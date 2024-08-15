Anzeige
S&P Global Completes Sale of Fincentric

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its Fincentric business to Stellex Capital Management, a global private equity firm. The transaction does not have material impact to S&P Global and the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction will include local closings in certain jurisdictions, which are expected to occur during the balance of 2024 and into the first half of 2025.

Fincentric, formerly known as Markit Digital, became part of S&P Global following the company's merger with IHS Markit in 2022. The transaction follows the announced intent in February 2024 to explore strategic options for the business.

Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor and Davis Polk acted as its legal advisor for S&P Global for the transaction.

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges, and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations:
Mark Grant
Tel: +1 347 640 1521
[email protected]

Media Contacts:
Christina Twomey
S&P Global
+1 (410) 382-3316
[email protected]

Farhan Husain
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 347 213 0065
farhan [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global

