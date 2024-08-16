Lazydays Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: GORV) today reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

John North, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our team has focused on maintaining healthy vehicle inventory, improving F&I per unit and achieving substantial total gross margin improvement sequentially. However, the seasonal improvement in sales volume we had anticipated to occur in the second quarter did not materialize. On a same-store basis, we saw a decline in both new and used unit volume relative to the first quarter, partially offset by significantly improved gross profit per unit sold reflecting the benefits of the inventory actions we took earlier this year. Our same store F&I was over $5,300 per unit, up 6.9%, despite average selling prices being lower by approximately 17% on a blended basis.

We have continued to focus on maintaining our healthy inventory position while increasing our efforts to procure more used units directly from consumers as trade-ins on vehicle sales have been off approximately 50% compared to our historical averages. As of today, our new inventory is comprised of 26% model year 2025 units and 69% model year 2024 units, with less than 140 2023 units remaining. Also of note, over 75% of our inventory is towable product, up from 70% at the same time last year."

Commenting on operational changes since the end of the second quarter, John stated, "Given the current unit sales volume, we have implemented further cost reduction actions in August that should be substantially complete by the end of September. We anticipate these decisions will save approximately $25 million annually. We have also closed our Waller, Texas dealership, and consolidated our retail operations from two locations to one in the Surprise, Arizona market.

While these decisions are painful, they are necessary. Despite these two store actions, we remain enthusiastic about operating the rest of our best-in-class locations and will continue to adjust our expense structure as necessary to seek to match the revenue opportunities available. We would note that we are not contemplating, nor are we in discussions with counterparties regarding strategic transactions involving significant store divestitures or business combinations at this time.

As usual, I want to thank our entire team for delivering the improvements in operating results that are within our control and providing exceptional customer experiences as we await the market recovery. We remain confident in the earnings power of our company and look forward to unlocking its full potential as the industry recovers."

Total revenue for the second quarter was $238.7 million compared to $308.4 million for the same period in 2023. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $509.3 million compared to $604.0 million for the same period in 2023.

Net loss for the second quarter was $44.2 million compared to net income of $3.6 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $18.4 million compared to adjusted net income of $3.9 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss per diluted share was $3.22 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.12 for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share was $1.42 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.14 for the same period in 2023.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as $66.2 million compared to net income of $3.3 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $46.5 million compared to adjusted net income of $5.1 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss per diluted share was $4.89 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.00 for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share was $3.51 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.13 for the same period in 2023.

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for additional details regarding our adjusted results of operations.

Balance Sheet and Strategic Update

After the end of the second quarter, we executed a temporary waiver related to our required financial covenants as of June 30, 2024. This waiver was approved by 100% of the lenders in our syndicated credit facility and provides additional runway to negotiate an amendment to the facility.

Earlier this week, we received a nonbinding commitment from the clients of Coliseum Capital Management to provide an additional $5 million in capital that will be added by increasing the mortgage loan facility we established in December 2023. The terms of the incremental advance are substantially similar to the terms of the existing mortgage loan facility and require no additional collateral to be added to the pool. In connection with the incremental advance, it is contemplated that Lazydays will issue warrants to clients of Coliseum Capital Management to purchase 666,667 shares of common stock at a price of $5.25 per share, subject to certain adjustments.

The special committee of independent directors established by our board of directors was advised by Stoel Rives LLP. Upon review, the special committee unanimously approved the nonbinding commitment to increase to the size of the mortgage loan facility and related warrant issuance.

Additionally, the special committee continues to seek sources of incremental capital from investors and has engaged Miller Buckfire, a Stifel company, to assist in the process. While we remain open to other potential transactions that are in the best interest of our shareholders, at the present time we have determined the most prudent course of action is to focus on strategic financing so that we maintain scale and gain additional flexibility to operate the attractive platform of dealership assets in our portfolio.

As a result of the upcoming expiration of the temporary waiver to our credit facility, we have presented our long-term debt in current portion as of June 30, 2024. We note that to date our lenders have not accelerated any amounts due or made any repayment demands beyond routine amounts required in the normal course of business.

Kelly Porter, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We appreciate the continued flexibility from our syndicated lenders, as well as the increased support we received from Coliseum. We believe we have adequate liquidity to continue to navigate the current macroeconomic environment."

Conference Call Information

We have scheduled a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday, August 16, 2024 that will also be broadcast live over the internet.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029 / +1 (201) 689-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future financing transactions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding:

Our efforts to procure more used units;

Full year 2024 results, including anticipated cost savings;

Our recent history of losses and our ability to continue as a going concern;

The earnings power of our store base, and our unlocking of its full earnings potential;

Our ability to generate additional sources of financing; and

Our foundation to navigate the current macroeconomic environment.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including our ability to obtain further waivers or amendments to credit agreements, the actions or inactions of our lenders, available borrowing capacity, our compliance with financial covenants and our ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on terms acceptable to us), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout under the headers "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and in the notes to our financial statements, in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-Kand from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. We urge you to carefully consider this information and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, including our earnings outlook, which are made as of the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted cash flow from operations, adjusted costs applicable to revenue, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted SG&A, and adjusted income (loss) from operations. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, and also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the following tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.

In addition, we have not reconciled our fiscal year 2024 EBITDA or adjusted operational cash flow expectations. These are provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP measures.

Results of Operations



Three Months Ended June 30, Variance (In thousands except share and per share amounts) 2024

2023 % Revenues







New vehicle retail $ 143,333

$ 182,752 (21.6) % Pre-owned vehicle retail 60,908

90,991 (33.1) % Vehicle wholesale 3,268

1,716 NM Finance and insurance 16,041

17,742 (9.6) % Service, body and parts and other 15,144

15,179 (0.2) % Total revenues 238,694

308,380 (22.6) % Cost applicable to revenues







New vehicle retail 130,138

158,144 (17.7) % Pre-owned vehicle retail 49,446

72,425 (31.7) % Vehicle wholesale 3,597

1,685 NM Finance and insurance 644

810 (20.5) % Service, body and parts and other 7,150

7,517 (4.9) % LIFO 315

76 NM Total cost applicable to revenues 191,290

240,657 (20.5) % Gross profit 47,404

67,723 (30.0) % Depreciation and amortization 4,956

4,459 11.1 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 50,966

50,480 1.0 % (Loss) income from operations (8,518)

12,784 (166.6) % Other income (expense):







Floor plan interest expense (5,708)

(5,835) (2.2) % Other interest expense (5,837)

(2,083) 180.2 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (337)

- NM Total other expense, net (11,882)

(7,918) 50.1 % (Loss) income before income taxes (20,400)

4,866 NM Income tax expense (23,821)

(1,306) 1,724.0 % Net (loss) income (44,221)

3,560 NM Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (2,031)

(1,196) 69.8 % Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to

common stock and participating securities $ (46,252)

$ 2,364 NM









(Loss) income per share:







Basic $ (3.22)

$ 0.12 NM Diluted $ (3.22)

$ 0.12 NM Weighted average shares used for EPS calculations:







Basic 14,374,897

14,181,659

Diluted 14,374,897

14,292,064

*NM - not meaningful









Six Months Ended June 30, Variance

(In thousands except share and per share amounts) 2024

2023 %

Revenues









New vehicle retail $ 296,024

$ 359,499 (17.7) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 140,484

175,766 (20.1) %

Vehicle wholesale 9,517

3,424 NM

Finance and insurance 34,370

34,623 (0.7) %

Service, body and parts and other 28,885

30,724 (6.0) %

Total revenues 509,280

604,036 (15.7) %

Cost applicable to revenues









New vehicle retail 277,193

311,475 (11.0) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 119,645

139,953 (14.5) %

Vehicle wholesale 12,057

3,406 NM

Finance and insurance 1,337

1,503 (11.0) %

Service, body and parts and other 13,437

14,698 (8.6) %

LIFO 441

1,387 (68.2) %

Total cost applicable to revenues 424,110

472,422 (10.2) %

Gross profit 85,170

131,614 (35.3) %

Depreciation and amortization 10,417

8,862 17.5 %

Selling, general, and administrative expenses 99,852

104,012 (4.0) %

(Loss) income from operations (25,099)

18,740 (233.9) %

Other income (expense):









Floor plan interest expense (13,384)

(11,366) 17.8 %

Other interest expense (10,360)

(3,783) 173.9 %

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (337)

856 (139.4) %

Total other expense, net (24,081)

(14,293) 68.5 %

(Loss) income before income taxes (49,180)

4,447 NM

Income tax expense (17,021)

(1,163) NM

Net (loss) income (66,201)

3,284 NM

Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (4,015)

(2,380) 68.7 %

Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to

common stock and participating securities $ (70,216)

$ 904 NM













(Loss) income per share:









Basic $ (4.89)

$ 0.05 NM

Diluted $ (4.89)

$ - NM

Weighted average shares used for EPS calculations:









Basic 14,371,787

13,066,607



Diluted 14,371,787

13,188,135























*NM - not meaningful



















Total Results Summary



Three Months Ended June 30, Variance



2024

2023

Gross profit margins









New vehicle retail 9.2 %

13.5 % (430) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail 18.8 %

20.4 % (160) bps Vehicle wholesale (10.1) %

1.8 % NM

Finance and insurance 96.0 %

95.4 % 60 bps Service, body and parts and other 52.8 %

50.5 % 230 bps Total gross profit margin 19.9 %

22.0 % (210) bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO) 20.0 %

22.0 % (200) bps











Retail units sold









New vehicle retail 2,036

1,979 2.9 %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 1,149

1,388 (17.2) %

Total retail units sold 3,185

3,367 (5.4) %













Average selling price per retail unit









New vehicle retail $ 70,458

$ 92,346 (23.7) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 53,009

65,555 (19.1) %













Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)









New vehicle retail $ 6,412

$ 12,552 (48.9) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 9,976

13,461 (25.9) %

Finance and insurance 5,084

5,029 1.1 %













Revenue mix









New vehicle retail 60.0 %

59.3 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail 25.5 %

29.5 %



Vehicle wholesale 1.4 %

0.6 %



Finance and insurance 6.7 %

5.8 %



Service, body and parts and other 6.3 %

4.8 %





100.0 %

100.0 %















Gross profit mix









New vehicle retail 27.8 %

36.3 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail 24.2 %

27.4 %



Vehicle wholesale (0.7) %

- %



Finance and insurance 32.5 %

25.0 %



Service, body and parts and other 16.9 %

11.4 %



LIFO (0.7) %

(0.1) %





100.0 %

100.0 %







*NM - not meaningful







Six Months Ended June 30, Variance



2024

2023

Gross profit margins









New vehicle retail 6.4 %

13.4 % (700) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail 14.8 %

20.4 % (560) bps Vehicle wholesale (26.7) %

0.5 % NM

Finance and insurance 96.1 %

95.7 % 40 bps Service, body and parts and other 53.5 %

52.2 % 130 bps Total gross profit margin 16.7 %

21.8 % (510) bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO) 16.8 %

22.0 % (520) bps











Retail units sold









New vehicle retail 4,091

3,959 3.3 %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 2,616

2,692 (2.8) %

Total retail units sold 6,707

6,651 0.8 %













Average selling price per retail unit









New vehicle retail $ 72,389

$ 90,806 (20.3) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 53,702

65,292 (17.8) %













Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)









New vehicle retail $ 4,569

$ 12,189 (62.5) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 7,966

13,347 (40.3) %

Finance and insurance 5,044

4,980 1.3 %













Revenue mix









New vehicle retail 58.1 %

59.5 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail 27.6 %

29.1 %



Vehicle wholesale 1.9 %

0.6 %



Finance and insurance 6.7 %

5.7 %



Service, body and parts and other 5.7 %

5.1 %





100.0 %

100.0 %















Gross profit mix









New vehicle retail 22.1 %

36.5 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail 24.5 %

27.2 %



Vehicle wholesale (3.0) %

- %



Finance and insurance 38.8 %

25.2 %



Service, body and parts and other 18.1 %

12.2 %



LIFO (0.5) %

(1.1) %





100.0 %

100.0 %





*NM - not meaningful

Other Metrics



Adjusted

As Reported

Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 SG&A as a % of revenue 20.9 %

16.2 %

21.4 %

16.4 % SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO 104.5 %

73.7 %

106.8 %

74.5 % (Loss) income from operations as a % of revenue (3.0) %

4.3 %

(3.6) %

4.1 % (Loss) income from operations as a % of gross profit, excluding LIFO (14.9) %

19.7 %

(17.9) %

18.9 % (Loss) income before income taxes as % of revenue (7.8) %

1.8 %

(8.5) %

1.6 % Net (loss) income as a % of revenue (7.7) %

1.3 %

(18.5) %

1.2 %



Adjusted

As Reported

Six Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 SG&A as a % of revenue 19.3 %

16.9 %

19.6 %

17.2 % SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO 114.6 %

76.7 %

116.6 %

78.2 % (Loss) income from operations as a % of revenue (4.5) %

3.7 %

(4.9) %

3.1 % (Loss) income from operations as a % of gross profit, excluding LIFO (26.8) %

16.7 %

(29.3) %

14.1 % (Loss) income before income taxes as % of revenue (9.2) %

1.2 %

(9.7) %

0.7 % Net (loss) income as a % of revenue (9.1) %

0.8 %

(13.0) %

0.5 %

Other Highlights



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Store Count





Dealerships 25

24







Days Supply*





New vehicle inventory 203

380 Pre-owned vehicle inventory 91

132 *Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90-day historical average cost of sales level.

Financial Covenants



Requirement

June 30, 2024 Minimum liquidity $31,000,000

$41,370,694

Same-Store Results Summary



Three Months Ended June 30,

Variance

($ in thousands, except per vehicle data) 2024

2023



Revenues











New vehicle retail $ 120,041

$ 172,156

(30.3) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 50,041

86,900

(42.4) %

Vehicle wholesale 2,857

1,591

79.6 %

Finance and insurance 13,741

16,930

(18.8) %

Service, body and parts and other 12,617

14,371

(12.2) %

Total revenues $ 199,297

$ 291,948

(31.7) %















Gross profit











New vehicle retail $ 10,194

$ 23,250

(56.2) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 9,077

17,771

(48.9) %

Vehicle wholesale (312)

31

NM

Finance and insurance 13,187

16,146

(18.3) %

Service, body and parts and other 6,530

6,883

(5.1) %

LIFO (316)

(76)

315.8 %

Total gross profit $ 38,360

$ 64,005

(40.1) %















Gross profit margins











New vehicle retail 8.5 %

13.5 %

(500) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail 18.1 %

20.4 %

(230) bps Vehicle wholesale (10.9) %

1.9 %

NM

Finance and insurance 96.0 %

95.4 %

60 bps Service, body and parts and other 51.8 %

47.9 %

390 bps Total gross profit margin 19.2 %

21.9 %

(270) bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO) 19.4 %

21.9 %

(250) bps













Retail units sold











New vehicle retail 1,556

1,834

(15.2) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 901

1,300

(30.7) %

Total retail units sold 2,457

3,134

(21.6) %















Average selling price per retail unit











New vehicle retail $ 77,147

$ 93,580

(17.6) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 55,539

66,342

(16.3) %















Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)









New vehicle retail $ 6,552

$ 12,744

(48.6) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 10,075

13,566

(25.7) %

Finance and insurance 5,367

5,020

6.9 %















*NM - not meaningful





Six Months Ended June 30,

Variance

(In thousands, except per vehicle data) 2024

2023



Revenues











New vehicle retail $ 250,866

$ 341,930

(26.6) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 116,756

168,425

(30.7) %

Vehicle wholesale 7,903

3,249

143.2 %

Finance and insurance 29,280

33,283

(12.0) %

Service, body and parts and other 24,482

29,136

(16.0) %

Total revenues $ 429,287

$ 576,023

(25.5) %















Gross profit











New vehicle retail $ 15,091

$ 45,730

(67.0) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 16,806

34,328

(51.0) %

Vehicle wholesale (1,838)

15

NM

Finance and insurance 28,120

31,827

(11.6) %

Service, body and parts and other 13,039

14,882

(12.4) %

LIFO (441)

(1,387)

(68.2) %

Total gross profit $ 70,777

$ 125,395

(43.6) %















Gross profit margins











New vehicle retail 6.0 %

13.4 %

(740) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail 14.4 %

20.4 %

(600) bps Vehicle wholesale (23.3) %

0.5 %

NM

Finance and insurance 96.0 %

95.6 %

40 bps Service, body and parts and other 53.3 %

51.1 %

220 bps Total gross profit margin 16.5 %

21.8 %

(530) bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO) 16.6 %

22.0 %

(540) bps













Retail units sold











New vehicle retail 3,192

3,707

(13.9) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 2,092

2,530

(17.3) %

Total retail units sold 5,284

6,237

(15.3) %















Average selling price per retail unit











New vehicle retail $ 78,592

$ 92,406

(14.9) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 55,811

66,016

(15.5) %















Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)









New vehicle retail $ 4,728

$ 12,438

(62.0) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 8,033

13,465

(40.3) %

Finance and insurance 5,322

5,013

6.2 %















*NM - not meaningful

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Current assets





Cash $ 42,022

$ 58,085 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 28,806

22,694 Inventories 314,382

456,087 Income tax receivable 6,675

7,416 Prepaid expenses and other 4,907

2,614 Total current assets 396,792

546,896







Long-term assets





Property and equipment, net 272,297

265,726 Operating lease assets 23,629

26,377 Intangible assets, net 76,477

80,546 Other assets 3,173

2,750 Deferred income tax asset -

15,444 Total assets $ 772,368

$ 937,739







Current liabilities





Floor plan notes payable $ 330,967

$ 446,783 Revolving line of credit, current portion 44,500

- Other current liabilities 131,083

53,194 Total current liabilities 506,550

499,977







Long-term liabilities





Financing liability, non-current portion, net 91,509

91,401 Revolving line of credit, non-current portion -

49,500 Long-term debt, non-current portion, net -

28,075 Related party debt, non-current portion, net -

33,354 Warrant liabilities 5,244

- Other long-term liabilities 20,859

22,242 Total liabilities 624,162

724,549







Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 60,208

56,193 Stockholders' Equity 87,998

156,997 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 772,368

$ 937,739

Future maturities of long-term debt are as follows: (In thousands)

Remainder of 2024 $ 5,578 2025 771 2026 45,326 2027 886 2028 950 Thereafter 20,358 Total $ 73,869



The above schedule reflects contractual maturities, but for financial reporting, long-term debt, and related party debt have

been classified as current as described in Note 2 and Note 7 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2024

2023 Operating Activities





Net (loss) income $ (66,201)

$ 3,284 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Stock-based compensation 1,104

1,639 Bad debt expense 76

9 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 6,346

5,195 Amortization of intangible assets 4,070

3,667 Amortization of debt discount 506

655 Non-cash operating lease (benefit) expense (217)

93 Gain on sale of property and equipment (2,950)

- Deferred income taxes 16,375

(147) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 337

(856) Impairment charges -

538 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (6,188)

(3,424) Inventories 141,705

(4,346) Prepaid expenses and other (2,293)

(2,712) Income tax receivable/payable 744

1,239 Other assets (424)

(390) Accounts payable 1,920

3,744 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,405

2,517 Total adjustments 167,516

7,421 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 101,315

$ 10,705









Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities, as reported $ 101,315

$ 10,705 Net repayments on floor plan notes payable (114,824)

(44,293) Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with acquired new inventory -

(4,271) Plus net increase to floor plan offset account -

40,000 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, as adjusted $ (13,509)

$ 2,141

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



Three months ended June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As reported Loss on

change in

fair value of

warrant

liabilities LIFO Transaction

costs Severance

and

transition

costs Deferred

Tax

Valuation

Allowance Adjusted Costs applicable to revenue $ 191,290 $ - $ (315) $ - $ - $ - $ 190,975 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,966 - - (1,073) (7) - 49,886 (Loss) income from operations (8,518) - 315 1,073 7 - (7,123) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (337) 337 - - - - - (Loss) income before income taxes (20,400) 337 315 1,073 7 - (18,668) Income tax (expense) benefit (23,821) (5) (5) (16) - 24,096 249 Net (loss) income (44,221) 332 310 1,057 7 24,096 (18,419) Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (2,031) - - - - - (2,031) Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to

common stock and participating securities $ (46,252) $ 332 $ 310 $ 1,057 $ 7 $ 24,096 $ (20,450)















Diluted loss per share $ (3.22)









$ (1.42) Shares used for diluted calculation 14,374,897









14,374,897



Three months ended June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As reported LIFO Transaction costs Storm Reserve Adjusted Costs applicable to revenue $ 240,657 $ (76) $ - $ - $ 240,581 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,480 - (209) (300) 49,971 Income from operations 12,784 76 209 300 13,369 Income before income taxes 4,866 76 209 300 5,451 Income tax expense (1,306) (48) (51) (106) (1,511) Net income 3,560 28 158 194 3,940 Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (1,196) - - - (1,196) Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common stock

and participating securities $ 2,364 $ 28 $ 158 $ 194 $ 2,744











Diluted earnings per share $ 0.12





$ 0.14 Shares used for diluted calculation 14,292,064





14,292,064



Six months ended June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As reported Loss on

change in

fair value of

warrant

liabilities LIFO Transaction

costs Severance

and

transition

costs Deferred Tax

Valuation

Allowance Adjusted Costs applicable to revenue $ 424,110 $ - $ (441) $ - $ - $ - $ 423,669 Selling, general and administrative expenses 99,852 - - (1,630) (99) - 98,123 (Loss) income from operations (25,099) - 441 1,630 99 - (22,929) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (337) 337 - - - - - (Loss) income before income taxes (49,180) 337 441 1,630 99 - (46,673) Income tax (expense) benefit (17,021) (3) (5) (17) (1) 17,261 214 Net (loss) income (66,201) 334 436 1,613 98 17,261 (46,459) Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (4,015) - - - - - (4,015) Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to

common stock and participating securities $ (70,216) $ 334 $ 436 $ 1,613 $ 98 $ 17,261 $ (50,474)















Diluted loss per share $ (4.89)









$ (3.51) Shares used for diluted calculation 14,371,787









14,371,787



Six months ended June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As reported Gain on

change in

fair value of

warrant

liabilities LIFO Transaction costs Severance

and

transition

costs Impairment

charge Storm

Reserve Adjusted Costs applicable to revenue $ 472,422 $ - $ (1,387) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 471,035 Selling, general and administrative expenses 104,012 - - (471) (653) (629) (300) 101,959 Income from operations 18,740 - 1,387 471 653 629 300 22,180 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities 856 (856) - - - - - - Income before income taxes 4,447 (856) 1,387 471 653 629 300 7,031 Income tax expense (1,163) - (296) (101) (124) (119) (106) (1,909) Net income (loss) 3,284 (856) 1,091 370 529 510 194 5,122 Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (2,380) - - - - - - (2,380) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to common stock and participating securities $ 904 $ (856) $ 1,091 $ 370 $ 529 $ 510 $ 194 $ 2,742

















Diluted income per share $ -











$ 0.13 Shares used for diluted calculation 13,188,135











13,188,135

