.14 for the same period in 2023.
Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as $66.2 million compared to net income of $3.3 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $46.5 million compared to adjusted net income of $5.1 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss per diluted share was $4.89 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.00 for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share was $3.51 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.13 for the same period in 2023.
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for additional details regarding our adjusted results of operations.
Balance Sheet and Strategic Update
After the end of the second quarter, we executed a temporary waiver related to our required financial covenants as of June 30, 2024. This waiver was approved by 100% of the lenders in our syndicated credit facility and provides additional runway to negotiate an amendment to the facility.
Earlier this week, we received a nonbinding commitment from the clients of Coliseum Capital Management to provide an additional $5 million in capital that will be added by increasing the mortgage loan facility we established in December 2023. The terms of the incremental advance are substantially similar to the terms of the existing mortgage loan facility and require no additional collateral to be added to the pool. In connection with the incremental advance, it is contemplated that Lazydays will issue warrants to clients of Coliseum Capital Management to purchase 666,667 shares of common stock at a price of $5.25 per share, subject to certain adjustments.
The special committee of independent directors established by our board of directors was advised by Stoel Rives LLP. Upon review, the special committee unanimously approved the nonbinding commitment to increase to the size of the mortgage loan facility and related warrant issuance.
Additionally, the special committee continues to seek sources of incremental capital from investors and has engaged Miller Buckfire, a Stifel company, to assist in the process. While we remain open to other potential transactions that are in the best interest of our shareholders, at the present time we have determined the most prudent course of action is to focus on strategic financing so that we maintain scale and gain additional flexibility to operate the attractive platform of dealership assets in our portfolio.
As a result of the upcoming expiration of the temporary waiver to our credit facility, we have presented our long-term debt in current portion as of June 30, 2024. We note that to date our lenders have not accelerated any amounts due or made any repayment demands beyond routine amounts required in the normal course of business.
Kelly Porter, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We appreciate the continued flexibility from our syndicated lenders, as well as the increased support we received from Coliseum. We believe we have adequate liquidity to continue to navigate the current macroeconomic environment."
Conference Call Information
We have scheduled a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday, August 16, 2024 that will also be broadcast live over the internet.
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029 / +1 (201) 689-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.
About Lazydays
Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.
With a strategic approach to rapid expansion, we are growing our network through both acquisitions and new builds. Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.
Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "GORV."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future financing transactions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding:
- Our efforts to procure more used units;
- Full year 2024 results, including anticipated cost savings;
- Our recent history of losses and our ability to continue as a going concern;
- The earnings power of our store base, and our unlocking of its full earnings potential;
- Our ability to generate additional sources of financing; and
- Our foundation to navigate the current macroeconomic environment.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including our ability to obtain further waivers or amendments to credit agreements, the actions or inactions of our lenders, available borrowing capacity, our compliance with financial covenants and our ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on terms acceptable to us), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout under the headers "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and in the notes to our financial statements, in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-Kand from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. We urge you to carefully consider this information and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, including our earnings outlook, which are made as of the date of this release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted cash flow from operations, adjusted costs applicable to revenue, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted SG&A, and adjusted income (loss) from operations. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, and also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the following tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.
In addition, we have not reconciled our fiscal year 2024 EBITDA or adjusted operational cash flow expectations. These are provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP measures.
Contact:
[email protected]
Results of Operations
Three Months Ended June 30,
Variance
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
2024
2023
%
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 143,333
$ 182,752
(21.6) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
60,908
90,991
(33.1) %
Vehicle wholesale
3,268
1,716
NM
Finance and insurance
16,041
17,742
(9.6) %
Service, body and parts and other
15,144
15,179
(0.2) %
Total revenues
238,694
308,380
(22.6) %
Cost applicable to revenues
New vehicle retail
130,138
158,144
(17.7) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
49,446
72,425
(31.7) %
Vehicle wholesale
3,597
1,685
NM
Finance and insurance
644
810
(20.5) %
Service, body and parts and other
7,150
7,517
(4.9) %
LIFO
315
76
NM
Total cost applicable to revenues
191,290
240,657
(20.5) %
Gross profit
47,404
67,723
(30.0) %
Depreciation and amortization
4,956
4,459
11.1 %
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
50,966
50,480
1.0 %
(Loss) income from operations
(8,518)
12,784
(166.6) %
Other income (expense):
Floor plan interest expense
(5,708)
(5,835)
(2.2) %
Other interest expense
(5,837)
(2,083)
180.2 %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(337)
-
NM
Total other expense, net
(11,882)
(7,918)
50.1 %
(Loss) income before income taxes
(20,400)
4,866
NM
Income tax expense
(23,821)
(1,306)
1,724.0 %
Net (loss) income
(44,221)
3,560
NM
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(2,031)
(1,196)
69.8 %
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
$ (46,252)
$ 2,364
NM
(Loss) income per share:
Basic
$ (3.22)
$ 0.12
NM
Diluted
$ (3.22)
$ 0.12
NM
Weighted average shares used for EPS calculations:
Basic
14,374,897
14,181,659
Diluted
14,374,897
14,292,064
|
*NM - not meaningful
Six Months Ended June 30,
Variance
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
2024
2023
%
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 296,024
$ 359,499
(17.7) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
140,484
175,766
(20.1) %
Vehicle wholesale
9,517
3,424
NM
Finance and insurance
34,370
34,623
(0.7) %
Service, body and parts and other
28,885
30,724
(6.0) %
Total revenues
509,280
604,036
(15.7) %
Cost applicable to revenues
New vehicle retail
277,193
311,475
(11.0) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
119,645
139,953
(14.5) %
Vehicle wholesale
12,057
3,406
NM
Finance and insurance
1,337
1,503
(11.0) %
Service, body and parts and other
13,437
14,698
(8.6) %
LIFO
441
1,387
(68.2) %
Total cost applicable to revenues
424,110
472,422
(10.2) %
Gross profit
85,170
131,614
(35.3) %
Depreciation and amortization
10,417
8,862
17.5 %
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
99,852
104,012
(4.0) %
(Loss) income from operations
(25,099)
18,740
(233.9) %
Other income (expense):
Floor plan interest expense
(13,384)
(11,366)
17.8 %
Other interest expense
(10,360)
(3,783)
173.9 %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(337)
856
(139.4) %
Total other expense, net
(24,081)
(14,293)
68.5 %
(Loss) income before income taxes
(49,180)
4,447
NM
Income tax expense
(17,021)
(1,163)
NM
Net (loss) income
(66,201)
3,284
NM
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(4,015)
(2,380)
68.7 %
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
$ (70,216)
$ 904
NM
(Loss) income per share:
Basic
$ (4.89)
$ 0.05
NM
Diluted
$ (4.89)
$ -
NM
Weighted average shares used for EPS calculations:
Basic
14,371,787
13,066,607
Diluted
14,371,787
13,188,135
*NM - not meaningful
Total Results Summary
Three Months Ended June 30,
Variance
2024
2023
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
9.2 %
13.5 %
(430)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
18.8 %
20.4 %
(160)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
(10.1) %
1.8 %
NM
Finance and insurance
96.0 %
95.4 %
60
bps
Service, body and parts and other
52.8 %
50.5 %
230
bps
Total gross profit margin
19.9 %
22.0 %
(210)
bps
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
20.0 %
22.0 %
(200)
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
2,036
1,979
2.9 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
1,149
1,388
(17.2) %
Total retail units sold
3,185
3,367
(5.4) %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 70,458
$ 92,346
(23.7) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
53,009
65,555
(19.1) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 6,412
$ 12,552
(48.9) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
9,976
13,461
(25.9) %
Finance and insurance
5,084
5,029
1.1 %
Revenue mix
New vehicle retail
60.0 %
59.3 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
25.5 %
29.5 %
Vehicle wholesale
1.4 %
0.6 %
Finance and insurance
6.7 %
5.8 %
Service, body and parts and other
6.3 %
4.8 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Gross profit mix
New vehicle retail
27.8 %
36.3 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
24.2 %
27.4 %
Vehicle wholesale
(0.7) %
- %
Finance and insurance
32.5 %
25.0 %
Service, body and parts and other
16.9 %
11.4 %
LIFO
(0.7) %
(0.1) %
100.0 %
100.0 %
*NM - not meaningful
Six Months Ended June 30,
Variance
2024
2023
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
6.4 %
13.4 %
(700)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
14.8 %
20.4 %
(560)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
(26.7) %
0.5 %
NM
Finance and insurance
96.1 %
95.7 %
40
bps
Service, body and parts and other
53.5 %
52.2 %
130
bps
Total gross profit margin
16.7 %
21.8 %
(510)
bps
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
16.8 %
22.0 %
(520)
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
4,091
3,959
3.3 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
2,616
2,692
(2.8) %
Total retail units sold
6,707
6,651
0.8 %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 72,389
$ 90,806
(20.3) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
53,702
65,292
(17.8) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 4,569
$ 12,189
(62.5) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
7,966
13,347
(40.3) %
Finance and insurance
5,044
4,980
1.3 %
Revenue mix
New vehicle retail
58.1 %
59.5 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
27.6 %
29.1 %
Vehicle wholesale
1.9 %
0.6 %
Finance and insurance
6.7 %
5.7 %
Service, body and parts and other
5.7 %
5.1 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Gross profit mix
New vehicle retail
22.1 %
36.5 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
24.5 %
27.2 %
Vehicle wholesale
(3.0) %
- %
Finance and insurance
38.8 %
25.2 %
Service, body and parts and other
18.1 %
12.2 %
LIFO
(0.5) %
(1.1) %
100.0 %
100.0 %
*NM - not meaningful
Other Metrics
Adjusted
As Reported
Three Months Ended June 30,
Three Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
SG&A as a % of revenue
20.9 %
16.2 %
21.4 %
16.4 %
SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO
104.5 %
73.7 %
106.8 %
74.5 %
(Loss) income from operations as a % of revenue
(3.0) %
4.3 %
(3.6) %
4.1 %
(Loss) income from operations as a % of gross profit, excluding LIFO
(14.9) %
19.7 %
(17.9) %
18.9 %
(Loss) income before income taxes as % of revenue
(7.8) %
1.8 %
(8.5) %
1.6 %
Net (loss) income as a % of revenue
(7.7) %
1.3 %
(18.5) %
1.2 %
Adjusted
As Reported
Six Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
SG&A as a % of revenue
19.3 %
16.9 %
19.6 %
17.2 %
SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO
114.6 %
76.7 %
116.6 %
78.2 %
(Loss) income from operations as a % of revenue
(4.5) %
3.7 %
(4.9) %
3.1 %
(Loss) income from operations as a % of gross profit, excluding LIFO
(26.8) %
16.7 %
(29.3) %
14.1 %
(Loss) income before income taxes as % of revenue
(9.2) %
1.2 %
(9.7) %
0.7 %
Net (loss) income as a % of revenue
(9.1) %
0.8 %
(13.0) %
0.5 %
Other Highlights
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Store Count
Dealerships
25
24
Days Supply*
New vehicle inventory
203
380
Pre-owned vehicle inventory
91
132
*Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90-day historical average cost of sales level.
Financial Covenants
Requirement
June 30, 2024
Minimum liquidity
$31,000,000
$41,370,694
Same-Store Results Summary
Three Months Ended June 30,
Variance
($ in thousands, except per vehicle data)
2024
2023
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 120,041
$ 172,156
(30.3) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
50,041
86,900
(42.4) %
Vehicle wholesale
2,857
1,591
79.6 %
Finance and insurance
13,741
16,930
(18.8) %
Service, body and parts and other
12,617
14,371
(12.2) %
Total revenues
$ 199,297
$ 291,948
(31.7) %
Gross profit
New vehicle retail
$ 10,194
$ 23,250
(56.2) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
9,077
17,771
(48.9) %
Vehicle wholesale
(312)
31
NM
Finance and insurance
13,187
16,146
(18.3) %
Service, body and parts and other
6,530
6,883
(5.1) %
LIFO
(316)
(76)
315.8 %
Total gross profit
$ 38,360
$ 64,005
(40.1) %
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
8.5 %
13.5 %
(500)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
18.1 %
20.4 %
(230)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
(10.9) %
1.9 %
NM
Finance and insurance
96.0 %
95.4 %
60
bps
Service, body and parts and other
51.8 %
47.9 %
390
bps
Total gross profit margin
19.2 %
21.9 %
(270)
bps
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
19.4 %
21.9 %
(250)
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
1,556
1,834
(15.2) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
901
1,300
(30.7) %
Total retail units sold
2,457
3,134
(21.6) %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 77,147
$ 93,580
(17.6) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
55,539
66,342
(16.3) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 6,552
$ 12,744
(48.6) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
10,075
13,566
(25.7) %
Finance and insurance
5,367
5,020
6.9 %
*NM - not meaningful
Six Months Ended June 30,
Variance
(In thousands, except per vehicle data)
2024
2023
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 250,866
$ 341,930
(26.6) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
116,756
168,425
(30.7) %
Vehicle wholesale
7,903
3,249
143.2 %
Finance and insurance
29,280
33,283
(12.0) %
Service, body and parts and other
24,482
29,136
(16.0) %
Total revenues
$ 429,287
$ 576,023
(25.5) %
Gross profit
New vehicle retail
$ 15,091
$ 45,730
(67.0) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
16,806
34,328
(51.0) %
Vehicle wholesale
(1,838)
15
NM
Finance and insurance
28,120
31,827
(11.6) %
Service, body and parts and other
13,039
14,882
(12.4) %
LIFO
(441)
(1,387)
(68.2) %
Total gross profit
$ 70,777
$ 125,395
(43.6) %
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
6.0 %
13.4 %
(740)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
14.4 %
20.4 %
(600)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
(23.3) %
0.5 %
NM
Finance and insurance
96.0 %
95.6 %
40
bps
Service, body and parts and other
53.3 %
51.1 %
220
bps
Total gross profit margin
16.5 %
21.8 %
(530)
bps
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
16.6 %
22.0 %
(540)
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
3,192
3,707
(13.9) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
2,092
2,530
(17.3) %
Total retail units sold
5,284
6,237
(15.3) %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 78,592
$ 92,406
(14.9) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
55,811
66,016
(15.5) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 4,728
$ 12,438
(62.0) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
8,033
13,465
(40.3) %
Finance and insurance
5,322
5,013
6.2 %
*NM - not meaningful
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Current assets
Cash
$ 42,022
$ 58,085
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
28,806
22,694
Inventories
314,382
456,087
Income tax receivable
6,675
7,416
Prepaid expenses and other
4,907
2,614
Total current assets
396,792
546,896
Long-term assets
Property and equipment, net
272,297
265,726
Operating lease assets
23,629
26,377
Intangible assets, net
76,477
80,546
Other assets
3,173
2,750
Deferred income tax asset
-
15,444
Total assets
$ 772,368
$ 937,739
Current liabilities
Floor plan notes payable
$ 330,967
$ 446,783
Revolving line of credit, current portion
44,500
-
Other current liabilities
131,083
53,194
Total current liabilities
506,550
499,977
Long-term liabilities
Financing liability, non-current portion, net
91,509
91,401
Revolving line of credit, non-current portion
-
49,500
Long-term debt, non-current portion, net
-
28,075
Related party debt, non-current portion, net
-
33,354
Warrant liabilities
5,244
-
Other long-term liabilities
20,859
22,242
Total liabilities
624,162
724,549
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
60,208
56,193
Stockholders' Equity
87,998
156,997
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 772,368
$ 937,739
Future maturities of long-term debt are as follows:
(In thousands)
Remainder of 2024
$ 5,578
2025
771
2026
45,326
2027
886
2028
950
Thereafter
20,358
Total
$ 73,869
The above schedule reflects contractual maturities, but for financial reporting, long-term debt, and related party debt have
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Operating Activities
Net (loss) income
$ (66,201)
$ 3,284
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
1,104
1,639
Bad debt expense
76
9
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
6,346
5,195
Amortization of intangible assets
4,070
3,667
Amortization of debt discount
506
655
Non-cash operating lease (benefit) expense
(217)
93
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(2,950)
-
Deferred income taxes
16,375
(147)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
337
(856)
Impairment charges
-
538
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(6,188)
(3,424)
Inventories
141,705
(4,346)
Prepaid expenses and other
(2,293)
(2,712)
Income tax receivable/payable
744
1,239
Other assets
(424)
(390)
Accounts payable
1,920
3,744
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
6,405
2,517
Total adjustments
167,516
7,421
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 101,315
$ 10,705
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities, as reported
$ 101,315
$ 10,705
Net repayments on floor plan notes payable
(114,824)
(44,293)
Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with acquired new inventory
-
(4,271)
Plus net increase to floor plan offset account
-
40,000
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, as adjusted
$ (13,509)
$ 2,141
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Three months ended June 30, 2024
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
As reported
Loss on
LIFO
Transaction
Severance
Deferred
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenue
$ 191,290
$ -
$ (315)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 190,975
Selling, general and administrative expenses
50,966
-
-
(1,073)
(7)
-
49,886
(Loss) income from operations
(8,518)
-
315
1,073
7
-
(7,123)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(337)
337
-
-
-
-
-
(Loss) income before income taxes
(20,400)
337
315
1,073
7
-
(18,668)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(23,821)
(5)
(5)
(16)
-
24,096
249
Net (loss) income
(44,221)
332
310
1,057
7
24,096
(18,419)
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(2,031)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,031)
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
$ (46,252)
$ 332
$ 310
$ 1,057
$ 7
$ 24,096
$ (20,450)
Diluted loss per share
$ (3.22)
$ (1.42)
Shares used for diluted calculation
14,374,897
14,374,897
Three months ended June 30, 2023
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
As reported
LIFO
Transaction costs
Storm Reserve
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenue
$ 240,657
$ (76)
$ -
$ -
$ 240,581
Selling, general and administrative expenses
50,480
-
(209)
(300)
49,971
Income from operations
12,784
76
209
300
13,369
Income before income taxes
4,866
76
209
300
5,451
Income tax expense
(1,306)
(48)
(51)
(106)
(1,511)
Net income
3,560
28
158
194
3,940
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(1,196)
-
-
-
(1,196)
Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common stock
$ 2,364
$ 28
$ 158
$ 194
$ 2,744
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.12
$ 0.14
Shares used for diluted calculation
14,292,064
14,292,064
Six months ended June 30, 2024
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
As reported
Loss on
LIFO
Transaction
Severance
Deferred Tax
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenue
$ 424,110
$ -
$ (441)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 423,669
Selling, general and administrative expenses
99,852
-
-
(1,630)
(99)
-
98,123
(Loss) income from operations
(25,099)
-
441
1,630
99
-
(22,929)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(337)
337
-
-
-
-
-
(Loss) income before income taxes
(49,180)
337
441
1,630
99
-
(46,673)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(17,021)
(3)
(5)
(17)
(1)
17,261
214
Net (loss) income
(66,201)
334
436
1,613
98
17,261
(46,459)
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(4,015)
-
-
-
-
-
(4,015)
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
$ (70,216)
$ 334
$ 436
$ 1,613
$ 98
$ 17,261
$ (50,474)
Diluted loss per share
$ (4.89)
$ (3.51)
Shares used for diluted calculation
14,371,787
14,371,787
Six months ended June 30, 2023
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
As reported
Gain on
LIFO
Transaction costs
Severance
Impairment
Storm
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenue
$ 472,422
$ -
$ (1,387)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 471,035
Selling, general and administrative expenses
104,012
-
-
(471)
(653)
(629)
(300)
101,959
Income from operations
18,740
-
1,387
471
653
629
300
22,180
Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
856
(856)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income before income taxes
4,447
(856)
1,387
471
653
629
300
7,031
Income tax expense
(1,163)
-
(296)
(101)
(124)
(119)
(106)
(1,909)
Net income (loss)
3,284
(856)
1,091
370
529
510
194
5,122
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(2,380)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,380)
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
$ 904
$ (856)
$ 1,091
$ 370
$ 529
$ 510
$ 194
$ 2,742
Diluted income per share
$ -
$ 0.13
Shares used for diluted calculation
13,188,135
13,188,135
SOURCE Lazydays