Shanghai Electric Offers Equipment Upgrades to Vietnam's Ninh Binh Power Plant, Boosting its Efficiency, Performance, and Longevity

Shanghai Electric renewal solutions have extended the plant's lifespan by an additional 30 years

NINH BINH, Vietnam, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the assistance of Shanghai Electric, the Ninh Binh Power Plant, one of Vietnam's first power plants built in Ninh Binh City, has experienced a holistic overhaul after 45 years of service. Boosted by modern technology and advanced equipment supplied by Shanghai Electric, the output of each unit of the four steam turbines has been increased from 25MW to 27MW, with the upgrade project expected to extend its operational lifespan by an additional 30 years.

Officially entering operation in 1974, the Ninh Binh Power Plant, as one of the primary power generators in northern Vietnam, is essential for sustaining local infrastructure, water management, and economic growth. When operating at full capacity, it is projected to produce around 800 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually for the region.

The Ninh Binh Power Plant was constructed with support from China, with Shanghai Electric supplying all the electromechanical systems, boilers, and auxiliary equipment, which continued to perform under high load conditions for nearly four decades despite the lack of maintenance. With construction starting in 1971, the plant's design featured a unique semi-submerged and semi-floating structure, with key operational areas situated 11 meters below ground.

"To provide premium services and technical solutions to our users, Shanghai Electric has worked closely with Ninh Binh Power Plant and our partners in Vietnam, setting up a dedicated service team to facilitate communications," said Ni Yuanpeng, Director of Service Department of Industrial Turbine Division of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Equipment Co., Ltd. Turbine Plant. "We have provided numerous technical enhancements and transformation solutions, including extending the lifespan of equipment, upgrading control systems, implementing environmental improvements, and enhancing boiler co-firing capabilities, which have played a crucial role in delivering a comprehensive upgrade to the Ninh Binh Power Plant."

Before the recent upgrade, the turbines had greatly surpassed their intended design life, leading to highly complex wear and aging of internal components and making it challenging to precisely evaluate the remaining lifespan and performance of each part. Compounding the issue was a significant lack of technical documentation and operational data, which required Shanghai Electric to conduct detailed technical planning and on-site inspection prior to the project. The upgrade boosted each turbine's capacity, with its efficiency restored to the optimal level, maximizing power output and improving local grid stability.

The restoration of the Ninh Binh Power Plant, a critical component of northern Vietnam's power infrastructure, is crucial to the country's energy security and eco-social development. As an exemplary project in the history of Vietnam's power industry, the plant has been instrumental in training a large number of professionals who have gone on to contribute to the construction of a host of power plants throughout Vietnam, including the Vinh Tan and Quang Ninh Power Plants, two other major projects by Shanghai Electric in the country. Looking forward, the plant seeks to embrace opportunities for transformation, with its future projects set to explore energy-saving renovations, additional upgrades, and boiler co-firing to boost its performance.

